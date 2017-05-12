United Company RUSAL Plc: Inside Information

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever
arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents
of this announcement.
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
INSIDE INFORMATION
RESUMPTION OF CONTRUCTION OF THE
TAISHET
ALUMINIUM SMELTER
This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company)
pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities
on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information
Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance
(Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Company announces that it proposes to resume construction of the
Taishet Aluminium Smelter ("TaAZ), including approval of
top-priority works for construction of PC-1 (1st line) of TaAZ in 2017.
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board) approved
additional financing for top-priority works at PC-1 (1st line) in the
amount of approximately USD 38,523,000.
Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when
dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.
|
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
12 May 2017As at the date of this announcement, the executive
Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr.
Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev,
Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms.
Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Marco Musetti, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina, Mr.
Maxim Sokov, and Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe and the independent
non-executive Directors are Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie
Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman) and
Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006531/en/