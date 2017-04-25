United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Repair Services

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
REPAIR SERVICES
|
|
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July
2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017 and 19
April 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services
Contracts.
The Company announces that on 24 April 2017, a member of the Group
entered into a contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to
which the associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to
the member of the Group.
|
THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015,
24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017 and 19 April 2017 in
relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.
The Company announces that on 24 April 2017, a member of the Group
entered into a contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the
associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the
Group (the "New Repair Services Contract), details of which are
set out below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
Date of contract
|
|
Customer (member of the Group)
|
|
Contractor (associate of En+)
|
|
Term of contract
|
|
Repair services
|
|
Estimated consideration payable for the year ending 31 December
2017 excluding VAT (USD)
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
1
|
|
Contract dated 24 April 2017
|
|
Joint Stock Company "RUSAL Sayanogorsk Smelter
|
|
JSC "Baikalenergo
|
|
Up to 31 December 2017
|
|
Providing monthly service to the external heat networks and
industrial plant wiring at ?? "RUSAL Sayanogorsk
|
|
93,376
|
|
Payment within 60 calendar days after receipt of the original
invoices corresponding to the certificates of acceptance signed by
both parties
|
|
|
|
|
Total estimated consideration payable for the year 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The consideration under the New Repair Services Contract is to be paid
in cash via wire transfer or set-off of counter obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contract has
been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less
favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair
services of the same type and quality and those offered by the
associates of En+ to independent third parties. The basis of calculation
of payments under the New Repair Services Contract is the price of
contract offered by the associate of En+ which is based on the estimated
costs (including labour costs and the necessary materials) for the
relevant repair works. The Company invited several organizations to take
part in the tender in relation to the required repair services and chose
the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (taking into
account the price and availability of professionals with the required
skill and experience) and then entered into the contract/additional
agreement with the chosen contractor.
Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate
transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+
for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be
approximately USD12.993 million.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract
price.
THE AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated, as
they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same
group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise
associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the
contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by
members of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contract is for the
benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered a competitive price.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Repair Services Contract has been negotiated on an
arms length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and
reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair
Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of
the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a
whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of JSC
"Baikalenergo. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than
50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr.
Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not
vote on the Board resolution approving the New Repair Services Contract.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
JSC "Baikalenergo is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued
share capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a
substantial shareholder of the Company and thus is a connected person of
the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent
shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing
Rules.
Details of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed
Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and
accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing
Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
JSC "Baikalenergo is principally engaged in generating heat and
electricity, the production, transmission and distribution of steam and
hot water (thermal energy), and activities for supporting of operability
of thermal networks.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
"Board
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
|
|
|
"Company
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the
Stock Exchange.
|
|
|
|
"connected person(s)
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
"Director(s)
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
|
|
|
"En+
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial
shareholder of the Company.
|
|
|
|
"Group
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.
|
|
|
|
"Mr. Deripaska
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
|
|
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
"Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts
|
|
the repair services contracts between members of the Group and
associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to
provide repair services to members of the Group during the year
2017, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 2 July
2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017 and 19
April 2017.
|
|
|
|
"Stock Exchange
|
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
|
|
"substantial shareholder
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
"USD
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
|
|
|
"VAT
|
|
value added tax.
|
|
|
|
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
25 April 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
