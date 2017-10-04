04.10.2017 02:20
United Company RUSAL Plc : Continuing Connected Transactions Transportation Contract and Repair Services

Regulatory News:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT AND REPAIR SERVICES

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017 and 12 September 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts; and the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April 2017, 23 May 2017, 7 July 2017 and 12 September 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.

The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into a new agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group.

The Company further announces that a member of the Group entered into an agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group.

TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

THE NEW TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into an additional agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group (the "New Transportation Contract) with major terms set out below:

Date of contract

Customer
(member of
the Group)

Service
provider
(associate
of En+)

Transportation
services

Estimated
consideration
payable for the
year ending 31
December 2017
excluding VAT
(USD)

Scheduled termination
date

Payment terms
 

Additional
agreement dated 3
October 2017 to
the contract dated
28 December 2016

Limited
Liability
Company
"Russian
Engineering
Company

Limited
Liability
Company
"KraMZ-
Auto

Transportation
services

9,352

(Note 1)

31 December 2017

Payment to be made in two
equal installations of 50% of
the total amount, the first
installment before the 15th of
the month following the report
month, and the second
installment before the 30th of
the month following the report
month after the receipt from
the service provider of the
original copy of the invoice
for the total amount of
services performed and
accepted by customer, on the
basis of performed works
acceptance certificates signed
by the parties

Total estimated
consideration
payable for the
year

9,352

Note:

1. The service fee is calculated by the demand for transportation services and the type of vehicle engaged, the quantity of vehicle-hours (approximately USD510.80) and vehicle-hour cost (approximately USD18.31).

The consideration under the New Transportation Contract is to be paid in cash via bank transfer or by way of set-off of obligations.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts should be aggregated for the financial year ending 31 December 2017, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transportation services by the associates of En+ to the Group.

The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 are estimated to be approximately USD22.145 million.

In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required transportation services. The Companys procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys procurement policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (the service provider offered the lowest price for several routes) and then entered into the contract with the chosen service provider.

The contract price under the New Transportation Contract has been arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for transportation services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties. The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total contract price under the New Transportation Contract, which was based on the need of transportation services by the Group for the relevant year.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The New Transportation Contract was entered into for the purpose of transporting goods, cargoes and/or passenger forwarding of the Group. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract are for the benefit of the Company, as the services provided are required in the production process of the Group and the service provider offered a competitive price and is capable of meeting the Groups transportation needs.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Transportation Contract is on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract, save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Transportation Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is an indirect subsidiary of En+, and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Transportation Contract will be included in the relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

REPAIR SERVICES

THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April 2017, 23 May 2017, 7 July 2017 and 12 September 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.

The Company announces that on 3 October 2017, a member of the Group entered into an additional agreement to the original contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group (the "New Repair Services Contract), details of which are set out below.

Date of the contract

Customer
(member of

the Group)

Contractor

(associate of En+)

Term of

contract

Repair
services

Estimated
consideration
payable for
the year
ending 31
December
2017
excluding
VAT (USD)

Payment terms
 

Additional agreement dated 3
October 2017 to the original
contract dated 10 January 2017

Limited Liability
Company "Russian
Engineering
Company

Joint-Stock Company
"Irkutskenergoremont

Up to 31
December
2017

Execution of
works on
repair of gas-
cleaning
equipment

16,863

(Note 1)

Payment within 40
calendar days of
signature by the
customer of the
performed works
certificate based
on an invoice

 

Total estimated consideration
payable for the year 2017

16,863

Notes:

1. This includes materials, construction and installation works. The basic salary of 4th degree workers is USD1.88/per hour.

The consideration under the New Repair Services Contract is to be paid in cash via bank transfer or set-off of counter obligations.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contract has been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties. The basis of calculation of payments under the New Repair Services Contract is the price of contract offered by the associate of En+ which is based on the estimated costs (including labour costs and the necessary materials) for the relevant repair works.

In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required repair services. The Companys procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys procurement policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (taking into account the price, the fact that the contractor is currently carrying out similar works and availability of professionals with the required skill and experience) and then entered into the additional agreement with the chosen contractor.

Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD13.413 million.

The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract price.

THE AGGREGATION APPROACH

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by members of the Group.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contract is for the benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered a competitive price.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Repair Services Contract has been negotiated on an arms length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract, save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Repair Services Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company and thus is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is principally engaged in the provision of transportation services.

Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont is principally engaged in activities for supporting of operability of thermal power plants.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

associate(s)     has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
 
"Board the board of Directors.
 
"Company United Company Rusal Plc, a limited liability company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
 
"connected person has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
 
"continuing connected transactions has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
 
"Director(s) the director(s) of the Company.
 
"En+ En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company.
 
"Group the Company and its subsidiaries.
 
"Listing Rules the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
 
"Mr. Deripaska Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
 
"percentage ratios the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
 
"Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts the series of transportation contracts between members of the Group and the associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to members of the Group during the year ending 31 December 2017, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017 and 12 September 2017.
 
"Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts the repair services contracts between members of the Group and associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to provide repair services to members of the Group during the year 2017, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April 2017, 23 May 2017, 7 July 2017 and 12 September 2017.
 
"substantial shareholder has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
 
"USD United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America.
 
"VAT value added tax.

By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

4 October 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

