United Company RUSAL Plc: Inside Information

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any
liability whatsoever for
any
loss howsoever arising from
or in reliance upon the whole or
any part of the contents of this announcement.
UNITED
COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the
laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code:
486)
INSIDE INFORMATION
REFINANCING FACILITY
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the
Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong
Kong).
References are made to the previous announcements of the Company in
relation to the USD4.75 Billion PXF, the USD400 Million PXF, the
Amendment Agreement combining the USD4.75 Billion PXF and USD400 Million
PXF into the Combined PXF Facility, the approvals by all its lenders
under the Amendment Agreement, the effectiveness of the Amendment
Agreement, and various other announcements in relation to, amongst
others, the Combined PXF Facility.
The Company is pleased to announce that the new 2017 Pre-export Finance
Term Facility Agreement between, among others, the Company as borrower,
ING Bank N.V. as facility agent and security agent, and the Lenders as
defined therein for an amount of up to USD2,000,000,000 ("PXF 2017),
was signed by the Company on 24 May 2017. The key terms and conditions
of the PXF 2017 are described below.
(a)
Borrower
The Company.
(b)
Guarantors
Each of PJSC "RUSAL Bratsk Aluminium Smelter, JSC "RUSAL Krasnoyarsk
Aluminium Smelter, JSC "RUSAL Novokuznetsk Aluminium Smelter, JSC
"RUSAL Sayanogorsk Aluminium Smelter, JSC "Siberian-Urals Aluminium
Company, RS International GmbH, RTI Limited, RUSAL Marketing GmbH, JSC
"Russian Aluminium and JSC "United Company RUSAL Trading House (each
being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) will provide a joint and
several guarantee in respect of the Companys obligations under the PXF
2017.
(c)
Amount
USD 1.7 billion.
(d)
Use
of proceeds
The proceeds of the PXF 2017 will be used primarily for the purpose of
refinancing the outstanding balance under the Combined PXF Facility. Any
proceeds not used for refinancing the Combined PXF Facility shall be
applied towards refinancing of other indebtedness of the Company or any
other member of the Group.
(e)
Interest
The aggregate of:
(i) 3.00% per annum; and
(ii) 3 month LIBOR (if the rate is less than zero, this shall be deemed
to be zero).
(f)
Final maturity date and
repayment
schedule
The final maturity date will fall on the 60th calendar month, and
quarterly repayments will start from the 27th calendar month after
utilisation.
(g)
Covenant package
In view of the improved financial condition of the Company, the covenant
package was revised and certain restrictions were removed, as described
in more detail below.
For the purposes of calculating the leverage ratio (as defined in PXF
2017), in view of the security given over certain NN Shares securing the
relevant indebtedness of the Group, the amount of such secured
indebtedness (or, if lower, the value of the NN Shares securing such
indebtedness) is excluded from the total net debt (as defined in PXF
2017). Consequently, the Groups EBITDA is net of the impact of NN
shareholding (i.e. excludes dividends paid on any of the NN Shares). The
leverage ratio is, thus, tested on the basis of the Groups core
operations.
The dividend covenant was revised to allow the Company to pay dividends
to its shareholders in an amount not exceeding 15% of the Groups
covenant EBITDA (as defined in PXF 2017, and includes for this purpose
dividends paid on NN Shares) subject to certain conditions. This is in
line with the dividend policy approved by the Board in August 2015. The
key conditions of dividend payments include positive cash flow, a
certain liquidity minimum being maintained, the leverage ratio on a pro
forma basis being not more than 3:1 and no defaults outstanding or
occurring as a result of dividend payments.
Certain components of the security package, including cash sweep, cash
pooling arrangements, other additional restrictions and additional
security implemented in 2014 were terminated.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"Amendment Agreement
|
|
the agreement dated 18 August 2014 pursuant to which the USD4.75
Billion PXF and the USD400 Million PXF are combined into a single
facility agreement.
|
|
"Board
|
|
the Board of Directors.
|
|
"Combined PXF Facility
|
|
the combined facility of USD4.75 Billion PXF and USD400 Million PXF.
|
|
"Company
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange.
|
|
"Director(s)
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
|
"Group
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
|
"LIBOR
|
|
London Interbank Offered Rate.
|
|
"Lenders
|
|
has the meaning given to it in the PXF 2017.
|
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
"NN Shares
|
|
shares in (or American depositary receipts issued by reference to)
the share capital of Norilsk Nickel and owned by members of the
Group (or, in the case of NN Shares securing repurchase (repo)
transactions, which members of the Group are entitled to receive
upon termination of the relevant repo or similar transaction).
|
|
"Norilsk Nickel or "NN
|
|
PJSC "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL.
|
|
"Stock Exchange
|
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
"Pre-export Finance Term Facility Agreement or the "PXF 2017
|
|
the pre-export finance term facility agreement dated 24 May 2017
between, among others, the Company as borrower, ING Bank N.V. as
facility agent and security agent, and the Lenders as defined
therein for an amount of up to USD2,000,000,000.
|
|
"USD
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
|
"USD4.75 Billion PXF
|
|
the up to USD4,750,000,000 aluminium pre-export finance facility
agreement dated 29 September 2011 between, amongst others, BNP
Paribas (Suisse) SA (as facility agent and security agent) and the
Company (as borrower) as amended on each of 26 January 2012 and 9
November 2012, and consisting of two tranches, Tranche A and
Tranche B.
|
|
"USD400 Million PXF
|
|
the up to USD400,000,000 multicurrency aluminium pre-export finance
facility agreement dated 30 January 2013 between, amongst others,
ING BANK N.V. (as facility agent and security agent) and the Company
(as borrower).
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby
Wong
Po Ying
Company Secretary
25 May 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg,
Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Marco Musetti, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina, Mr. Maxim Sokov, and Mr. Daniel
Lesin Wolfe and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Mark
Garber, Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev,
Mr.
Matthias Warnig
(Chairman) and
Mr.
Bernard
Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by
the Company
are
available on
its website under
the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524006336/en/