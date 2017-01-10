United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Transportation Contracts, Repair Services and Purchase of Assets

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
TRANSPORTATION
CONTRACTS,
REPAIR SERVICES AND
PURCHASE OF ASSETS
|
Reference is made to the announcements of the dated 14 January 2015,
29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16
January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017 and 20 July 2017 in
relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts; the
announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2
February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April 2017, 23
May 2017 and 7 July 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed
Repair Services Contracts; and the announcements of the Company
dated 17 June 2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016 and 20 July
2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets
Contracts.
The Company announces that members of the
Group entered into new agreements with associates of En+/Mr.
Deripaska, pursuant to which the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska
agreed to provide transportation services to the members of the
Group.
The Company further announces that a member of the
Group entered into agreements with an associate of En+, pursuant to
which the associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the
member of the Group.The Company further announces that a member of
the Group, as buyer, entered into a new purchase of assets contract
with an associate of En+/Mr. Deripaska, as seller.
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACTS
THE NEW TRANSPORTATION CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 January
2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016,
16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017 and 20 July 2017 in
relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts.
The Company announces that members of the Group entered into new
agreements with associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska, pursuant to which the
associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska agreed to provide transportation
services to the members of the Group (the "New Transportation
Contracts) with major terms set out below:
|
Date of contract
|
|
Customer
(member of the
Group)
|
|
Service provider
(associate of
En+/Mr.
Deripaska)
|
|
Transportation
services
|
|
Estimated
consideration payable
for the
year ending 31
December 2017
excluding VAT
|
|
Scheduled
termination
date
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11 September 2017
|
|
LLC
"Engineering
Construction
Company
|
|
Stroyservice
|
|
Transportation
services
|
|
7,690 (Note 1)
|
|
31 December
2017
|
|
Payment to be made
within 60 calendar days
after signing
of the
acceptance certificate for
a calendar month
|
11 September 2017
|
|
LLC "RUSAL
Taishet
|
|
KraMZ-Auto
|
|
Transportation
services
|
|
2,616 (Note 2)
|
|
31 December
2017
|
|
Payment to be made
within 60 calendar days
after signing
of the
acceptance certificate for
a calendar month
|
Total estimated
consideration
payable
for
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,306
|
|
|
|
Note:
1. The service fee is calculated by the estimated demand for
transportation services and the cost of services (USD200 for each
vehicle per hour) and vehicle-hour cost (USD32.5 per hour without VAT).
2. The service fee is calculated by the estimated demand for
transportation services, turnaround time and the cost of transport
service, which is USD46.75 per trip/haul cycle without VAT.
The consideration under the New Transportation Contracts is to be paid
in cash via wire transfer or by way of bilateral clearing.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts should be aggregated for
the financial year ending 31 December 2017, as they were entered into by
members of the Group with the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska, and the
subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of
transportation services by the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska to the
Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group
to the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska under the New Transportation
Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the
financial year ending 31 December 2017 are estimated to be approximately
USD22.136 million.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required
transportation services. The Companys procurement managers, in line
with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys
procurement policies, with approval from the Company bidding committee,
chose the contractors offering the best terms and conditions (taking
into account the price and available routes) and then entered into the
contracts with the chosen service provider.
The contract price under each of the New Transportation Contracts has
been arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the
market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in
the Russian market for transportation services of the same type and
quality and those offered by the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska to
independent third parties. The annual aggregate transaction amount is
derived from the total contract price under the New Transportation
Contracts, which was based on the need of transportation services by the
Group for the relevant year.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Transportation Contracts were entered into for the purpose of
transporting goods, cargoes and/or passenger forwarding of the Group.
The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New
Transportation Contracts are for the benefit of the Company, as the
services provided are required in the production process of the Group
and the service providers offered a competitive price and is capable of
meeting the Groups transportation needs.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Transportation Contracts are on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the New Transportation Contracts are in the ordinary and usual
course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and
its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Transportation Contracts, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of
KraMZ-Auto. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50%
of the issued share capital of En+ and indirectly interested in more
than 30% of the issued share capital of Stroyservice. Accordingly, Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New
Transportation Contract with KraMZ-Auto and Mr. Deripaska did not vote
on the Board resolution approving the New Transportation Contract with
Stroyservice.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
KraMZ-Auto is an indirect subsidiary of En+, and is therefore an
associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company.
