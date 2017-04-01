United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Transport Logistics Services Contract

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under
the
laws
of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
TRANSPORT LOGISTICS
SERVICES
CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 December
2016, 16 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 8 March 2017 and 12 April 2017 in
relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contracts.
The Company announces that on 29 May 2017, a member of the Group and an
associate of En+ entered into a contract pursuant to which the associate
of En+ agreed to provide transport logistics services to the member of
the Group.
THE
NEW TRANSPORT LOGISTICS
SERVICES CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 December
2016, 16 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 8 March 2017 and 12 April 2017 in
relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contracts.
The Company announces that, on 29 May 2017, a member of the Group and an
associate of En+ entered into a contract pursuant to which the associate
of En+ agreed to provide transport logistics services to the member of
the Group (the "New Transport Logistics Services Contract),
details of which are set out below.
|
|
|
Date of
contract
|
|
Customer
(member of
the Group)
|
|
Contractor
(associate of En+)
|
|
Services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for the
year
ending
31 December 2017
excluding VAT
(USD)
|
|
Term of contract
|
|
Payment terms
|
1.
|
|
29 May 2017
|
|
RTI LIMITED
|
|
"Russian Transport
Company LLC
|
|
Transport
logistics
services
|
|
615,600
|
|
1 April 2017 to 30
September 2017
|
|
Payment within 5
banking days from
the date of receipt
of
the bill issued
by the contractor
|
|
|
Total
estimated
consideration
payable
for
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
615,600
|
|
|
|
The consideration under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract is
to be paid in cash via wire transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION
AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contract has been determined with reference to the market price and on
terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for
transport logistics services of the same type and quality and those
offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties. The basis
of calculation of payment under the contract is the price for
transportation of a container multiplied by the estimated number of
containers required for 2017. The Company chose the service provider as
it offered competitive rates and is able to provide the services
required.
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the New Transport
Logistics Services Contract is required to be aggregated with the
Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts as they are
each entered into by the Group with the associates of En+ and the
subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transport
logistics services by the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to
the associates of En+ under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to
be up to approximately USD13.220 million. This annual aggregate
transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the need for
the transport logistics services by the Group and the total contract
price.
REASONS FOR AND
BENEFITS OF THE
TRANSACTIONS
The New Transport Logistics Services Contract was entered into for the
purpose of obtaining logistics services. The Company considers that the
transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contract are for the benefit of the Company as the services provided are
required in the production process of the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Transport Logistics Services Contract has been
negotiated on an arms length basis and is on normal commercial terms
which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under
the New Transport Logistics Services Contract are in the ordinary and
usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the
Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract save
for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms.
Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding
company of "Russian Transport Company LLC. Mr. Deripaska is also
indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of
En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya
and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution
approving the New Transport Logistics Services Contract.
LISTING
RULES IMPLICATIONS
"Russian Transport Company LLC is an indirect subsidiary of En+ and is
therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the
Company. Therefore "Russian Transport Company LLC is a connected person
of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transport
Logistics Services Contract constitute continuing connected transactions
of the Company.
The annual aggregate transaction amount of approximately USD13.220
million for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contracts is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable
percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing
Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only
subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and
14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55
to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules
14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are
exempt from the circular and shareholders approval requirements under
Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Information on the New Transport Logistics Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts will be
included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in
accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
"Russian Transport Company LLC is principally engaged in the
organization of different kinds of transportation services.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.
|
"Board
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
"Company
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability
company
incorporated in Jersey, the shares of
which are
listed on the Main Board of The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong
Limited.
|
"connected person
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under
the Listing Rules.
|
"continuing connected
transactions
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under
the Listing Rules.
|
"Director(s)
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
"En+
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in
Jersey, a
substantial shareholder of the Company.
|
"Group
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on
The
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"Mr. Deripaska
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the
Listing Rules.
|
"Previously Disclosed
Transport Logistics
Services
Contracts
|
|
the contracts entered into between members of the
Group and
the associates of En+ as disclosed in the
Companys
announcements dated 30 December
2016, 16 January 2017, 2
March 2017, 8 March
2017 and 12 April 2017 in relation to the
receipt of
transport logistics services by members of the
Group.
|
"substantial shareholder
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.
|
"USD
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the
United
States of America.
|
"VAT
|
|
value added tax.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
1 June 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader,
Dr.
Elsie
Leung Oi-sie, Mr.
Mark Garber, Mr.
Dmitry Vasiliev and
Mr.
Bernard
Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available
on
its website under
the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-
releases.aspx, respectively.
