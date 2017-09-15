United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever
arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents
of this announcement.
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
PURCHASE OF RAW
MATERIALS FOR REPAIRING
|
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 22
December 2015, 28 February 2017, 22 June 2017, 4 July 2017 and 30
August 2017 in relation to continuing connected transactions
regarding the purchase of raw materials for repairing. The Company
announces that on 15 September 2017, a member of the Group, as
buyer, and an associate of Mr. Blavatnik, as supplier, entered
into the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract.
THE NEW PURCHASE OF RAW MATERIALS FOR REPAIRING CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 22 December
2015, 28 February 2017, 22 June 2017, 4 July 2017 and 30 August 2017 in
relation to continuing connected transactions regarding the purchase of
raw materials for repairing.
The Company announces that, on 15 September 2017, a member of the Group,
as buyer, and an associate of Mr. Blavatnik, as supplier, entered into
the additional agreement pursuant to which the buyer agreed to buy and
the supplier agreed to sell raw materials for repairing (the "New
Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract). The key terms of
the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract are set out
below:
|
Date of contract
|
|
|
|
Buyer
(member of
the Group)
|
|
|
|
Seller (an associate
of Mr. Blavatnik)
|
|
|
|
Raw
materials to be
purchased
|
|
|
|
Estimated
purchase
volume
|
|
|
|
Unit price
(Net of VAT)
|
|
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable
excluding
VAT
(USD)
|
|
|
|
Scheduled
termination
date
|
|
|
|
Payment
terms
|
15 September 2017, which is an
additional
agreement to
the
original contract
dated 21 December
2015
|
|
|
|
Limited
Liability
Company
"Russian
Engineering
Company
|
|
|
|
Closed Joint Stock
Company
"ENERGOPROM-
Novosibirsk
Electrode
Plant
|
|
|
|
Cathode
blocks
|
|
|
|
2,008 tons
(including
10%
additional
optional
volume)
|
|
|
|
up to 1,512
tons (+10/-5%)
at a price up to
USD1,540
per 1 ton net
of VAT
up to 222 tons
(+10/-5%) for the price
up to USD1,011 per
1
ton net of VAT
up to 91 tons
(+10/-5%) for the price
up to USD1,001
per
1 ton net of VAT
|
|
|
|
2,908,414
(including consideration for
the 10% additional
optional
volume) (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
31 December
2017
|
|
|
|
Payment is
due within
45 calendar
days upon dispatch
|
Total estimated
consideration
payable
for the
year ending
31 December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,908,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
1. The consideration is to be satisfied using promissory notes of the
Company or through offset of counter-claims. The price is fixed in US
dollars. When issuing and processing invoices, the price will be
recalculated in Russian roubles according to the following rules:
|
-
If the US dollar exchange rate as reported by the Central Bank
of the Russian Federation ("CB RF) on the date of shipment is
within the average quarterly rate of CB RF for the 4th quarter
2016 (hereinafter referred to as AQR-CB) per one US dollar +/-
20%, the price in roubles is determined at the rate of CB RF on
the date of shipment
|
-
If the exchange rate of CB RF is > (AQR-CB plus 20%) per one US
dollar on the date of shipment, the price of the goods in
roubles is calculated as: 32.5% of the price in US dollars at a
fixed exchange rate (AQR-CB plus 20%) per one US dollar, plus
67.5% of the price in US dollars at the exchange rate of the CB
RF on the date of shipment
|
-
If the exchange rate of CB RF is < (AQR-CB minus 20%) per one US
dollar on the date of shipment, the price in roubles is
calculated as: 32.5% of the price in US dollars at a fixed
exchange rate (AQR-CB minus 20%) per one US dollar, plus 67.5%
of the price in US dollars at the exchange rate of CB RF on the
date of shipment
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Raw Materials for
Repairing Contract and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw
Materials for Repairing Contracts should be aggregated, as they were
entered into by members of the Group with the associates of Mr.
Blavatnik, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the
purchase of raw materials from the associates of Mr. Blavatnik by the
Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to
the associates of Mr. Blavatnik under the New Purchase of Raw Materials
for Repairing Contract and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw
Materials for Repairing Contracts for the financial year ending 31
December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD35.07 million.
The contract price payable under the New Purchase of Raw Materials for
Repairing Contract has been determined with reference to the market
price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the
Russian market for raw materials of the same type and quality and those
offered by the associate of Mr. Blavatnik to independent third parties.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the relevant
required purchase of raw materials. The Companys procurement managers,
in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys
procurement policies, with approval from the Companys bidding
committee, chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions
(taking into account the quality offered, payment terms and the price)
and then entered into the contract with the chosen party. Accordingly,
the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract was entered
into.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the amount of raw materials to be purchased and their contract
price.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the New Purchase of Raw Materials for
Repairing Contract is for the benefit of the Company, as the chosen
contractor can supply raw materials to the Group at a satisfactory
quality and at a competitive price. The New Purchase of Raw Materials
for Repairing Contract was entered into for the purposes of purchasing
raw materials for repair work.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract
has been negotiated on an arms length basis and on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract are in
the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the
interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated by the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract
save for Mr. Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director, who is
indirectly interested in more than 30% of Closed Joint Stock Company
"ENERGOPROM-Novosibirsk Electrode Plant.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Mr. Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director, indirectly holds more
than 30% of the issued share capital of Closed Joint Stock Company
"ENERGOPROM-Novosibirsk Electrode Plant. Closed Joint Stock Company
"ENERGOPROM-Novosibirsk Electrode Plant is therefore an associate of
Mr. Blavatnik and a connected person of the Company under the Listing
Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Raw
Materials for Repairing Contract and the Previously Disclosed Purchase
of Raw Materials for Repairing Contracts constitute continuing connected
transactions of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Purchase of Raw Materials for
Repairing Contract and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw
Materials for Repairing Contracts for the financial year ending 31
December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable
percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing
Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only
subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and
14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55
to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules
14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are
exempt from the circular and shareholders approval requirements under
Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract and
the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing
Contracts will be included in the relevant annual report and accounts of
the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where
appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
Closed Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM-Novosibirsk Electrode Plant is
principally engaged in the production of graphite electrodes, carbon
electrodes, cathode blocks, calcined petroleum coke and electrode paste.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Board
|
|
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Company
|
|
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey,
the shares of which are listed on the Main Board
of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"connected person(s)
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Director(s)
|
|
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Group
|
|
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Mr. Blavatnik
|
|
|
|
Mr. Len Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials
for Repairing
Contracts
|
|
|
|
the agreements between members of the Group and the associates of
Mr. Blavatnik,
pursuant to which the associates of Mr.
Blavatnik agreed to supply raw materials
to members of the
Group in 2017, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company
dated
22 December 2015, 28 February 2017, 22 June 2017, 4 July 2017 and
30 August 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"USD
|
|
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"VAT
|
|
|
|
value added tax.
|
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
18 September 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170917005026/en/