Accordingly, KraMZ-Auto is a connected person of the Company under the
Listing Rules.
Mr. Deripaska is indirectly interested in more than 30% of the issued
share capital of Stroyservice. Stroyservice is therefore an associate of
Mr. Deripaska. Stroyservice is thus a connected person of the Company
under the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation
Contracts constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Transportation Contracts will be included in the
relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
REPAIR SERVICES
THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015,
24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25
April 2017, 23 May 2017 and 7 July 2017 in relation to the Previously
Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.
The Company announces that on 11 September 2017, a member of the Group
entered into agreements with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the
associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the
Group (the "New Repair Services Contracts), details of which are
set out below.
|
Date of the additional
agreement/contract
|
|
Customer
(member of
the Group)
|
|
Contractor (associate
of En+)
|
|
Term of
contract
|
|
Repair services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for the
year
ending 31
December 2017
excluding VAT
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional agreement
dated 11 September 2017
to the
original contract
dated 10 January 2017
|
|
Limited
Liability
Company
"Russian
Engineering
Company
|
|
Joint-Stock Company
"Irkutskenergoremont
|
|
Up to 31
December
2017
|
|
Production equipment maintenance and repair works
|
|
303,223 (Note 1)
|
|
Payment within 40
calendar days of
signature by the
customer
of the
performed works
certificate based
on an
invoice
|
11 September 2017
|
|
Limited
Liability
Company
"Russian
Engineering
Company
|
|
Joint-Stock Company
"Irkutskenergoremont
|
|
Up to 31
December
2017
|
|
Replacement of
submersible pump
storage tank fuel oil
at
fuel oil stations
and replacement of
pump cold water
|
|
4,455 (Note 2)
|
|
Payment within 30
calendar days of
signature by the
customer
of the
performed works
certificate based
on an
invoice
|
Total estimated
consideration payable
for
the year 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
307,678
|
|
Notes:
1. The consideration is based on the estimated costs per building
(including labour costs and the necessary materials) for the relevant
repair works (USD 18,952 per building excluding VAT with a total of 16
buildings). The consideration is to be paid in cash via wire transfer or
set-off of counter obligations.
2. The consideration is based on equipment repair cost estimates on the
basis of direct worker labour hours and the normative cost of one labour
hour. Such time input is to be estimated according to methodological and
normative documents. The cost of 1 man-hour is up to USD1.88 excluding
VAT. The consideration is to be paid in cash via wire transfer or
set-off of counter obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under each of the New Repair Services
Contracts has been determined with reference to the market price and on
terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for
repair services of the same type and quality and those offered by the
associates of En+ to independent third parties. In accordance with the
Companys procurement policies and using tools such as the Companys
procurement portal, the Company invited several organizations to take
part in the tender in relation to the required repair services. The
Companys procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class
experience and know-how of the Companys procurement policies, with
approval from the Companys bidding committee, chose the contractor
offering the best terms and conditions (taking into account the price
and availability of professionals with the required skill and
experience) and then entered into the additional agreements with the
chosen contractor.
Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate
transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+
for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be
approximately USD13.396 million.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract
price.
THE AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts and
the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated,
as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same
group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise
associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the
contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by
members of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contracts are for
the benefit of the Company, as the Company requires repair services and
the contractor offered a competitive price.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Repair Services Contracts have been negotiated on
an arms length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and
reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair
Services Contracts are in the ordinary and usual course of business of
the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a
whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of
Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont. Mr. Deripaska is also
indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of
En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya
and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution
approving the New Repair Services Contracts.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont is held by En+ as to more than
30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate of En+
which is a substantial shareholder of the Company and thus is a
connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent
shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing
Rules.
Details of the New Repair Services Contracts and the Previously
Disclosed Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual
report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the
Listing Rules where appropriate.
PURCHASE OF ASSETS
THE NEW PURCHASE OF ASSETS CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 June
2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016 and 20 July 2017 in relation to
the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts.
