United Company RUSAL Plc: Date of Board Meeting

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated
under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
DATE OF BOARD MEETING
The Board of Directors (the "Board) of United Company Rusal Plc
(the "Company) announces that a meeting of the Board will be
held on Friday, 10 November 2017, for the purposes of, among other
matters, approving the announcement of the Companys third quarter
financial results of 2017.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby
Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
31 October 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
