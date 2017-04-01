01.06.2017 02:20
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Transport Logistics Services Contract

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 December 2016, 16 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 8 March 2017 and 12 April 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts.

The Company announces that on 29 May 2017, a member of the Group and an associate of En+ entered into a contract pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transport logistics services to the member of the Group.

THE NEW TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 December 2016, 16 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 8 March 2017 and 12 April 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts.

The Company announces that, on 29 May 2017, a member of the Group and an associate of En+ entered into a contract pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transport logistics services to the member of the Group (the "New Transport Logistics Services Contract), details of which are set out below.

 

Date of
contract

 

Customer
(member of
the Group)

 

Contractor
(associate of En+)

  Services  

Estimated
consideration
payable for the
year ending
31 December 2017
excluding VAT
(USD)

  Term of contract   Payment terms

1.

29 May 2017

RTI LIMITED

"Russian Transport
Company LLC

 

Transport
logistics
services

615,600

1 April 2017 to 30
September 2017

 

Payment within 5
banking days from
the date of receipt
of the bill issued
by the contractor

Total
estimated
consideration
payable for
the year

615,600

The consideration under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract is to be paid in cash via wire transfer.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

The contract price payable under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract has been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for transport logistics services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties. The basis of calculation of payment under the contract is the price for transportation of a container multiplied by the estimated number of containers required for 2017. The Company chose the service provider as it offered competitive rates and is able to provide the services required.

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the New Transport Logistics Services Contract is required to be aggregated with the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts as they are each entered into by the Group with the associates of En+ and the subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transport logistics services by the associates of En+ to the Group.

The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be up to approximately USD13.220 million. This annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the need for the transport logistics services by the Group and the total contract price.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The New Transport Logistics Services Contract was entered into for the purpose of obtaining logistics services. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract are for the benefit of the Company as the services provided are required in the production process of the Group.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Transport Logistics Services Contract has been negotiated on an arms length basis and is on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of "Russian Transport Company LLC. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Transport Logistics Services Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

"Russian Transport Company LLC is an indirect subsidiary of En+ and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Therefore "Russian Transport Company LLC is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

The annual aggregate transaction amount of approximately USD13.220 million for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 of the continuing connected transactions under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Information on the New Transport Logistics Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

"Russian Transport Company LLC is principally engaged in the organization of different kinds of transportation services.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)  

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.

"Board the board of Directors.
"Company

United  Company  RUSAL  Plc,  a  limited  liability
company incorporated in Jersey, the shares  of
which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock
Exchange of  Hong  Kong Limited.

"connected person

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under
the Listing Rules.

"continuing connected
transactions

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under
the Listing Rules.

"Director(s) the director(s) of the Company.
"En+

En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in
Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

"Group the Company and its subsidiaries.
"Listing Rules

the  Rules  Governing  the  Listing  of Securities on
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

"Mr. Deripaska Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
"percentage ratios

the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the
Listing Rules.

"Previously Disclosed
Transport Logistics
Services Contracts

the contracts entered into between members of the
Group and the associates of En+ as disclosed in the
Companys announcements dated 30 December
2016, 16 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 8 March
2017 and 12 April 2017 in relation to the receipt of
transport logistics services by members of the
Group.

"substantial shareholder

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.

"USD

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the
United States of America.

"VAT value added tax.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

1 June 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press- releases.aspx, respectively.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Company Rusal News
RSS Feed
United Company Rusal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene United Company Rusal News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere United Company Rusal News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Mit Sparanlagen ist noch niemand reich geworden
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DAX bald bei 15.000 Punkten! Diese Argumente sprechen dafür!
DZ BANK  Salzgitter: Q1 besser als erwartet, Anhebung der Unternehmensprognose
UBS: Commerzbank AG: Konsolidierung innerhalb des intakten Aufwärtstrends
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX® - Kommt jetzt die Sommerflaute?
Vontobel: Aareal Bank - Harte Kernkapitalquote im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
 "FoodBevPack" und "fsg" im Fokus Einstieg nach einem Kurseinbruch
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Jungheinrich - Professioneller Hochstapler!

Intralogistik-Lösungen sind gefragt wie nie. Denn mit moderner Logistik-Infrastruktur lassen sich nicht nur erhebliche Kostensenkungen und Effizienzsteigerungen realisieren, sondern sie bildet die perfekte Ergänzung für "Industrie 4.0". Warum Jungheinrich eine der interessantesten Storys in diesem Segment bietet lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlagermagazin des Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclubs.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur United Company Rusal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

United Company Rusal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Goldman Sachs rettet Venezuelas Diktator vor der Pleite
Hauptsache, das Geld ist aus China raus
Für Immobilieneigentümer gibt es drei Risiken
Ist die Inflation schon wieder vorbei?
Das steckt hinter Trumps Wut auf Deutschland

News von

Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Diese vier Chemie-Aktien empfiehlt die Deutsche Bank
DAX: Warum die Luft raus ist
Daimler-Aktie: Warum das Papier mit dem Stern auf eine Trendwende zusteuert
Deutsche Bank-Aktie an Dax-Ende: Negativer Ausblick auf die Branche

News von

Eine Studie zeigt eine Wahrheit über das bedingungslose Grundeinkommen, die viele nicht hören wollen
Experten warnen, dass der Tesla-Traum sehr bald platzen wird
Der wertvollste Vermögenswert ist weder eine Immobilie noch das Ersparte - ein Finanzplaner erklärt, warum
Milliardenmarkt: Elon Musks neuester Geniestreich ist schon bis 2018 ausverkauft
Ein US-Unternehmen könnte die Lösung für eines der größten Probleme von Elektro-Autos gefunden haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Dow Jones am Ende leichter -- Uniper-Aktie auf Höhenflug - Offenbar Kaufinteresse von Fortum -- Geringere Verluste bei Rocket Internet -- METRO, Glencore im Fokus

Exxon-Aktionäre fordern Klarheit zu Klimawandel. UBS sieht Commerzbank als großen Profiteur steigender Zinsen. PPG Industries muss sich mit Milliarden-Offerte für Akzo Nobel sputen. Vapiano-Aktie: Restaurantkette will noch dieses Jahr an die Börse. LafargeHolcim startet Aktienrückkauf für bis zu eine Milliarde Franken.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

BlackRock Beteiligungen
In diese Unternehmen investiert der Fondsgigant
KW 21: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 21: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
CEO des Jahres
Das sind die besten CEOs in Deutschland
Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel sieht in den USA anscheinend keinen verlässlichen Partner mehr. Hat sie damit recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
31.05.17
DAX schließt mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Dow Jones am Ende leichter -- Uniper-Aktie auf Höhenflug - Offenbar Kaufinteresse von Fortum -- Geringere Verluste bei Rocket Internet -- METRO, Glencore im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
31.05.17
Ford-Aktie: Wer mit dem Ford fort fährt...
Aktie im Fokus
31.05.17
Uniper-Aktie schießt hoch - Finnischer Versorger Fortum will Uniper übernehmen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
UniperUNSE01
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon.com Inc.906866
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
AURELIUSA0JK2A
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100