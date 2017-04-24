United Company RUSAL Plc: First Quarter 2017 Trading Update

Regulatory News:
Aluminium
-
Aluminium production2 in 1Q17 totaled 910 thousand tonnes
(-2.1% QoQ), with Siberian smelters representing 94% of total
aluminium output. The total production dynamics is largely explained
by the number of calendar days in the periods (92 days in 4Q16 and 90
days in 1Q17). Smelters utilization remained on average at a high of
95%.
-
In 1Q17 aluminium sales totaled 985 thousand tonnes (+6.8% QoQ),
including value added product (VAP3) sales of 436 thousand
tonnes (+7.8% QoQ). The increased level of inventories in 4Q16 which
were subsequently sold out in 1Q17 was largely behind the QoQ total
sales dynamics.
-
In 1Q17 the average aluminium realized price4 increased by
8.3% QoQ to USD1,949/t. The increase was driven by positive dynamics
in London Metal Exchange ("LME) QP5 component
(+9.0% QoQ to USD1,796/t) and average realized premium component
growth (+1.4% QoQ to USD153/t).
Alumina
-
In 1Q17, total alumina production declined by 2.6% QoQ, totaling 1,889
thousand tonnes. Russian operations accounted for 37% of total output.
Production volumes at refineries were largely in line with production
plans. Seasonal repair works performed at Windalco, Auginish and
Bogoslovsk were offset by production performance at Achinsk and Urals.
-
Capacity upgrades which were completed at Nikolaev and Urals
refineries were largely behind the YoY production increase at
refineries in 1Q17.
Bauxite and nepheline ore
-
In 1Q17, bauxite output totaled 2,869 thousand tonnes (+1.0% QoQ).
Nepheline output increased by 7.9% QoQ to 1,056 thousand tonnes.
Production volumes at Timan and Kia Shaltyr (nepheline ore6)
increased by 8.0% and 7.9% QoQ to meet the production plan needs of
the Urals and Achinsk alumina refineries, respectively. North Urals
production volumes were also driven by the performance of Bogoslovsk
refinery. Kindia production in 1Q17 remained below the historic
average but according to mining works schedule we anticipate the
volumes to improve in 2H17. Bauxite Company of Guyana production
increased by 13.2% QoQ, which is largely explained by a low base
effect.
Market overview7
-
The world economy witnessed a broader based growth in 1Q17, with an
increase in business activity, particularly in the advanced economies.
Consumer spending particularly for cars, durable goods sales and fixed
asset investments continue to be the main driver for metal demand.
-
In the Eurozone, household spendings increased, unemployment fell,
consumer confidence grew and interest rates remained low. Fixed asset
investments in the US are expected to grow by 3.5% in 2017 YoY,
boosted by the possibility of approval of USD1 trillion investment
plan. Japanese industrial production continues to rise and exports are
expected to grow by 4.5% in 2017 YoY boosted by the strong demand in
the neighbouring Chinese economy.
-
The Chinese economy showed strong growth at the beginning of the year.
The official PMI reached 51.8 in March 2017, while industrial
production grew 7.6% in March YoY and GDP in 1Q17 went up 6.9% YoY vs
6.8% estimated growth.
-
The LME aluminium price reached its highest level of USD1,955/t in
March 2017 and has, on average remained stable above USD1,900/t in
1Q17. This was attributable to a growing global metal deficit driven
by the US, EU and the expectation of supply disruptions in China
coupled with significant production cost inflation.
-
Aluminum premiums in key consuming regions continued to improve in
1Q17 with, on average, a 27.8% rise compared to 4Q16. This was due to
strong demand and a reduced supply in key regions after various
smelting capacity reduction/closures (North America, Australia).
-
The ROW (rest of the world) reported that inventories have approached
to pre-crisis levels of 3.6 mn tonnes in March 2017 and the days of
consumption decreased to 46 days from 110 days in 2014-15 and continue
to decline at rapid pace.
-
Based on CRU estimates, aluminium demand excluding China rose by a
strong 3.4% in 1Q17 YoY to 7.1 mn tonnes while production (including
eight non-reporting countries) increased by 1.2% YoY to 6.7 mn tonnes,
leaving the ROW aluminium market with approximately 0.4 mn tonnes
deficit in 1Q17.
