31.10.2017 01:20
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

United Company RUSAL Plc: Date of Board Meeting

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the "Board) of United Company Rusal Plc (the "Company) announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 10 November 2017, for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the Companys third quarter financial results of 2017.

By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

31 October 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Company Rusal News
RSS Feed
United Company Rusal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene United Company Rusal News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere United Company Rusal News
Anzeige

Inside

Persönliche Beratungsgespräche bei Scalable Capital
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
DekaBank: Sieben neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
Barrick Gold: Das ist der neue fundamentale Ausblick!
UBS: BASF: Verhaltener Blick in die Zukunft
DZ BANK  SAP: verbesserter Jahresausblick kompensiert schwächere Q3-Zahlen
Vontobel: Amazon Aktie explodiert nachbörslich nach überraschend guten Zahlen
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Das bullische Ökosystem lebt
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur United Company Rusal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

United Company Rusal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nur in Irland haben Banken einen noch mieseren Ruf
Darauf achten Profis bei Edel-Mineralwasser
So gelingt die Flucht aus der teuren Krankenversicherung
Das ändert sich am 1. November
Amazons Alexa verliert mit Sonos One an Hörkraft

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Börsen auf Rekordjagd: Die besten Aktien fürs vierte Quartal
Bitcoin-Partizipationszertifikat: Wie Anleger von der Kryptowährung profitieren

News von

Eine Unternehmerin erklärt, welche tägliche Angewohnheit für sie zum Karrierekick wurde
Ein Student fragte Elon Musk nach einem Erfolgstipp und bekam eine brutale Antwort
Self-Made-Milliardärin sagt, ihr sollt Kindern einen ungewöhnlichen Ratschlag fürs Leben geben
31-Jährige erklärt, wie sie sich in fünf Jahren drei Häuser leisten konnte
dm-Gründer Götz Werner fordert deutsche Autohersteller auf, das Bedingungslose Grundeinkommen einzuführen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht stabil in Feiertagspause -- Dow endet im Minus -- VW peilt mit Kernmarke höhere Gewinnziele an -- RIB-Software-Aktie schnellt auf Rekordhoch -- Allianz, Air Berlin, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Darmstädter Merck-Konzern spricht mögliche Käufer für Selbstmedikation an. Softbank bricht Gespräche über Sprint-Fusion mit T-Mobile US ab. Starke iPhone-Nachfrage treibt auch Dialog Semiconductor an. Siltronic-Aktien setzen Rekordrally nach Analystenkommentar fort. Mynaric-Aktien sind nach Börsengang gefragt. AIXTRON-Aktie setzen Rally mit Sprung auf Mehrjahreshoch fort.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
KW 43: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie für die Nachrüstung ihres Diesel-Fahrzeugs mitbezahlen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.10.17
DAX geht stabil in Feiertagspause -- Dow endet im Minus -- VW peilt mit Kernmarke höhere Gewinnziele an -- RIB-Software-Aktie schnellt auf Rekordhoch -- Allianz, Air Berlin, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
30.10.17
Updates zu Linde, Covestro, AIXTRON, Beiersdorf, adidas
Ausland
30.10.17
Anleger feiern starke Quartalszahlen des Milka-Konzerns Mondelez
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
GeelyA0CACX
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750