United Company RUSAL Plc: Despatch of Interim Report for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2017

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30
JUNE 2017
Reference is made to the interim results announcement for the six months
ended 30 June 2017 dated 25 August 2017 and the interim report 2017
dated 25 August 2017 (the "Interim Report) of United Company
RUSAL Plc (the "Company).
The Company announces that the Interim Report has been despatched on the
date of this announcement.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby
Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
8 September 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