-
According to the CNIAs production figures, in 1Q17 China`s primary
aluminum production rose 14.2% Y-Y to 8.191 Mt. However, the
annualized production fell in February by 4.9% MoM and in March by
3.5% MoM, which may witness the beginning of supply matching process
in line with Chinas policy to strictly control overproduction
-
In terms of additional regulatory measures on April 12, 2017, a joint
regulation was issued by the NDRC, MIIT, Ministry of lands and
resources, MEP "On the word to streamline the situation with illegal
projects in the primary aluminium industry. The preamble of the
regulation states the necessity to take measures to standardize
investment in the construction of aluminium projects and to strictly
control overproduction. The government of Changji country (Xinjang)
subsequently issued a notice that the construction of three aluminium
smelters with total capacity of 2 mn tonnes per annum is illegal and
should be suspended immediately. Other projects and capacities are
potentially under risk of termination.
-
In addition, a significant aluminium cost push in China by more than
40% in 1Q17 and continued cost pressure mainly in carbon raw materials
prices brought in a significant impact on high cost non-integrated
Chinese smelters operating on thin margins or losses.
KEY OPERATING DATA
GROUP PRODUCTION DATA8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
1Q17
|
|
|
4Q16
|
|
|
Change, % (QoQ)
|
|
|
1Q16
|
|
|
Change, % (YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium
utilisation rate
|
|
|
910
95%
|
|
|
930
95%
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
|
916
95%
|
|
|
-0.6%
|
Aluminium foil
and packaging
products
|
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
22.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alumina
|
|
|
1,889
|
|
|
1,939
|
|
|
-2.6%
|
|
|
1,873
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bauxite
|
|
|
2,869
|
|
|
2,841
|
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
3,009
|
|
|
-4.6%
|
Nepheline
|
|
|
1,056
|
|
|
978
|
|
|
7.9%
|
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
-5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROUP SALES DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
1Q17
|
|
|
4Q16
|
|
|
Change, % (QoQ)
|
|
|
1Q16
|
|
|
Change, % (YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium sales
including
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
922
|
|
|
6.8%
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
2.9%
|
BOAZ aluminium
product sales
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
-14.2%
|
other third party
aluminium
products sales
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
18.5%
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VAP sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(included in the
total aluminium
sales)
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
7.7%
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
11.7%
|
Realized price,
USD/ton
|
|
|
1,949
|
|
|
1,799
|
|
|
8.3%
|
|
|
1,666
|
|
|
17.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
1Q17
|
|
|
4Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(QoQ)
|
|
|
1Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia (Siberia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bratsk
aluminium
smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
248
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
-2.2%
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
-1.1%
|
Krasnoyarsk
aluminium
smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
-1.4%
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
-1.0%
|
Sayanogorsk
aluminium
smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
-3.3%
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
0.3%
|
Novokuznetsk
aluminium
smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
-1.1%
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
0.0%
|
Irkutsk
aluminium
smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
-1.7%
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
0.3%
|
Khakas
aluminium
smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
-2.4%
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
-1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nadvoitsy
aluminium
smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-8.6%
|
Kandalaksha
aluminium
smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sweden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kubikenborg
Aluminium
(KUBAL)9
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
-4.0%
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
production
|
|
|
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
930
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
-0.6%
|
Remelting of
third-party
primary
aluminium
at
Volgograd
smelter
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
-33.6%
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
-50.8%
|
Total
aluminium
products
output
including
remelting10
|
|
|
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
939
|
|
|
-2.4%
|
|
|
928
|
|
|
-1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foil and packaging production results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
1Q17
|
|
|
4Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(QoQ)
|
|
|
1Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sayanal
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
31.0%
|
Ural Foil
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
11.8%
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
53.0%
|
Sayana Foil
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
-26.8%
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
-3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Armenia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Armenal
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
7.2%
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total production
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
22.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other aluminium products output and silicon output
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
1Q17
|
|
|
4Q16
|
|
|
Change, % (QoQ)
|
|
|
1Q16
|
|
|
Change, % (YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary alloys
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
13.9%
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
29.2%
|
Silicon
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
-7.6%
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
|
-6.2%
|
Powder
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
9.2%
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
15.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALUMINA PRODUCTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
1Q17
|
|
|
4Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(QoQ)
|
|
|
1Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ireland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aughinish
Alumina
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
-7.5%
|
|
|
488
