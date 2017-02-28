United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Repair Services

Regulatory News:
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever
arising from or
in
reliance upon the whole or
any
part of
the contents of
this
announcement.
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated
under
the
laws
of
Jersey with limited
liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REPAIR SERVICES
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015,
24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017 and 25
April 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services
Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into an
additional agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the
associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the
Group.
THE
REPAIR
SERVICES CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015,
24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017 and 25
April 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services
Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into an
additional agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the
associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the
Group (the "Additional Agreement
to the Repair Services
Contract), details of which are set out below.
|
No.
|
|
Date of the additional agreement
|
|
Customer
(member of the Group)
|
|
Contractor
(associate of En+)
|
|
Term of the additional
agreement
|
|
Repair services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for the year ending 31
December 2017
excluding VAT (USD)
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
1.
|
|
Additional agreement
dated 22 May
2017 to the
contract dated 10 January
2017
|
|
Public Joint Stock
Company "RUSAL
Bratsk
Aluminium Smelter
|
|
Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont
|
|
Up to
31 December
2017
|
|
Production equipment maintenance and repair works
|
|
32,245 (Note 1)
|
|
Within 40
calendar days
after the signing of the Performed Works Certificate based on the
invoice
|
|
|
|
Total
estimated
consideration payable for
the year 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,245
|
|
|
Note:
1. The estimated consideration payable is calculated on the basis of
labour cost which ranges from USD3.38 to USD3.99 per hour (excluding
VAT).
The consideration under the Additional Agreement to the Repair Services
Contract is to be paid in cash via wire transfer or by way of set-off.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION
AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the Additional Agreement to the Repair
Services Contract has been determined with reference to the market price
and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian
market for repair services of the same type and quality and those
offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. The basis
of calculation of payments under the Additional Agreement to the Repair
Services Contract is the price of contract offered by the associates of
En+ which is based on the estimated costs (including labour costs and
the necessary materials) for the relevant repair works. The Company
invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to
the required repair services and chose the contractor offering the best
terms and conditions (taking into account the price, quality offered by
the contractor and availability of professionals with the required skill
and experience) and then entered into the additional agreement with the
chosen contractor.
Based on the terms of the Additional Agreement to the Repair Services
Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the
annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the
associates of En+ for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is
estimated to be approximately USD13.026 million.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract
price.
THE AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the Additional Agreement to the Repair
Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts
should be aggregated, as they were entered into by the Group with the
associates of the same group of connected persons who are parties
connected or otherwise associated with one another, and the subject
matter of each of the contracts relates to the receipt of repair and
maintenance services by members of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND
BENEFITS OF THE
TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the Additional Agreement to the Repair
Services Contract is for the benefit of the Company, as the contractor
offered a competitive price.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the Additional Agreement to the Repair Services Contract
has been negotiated on an arms length basis and on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the Additional Agreement to the Repair Services Contract are in
the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the
interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the Additional Agreement to the Repair Services
Contract, save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya
and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the
holding company of Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont. Mr.
Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued
share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms.
Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board
resolution approving the Additional Agreement to the Repair Services
Contract.
LISTING
RULES IMPLICATIONS
Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont is directly or indirectly held
by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore
an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company
and thus is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the Additional Agreement to the Repair
Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts
for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but
less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly,
pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions
contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement
requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review
requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and
14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54
of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular
and the independent shareholders approval requirements under Chapter
14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the Additional Agreement to the Repair Services Contract and
the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts will be included in
the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont is principally engaged in
activities for supporting of operability of thermal power plants.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
"Board
|
the board of Directors.
|
|
"Company
|
United Company Rusal Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the
Stock Exchange.
|
|
"connected person(s)
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
"Director(s)
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
|
"En+
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial
shareholder of the Company.
|
|
"Group
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
|
"Listing Rules
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.
|
|
"Mr. Deripaska
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
|
"percentage ratios
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
|
"Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts
|
the repair services contracts between members of the Group and
associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed
to provide repair services to members of the Group during the year
2017, as disclosed in the announcements of the
Company dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2
February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017
and 25 April 2017.
|
|
|
February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017 and 25 April 2017.
|
|
"Stock Exchange
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
"substantial shareholder
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
"USD
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
|
"VAT
|
value added tax.
|
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
|
United Company RUSAL Plc
|
Aby Wong Po Ying
|
Company Secretary
23 May 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader,
Dr.
Elsie
Leung Oi-sie, Mr.
Mark Garber, Mr.
Dmitry Vasiliev and
Mr.
Bernard
Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available
on
its website under
the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005975/en/