United Company RUSAL Plc : Continuing Connected Transactions Transportation Contract and Repair Services

Regulatory News:
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any
liability whatsoever for
any
loss howsoever arising from
or in reliance upon the whole or
any part of the contents of this announcement.
UNITED
COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated
under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code:
486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS TRANSPORTATION
CONTRACT AND
REPAIR SERVICES
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 January
2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016,
16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017 and 12
September 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation
Contracts; and the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015, 24
January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April
2017, 23 May 2017, 7 July 2017 and 12 September 2017 in relation to the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into a new
agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group.
The Company further announces that a member of the Group entered into an
agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group.
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT
THE
NEW
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 January
2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016,
16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017 and 12
September 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation
Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into an
additional agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the
associate of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member
of the Group (the "New Transportation Contract) with major terms
set out below:
|
Date of contract
|
Customer
(member of
the Group)
|
Service
provider
(associate
of En+)
|
Transportation
services
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the
year ending 31
December 2017
excluding VAT
(USD)
|
Scheduled termination
date
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
agreement dated 3
October 2017 to
the
contract dated
28 December 2016
|
Limited
Liability
Company
"Russian
Engineering
Company
|
Limited
Liability
Company
"KraMZ-
Auto
|
Transportation
services
|
9,352
(Note 1)
|
31 December 2017
|
Payment to be made in two
equal installations of 50% of
the
total amount, the first
installment before the 15th of
the
month following the report
month, and the second
installment
before the 30th of
the month following the report
month
after the receipt from
the service provider of the
original
copy of the invoice
for the total amount of
services
performed and
accepted by customer, on the
basis of
performed works
acceptance certificates signed
by the
parties
|
Total estimated
consideration
payable
for the
year
|
|
|
|
9,352
|
|
Note:
1. The service fee is calculated by the demand for transportation
services and the type of vehicle engaged, the quantity of vehicle-hours
(approximately USD510.80) and vehicle-hour cost (approximately USD18.31).
The consideration under the New Transportation Contract is to be paid in
cash via bank transfer or by way of set-off of obligations.
THE
ANNUAL AGGREGATE
TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts should be aggregated for
the financial year ending 31 December 2017, as they were entered into by
members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject matter
of each contract relates to the provision of transportation services by
the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group
to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 are estimated to be approximately USD22.145
million.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required
transportation services. The Companys procurement managers, in line
with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys
procurement policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee
chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (the service
provider offered the lowest price for several routes) and then entered
into the contract with the chosen service provider.
The contract price under the New Transportation Contract has been
arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market
price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the
Russian market for transportation services of the same type and quality
and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total
contract price under the New Transportation Contract, which was based on
the need of transportation services by the Group for the relevant year.
REASONS
FOR AND
BENEFITS
OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Transportation Contract was entered into for the purpose of
transporting goods, cargoes and/or passenger forwarding of the Group.
The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New
Transportation Contract are for the benefit of the Company, as the
services provided are required in the production process of the Group
and the service provider offered a competitive price and is capable of
meeting the Groups transportation needs.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Transportation Contract is on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the New Transportation Contract are in the ordinary and usual
course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and
its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Transportation Contract, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly
interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+.
Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and
Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving
the New Transportation Contract.
LISTING
RULES IMPLICATIONS
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is an indirect subsidiary of En+,
and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder
of the Company. Accordingly, Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is a
connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation
Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Transportation Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Transportation Contract will be included in the
relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
REPAIR SERVICES
THE
NEW
REPAIR
SERVICES CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015,
24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25
April 2017, 23 May 2017, 7 July 2017 and 12 September 2017 in relation
to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.
The Company announces that on 3 October 2017, a member of the Group
entered into an additional agreement to the original contract with an
associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to
provide repair services to the member of the Group (the "New Repair
Services Contract), details of which are set out below.
|
Date of the contract
|
Customer
(member of
the Group)
|
Contractor
(associate of En+)
|
Term of
contract
|
Repair
services
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the year
ending 31
December
2017
excluding
VAT (USD)
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional agreement dated 3
October 2017 to the original
contract
dated 10 January 2017
|
Limited Liability
Company "Russian
Engineering
Company
|
Joint-Stock Company
"Irkutskenergoremont
|
Up to 31
December
2017
|
Execution of
works on
repair of gas-
cleaning
equipment
|
16,863
(Note 1)
|
Payment within 40
calendar days of
signature by the
customer
of the
performed works
certificate based
on an
invoice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total estimated consideration
payable for the year
2017
|
|
|
|
|
16,863
|
Notes:
1. This includes materials, construction and installation works. The
basic salary of 4th degree workers is USD1.88/per hour.
The consideration under the New Repair Services Contract is to be paid
in cash via bank transfer or set-off of counter obligations.
THE
ANNUAL AGGREGATE
TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contract has
been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less
favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair
services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associate
of En+ to independent third parties. The basis of calculation of
payments under the New Repair Services Contract is the price of contract
offered by the associate of En+ which is based on the estimated costs
(including labour costs and the necessary materials) for the relevant
repair works.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required
repair services. The Companys procurement managers, in line with the
best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys procurement
policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee chose the
contractor offering the best terms and conditions (taking into account
the price, the fact that the contractor is currently carrying out
similar works and availability of professionals with the required skill
and experience) and then entered into the additional agreement with the
chosen contractor.
Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate
transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+
for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be
approximately USD13.413 million.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract
price.
THE
AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated, as
they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same
group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise
associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the
contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by
members of the Group.
REASONS
FOR AND
BENEFITS
OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contract is for the
benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered a competitive price.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Repair Services Contract has been negotiated on an
arms length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and
reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair
Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of
the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a
whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of
Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont. Mr. Deripaska is also
indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of
En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya
and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution
approving the New Repair Services Contract.
LISTING
RULES IMPLICATIONS
Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont is held by En+ as to more than
30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate of En+
which is a substantial shareholder of the Company and thus is a
connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent
shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing
Rules.
Details of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed
Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and
accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing
Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL
BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is principally engaged in the
provision of transportation services.
Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont is principally engaged in
activities for supporting of operability of thermal power plants.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
associate(s)
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
"Board
|
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
|
|
|
|
"Company
|
|
|
United Company Rusal Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
"connected person
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
"Director(s)
|
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
"En+
|
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial
shareholder of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
"Group
|
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
"Mr. Deripaska
|
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
|
|
|
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
"Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts
|
|
|
the series of transportation contracts between members of the Group
and the associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+
agreed to provide transportation services to members of the Group
during the year ending 31 December 2017, as disclosed in the
announcements of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December
2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January
2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017 and 12 September
2017.
|
|
|
|
|
"Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts
|
|
|
the repair services contracts between members of the Group and
associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to
provide repair services to members of the Group during the year
2017, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 2 July
2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April
2017, 25 April 2017, 23 May 2017, 7 July 2017 and 12 September 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
"substantial shareholder
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
"USD
|
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
|
|
|
|
"VAT
|
|
|
value added tax.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby
Wong
Po Ying
Company Secretary
4 October 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr.
Dmitry
Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms.
Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent
non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip
Lader,
Dr.
Elsie
Leung Oi-sie, Mr.
Mark
Garber,
Mr.
Dmitry Vasiliev
and Mr.
Bernard
Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171003006183/en/