|
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jamaica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpart11
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Windalco
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
-6.0%
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
-5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ukraine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nikolaev
Alumina
Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
407
|
|
|
-2.4%
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Italy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eurallumina
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bogoslovsk
Alumina
Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
-6.0%
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
Achinsk
Alumina
Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
13.5%
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
Urals Alumina
Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
6.2%
|
Boxitogorsk
Alumina
Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guinea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Friguia
Alumina
Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia (JV)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Queensland
Alumina Ltd
(20%)
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
-5.2%
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
-1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total alumina
production
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,889
|
|
|
1,939
|
|
|
-2.6%
|
|
|
1,873
|
|
|
0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BAUXITE MINING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes wet)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
1Q17
|
|
|
4Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(QoQ)
|
|
|
1Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jamaica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpart
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
Windalco
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
503
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
-1.3%
|
|
|
488
|
|
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North Urals
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
-3.0%
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
7.0%
|
Timan
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
723
|
|
|
669
|
|
|
8.0%
|
|
|
683
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guinea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Friguia
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kindia
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
771
|
|
|
805
|
|
|
-4.1%
|
|
|
925
|
|
|
-16.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guyana
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bauxite
Company of
Guyana Inc
|
|
|
90%
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
13.2%
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
-11.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total bauxite
production
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,869
|
|
|
2,841
|
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
3,009
|
|
|
-4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nepheline ore production12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes
wet)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
1Q17
|
|
|
4Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(QoQ)
|
|
|
1Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kiya Shaltyr
Nepheline
Syenite
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
1,056
|
|
|
978
|
|
|
7.9%
|
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
-5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JOINT VENTURE OPERATING RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q17
|
|
|
4Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(QoQ)
|
|
|
1Q16
|
|
|
Change, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boguchanskaya
HPP13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity
generation,
mwh
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
3,176
|
|
|
3,452
|
|
|
-8.0%
|
|
|
3,127
|
|
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boguchansky
aluminium
smelter14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium
production
(´000 tonnes)
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
-2.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bogatyr
Komir and
Bogatyr Trans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal
production
(50%) (Kt)
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
5,071
|
|
|
6,023
|
|
|
-15.8%
|
|
|
4,465
|
|
|
13.6%
|
Transportation
volumes (50%)
(Kt of
transportation)
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
1,571
|
|
|
1,663
|
|
|
-5.5%
|
|
|
1,516
|
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By order of the Board of Directors of
United Company
RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
24 April 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
|
1 Operating data is based on preliminary data and may be
updated in the 1Q17 financial results.
|
2 Aluminium production represented by salable products
output (the number includes all facilities excluding Volgograd
remelting).
|
3 VAP includes alloyed ingots, slabs, billets. wire rod
and high, super, medium purity aluminium. The VAP sales for 1Q16
were updated as a result of addition of high, super, medium purity
aluminium volumes.
|
4 The realised price includes three components: LME
component, commodity premium and VAP upcharge.
|
5 QP (quotation period) prices differs from the real time
LME quotes due to a time lag between LME quotes and sales
recognition and due to contract formula speciality.
|
6 Kiya Shaltyr Nepheline ore is used as a feedstock for
alumina production at Achinsk alumina refinery.
|
7 Unless otherwise stated data for the "Market overview
section is sourced from Bloomberg, CRU, CNIA, IAI and Antaike.
|
8 Unless stated otherwise the production data throughout
the report is presented on equity-adjusted basis (for exceptions
please refer to the data of the Boguchansky smelter and
Boguchanskaya HPP). Production volumes are calculated based on the
pro rata share of the Company´s (and its subsidiaries´) ownership.
|
9 Does not include remelting of the metal from other UC
RUSAL smelters
|
10 Here and further "total production may not be equal
to the arithmetic addition of the numbers above presented in the
table. The differences arise due to the rounding of exact numbers
(including decimals).
|
11 The Alpart was sold to an external party (see UC
RUSALs announcement dated 19 July 2016). The results of Alpart are
excluded from UC RUSAL Consolidated Financial
|
12 Nepheline ore used as a feedstock for alumina
production at the Achinsk alumina refinery.
|
13 Boguchanskaya HPP data is represented by 100% of
energy generated (not on an ownership pro rata basis).
|
14 Boguchansky aluminium smelter data is represented by
100% of volumes produced (not on an ownership pro rata basis).