The Company announces that the following contract was entered into
between a member of the Group, as buyer, and an associate of En+, as
seller, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to sell assets to
the member of the Group (the "New Purchase of Assets Contract)
with major terms set out below:
|
Date of contract
|
|
Buyer (member
of the Group)
|
|
Seller
(associate
of En+)
|
|
Subject matter
|
|
Estimated
consideration payable
for the
year ending 31
December 2017,
excluding VAT
|
|
Scheduled
termination
date
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11 September 2017,
which is an addendum to
the original
contract
dated 26 December
2016
|
|
RUSAL
Novokuznetsk
|
|
LLC "PO
KTS
|
|
2 anode
superstructures
with risers
|
|
357,753 (Note 1)
|
|
30 March
2018
|
|
A prepayment of
USD123,077. The
remainder of the
consideration
to be paid
within 15 calendar days
after delivery
|
Total estimated
consideration payable
for
the year:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
357,753
|
|
|
|
Note:
1. The unit price for each anode superstructure with riser is
USD178,876.50 per piece.
The consideration under the New Purchase of Assets Contract is to be
paid in cash via bank transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transaction contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contract and
the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts should be
aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the
associates of Mr. Deripaska and En+, and the subject matter of each
contract relates to the purchase of assets from the associates of Mr.
Deripaska and En+ by the Group for the year ending 31 December 2017.
The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group
to the associates of Mr. Deripaska and En+ under the New Purchase of
Assets Contract and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets
Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to
be approximately USD8.296 million.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the purchase of
assets. The Companys procurement managers, in line with the
best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys procurement
policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee, chose the
contractor as it offered the lowest price for the asset to be purchased,
best payment condition, best delivery times and had the necessary
equipment and human resources to provide services for the assets.
The contract price under the New Purchase of Assets Contract has been
arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market
price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the
Russian market for assets of the same type and quality and those offered
by the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska to independent third parties. The
basis of calculation of payments under the New Purchase of Assets
Contract is based on the quotation provided by the supplier based on
costs relating to production.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total
contract price under the New Purchase of Assets Contract, which was
based on the amount of assets to be supplied and the respective contract
price.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Purchase of Assets Contract was entered into for the purpose of
purchasing the assets. The Company considers that the transactions
contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contract are for the
benefit of the Company, as the sellers offered the assets to the Group
at the lowest price and the quality of the assets satisfies the
requirement of the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Purchase of Assets Contract is on normal
commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions
contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contract are in the
ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests
of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contract, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of LLC
"PO KTS. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50%
of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr.
Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not
vote on the Board resolution approving the New Purchase of Assets
Contract.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
LLC "PO KTS is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share
capital and is therefore an associate of En+, which is a substantial
shareholder of the Company and thus is a connected person of the Company
under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Purchase of Assets Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Purchase of Assets Contract and the Previously
Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts will be included in the next
annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71
of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
Stroyservice is principally engaged in the construction, repairing and
provision of transportation services.
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is principally engaged in the
provision of transportation services.
Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont is principally engaged in
activities for supporting of operability of thermal power plants.
LLC "PO KTS is principally engaged in the production and sale of metal
constructions.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"Board
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
"Company
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the
shares of which are listed on the Main Board
of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
Limited.
|
"connected person
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"Director(s)
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
"En+
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial
shareholder of
the Company.
|
"Group
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"Mr. Deripaska
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
"Previously Disclosed
Transportation Contracts
|
|
the series of transportation contracts between members of the
Group and the
associates of En+, pursuant to which the
associates of En+ agreed to provide
transportation services
to members of the Group during the year ending 31 December
2017,
as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 14 January
2015, 29
December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30
December 2016, 16 January 2017,
28 February 2017, 7 July 2017
and 20 July 2017.
|
"Previously Disclosed
Repair Services Contracts
|
|
the repair services contracts between members of the Group and
associates of En+,
pursuant to which the associates of En+
agreed to provide repair services to members
of the Group
during the year 2017, as disclosed in the announcements of the
Company
dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017,
28 February 2017, 19 April
2017, 25 April 2017, 23 May 2017
and 7 July 2017.
|
"Previously Disclosed
Purchase of Assets Contracts
|
|
the contracts between members of the Group and the associates of
Mr. Deripaska/En+,
pursuant to which the associates of Mr.
Deripaska/En+ agreed to sell assets to the
members of the
Group, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 17
June
2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016 and 20 July 2017.
|
"substantial shareholder
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"USD
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
"VAT
|
|
value added tax.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
12 September 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
