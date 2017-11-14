United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Transportation Contracts

Regulatory News:
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACTS
|
|
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14
January 2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30
December 2016, 16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20
July 2017, 12 September 2017, 4 October 2017 and 2 November 2017 in
relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts.
|
|
The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into
contracts with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate
of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of
the Group.
|
THE NEW TRANSPORTATION CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 January
2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016,
16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017, 12
September 2017, 4 October 2017 and 2 November 2017 in relation to the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts.
The Company announces that a members of the Group entered into contracts
with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed
to provide transportation services to the member of the Group (the "New
Transportation Contracts) with major terms set out below:
|
|
|
Date of contract
|
|
Customer
(member of the Group)
|
|
Service provider
(associate of En+)
|
|
Transportation services
|
|
Estimated consideration payable for the year ending 31 December
2017 and 31 December 2018, excluding VAT
|
|
Scheduled termination date
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
13 November 2017
|
|
Limited Liability Company "Russian Engineering Company
|
|
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto
|
|
Transportation services
|
|
2017: 21,940 2018: 129,874 (Note 1)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Within 60 calendar days after signing the acceptance certificate for
a calendar month.
|
2
|
|
13 November 2017, which is an addendum to the original contract
dated 28 December 2016
|
|
Limited Liability Company "Russian Engineering Company
|
|
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto
|
|
Transportation services
|
|
2017: 13,320 (Note 2)
|
|
31 December 2017
|
|
Payment to be made in two equal installations of 50% of the total
consideration, one before the 15th of the month following the report
month, and the other before the 30th of the month following the
report month after the receipt from contractor of the original copy
of the invoice for the total amount of services performed and
accepted by the customer, on the basis of the performed works
acceptance certificates signed by the parties.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total estimated consideration payable for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017: 35,260
2018: 129,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1. The service fee is calculated by the demand for transportation
services and turnaround time and the costs of transport services.
2. The service fee is calculated by the demand for transportation
services depending on vehicle types engaged, quantity of vehicle-hours
and vehicle-hour cost.
The consideration under the New Transportation Contracts is to be paid
in cash via bank transfer or bilateral clearing or by the offsetting of
reciprocal obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts should be aggregated for
the financial year ending 31 December 2017, as they were entered into by
members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject matter
of each contract relates to the provision of transportation services by
the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group
to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD22.187
million. The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the
Group to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contracts
for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to be
approximately USD129,874.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required
transportation services. The Companys procurement managers, in line
with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys
procurement policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee
chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (the service
provider offered the lowest price for several routes and was able to
meet the needs of the plant in full) and then entered into the contract
with the chosen service provider.
The contract price under the New Transportation Contracts has been
arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market
price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the
Russian market for transportation services of the same type and quality
and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total
contract price under the New Transportation Contracts, which was based
on the need of transportation services by the Group for the relevant
year.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Transportation Contracts were entered into for the purpose of
transporting goods, cargoes and/or passenger forwarding of the Group.
The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New
Transportation Contracts are for the benefit of the Company, as the
services provided are required in the production process of the Group
and the service provider offered a competitive price and is capable of
meeting the Groups transportation needs.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Transportation Contracts are on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the New Transportation Contracts are in the ordinary and usual
course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and
its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Transportation Contracts, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly
interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+.
Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and
Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving
the New Transportation Contracts.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is an indirect subsidiary of En+,
and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder
of the Company. Accordingly, Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is a
connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation
Contracts constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Transportation Contracts will be included in the
relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is principally engaged in the
provision of transportation services.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"Board
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
"Company
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"connected person
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"Director(s)
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
"En+
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial
shareholder of the Company.
|
"Group
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"Mr. Deripaska
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
"Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts
|
|
the series of transportation contracts between members of the Group
and the associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+
agreed to provide transportation services to members of the Group
during the year ending 31 December 2017, as disclosed in the
announcements of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December
2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January
2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017, 12 September
2017, 4 October 2017 and 2 November 2017.
|
"substantial shareholder
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"USD
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
"VAT
|
|
value added tax.
|
|
|
|
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
14 November 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
