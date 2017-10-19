United Company RUSAL Plc: Inside Information  Possible Share Transfer Between Shareholders of the Company

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
THE
POSSIBLE
SHARE TRANSFER
The Company announces that on 18 October 2017, En+ announced that En+
and Amokenga entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a
possible share transfer whereby Amokenga will subscribe for a certain
number of GDRs in En+ (which will be calculated based on the offer price
of En+s GDRs, the number of shares that Amokenga holds in the Company
and the volume weighted average United States dollars price of shares of
the Company trading in Hong Kong over the 60-day period immediately
preceding En+s proposed initial public offering of GDRs) and as
consideration for the subscription, Amokenga will transfer approximately
8.75% of the total issued share capital of the Company to En+ ("Possible
Share Transfer). If the Possible Share Transfer materializes, En+s
shareholding in the Company will increase from approximately 48.13% to
approximately 56.88%. En+ is currently holding 7,312,299,974 shares in
the Company representing approximately 48.13% of the total issued share
capital of the Company. Amokenga is currently holding 1,328,988,048
shares in the Company representing approximately 8.75% of the total
issued share capital of the Company.
The Possible Share Transfer and its final terms and conditions are
subject to execution of the definitive legally binding transaction
documents and receipt of all necessary governmental and regulatory
approvals in all applicable jurisdictions, including receipt of a
clearance from the Hong Kong regulator that En+ is not required to make
a mandatory general offer in relation to the Company as a result of the
Possible Share Transfer.
To the best of the Companys knowledge and information, as at the
issue of this announcement, no legal binding agreement with regard to
the Possible Share Transfer has yet been signed and the final terms of
the Possible Share Transfer are subject to further negotiations. There
is no assurance that the Possible Share Transfer will materialize or
eventually be consummated as
contemplated or at
all.
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution
when dealing in the securities of the Company and if they are in any
doubt about their position,
they
should
consult
their
professional adviser(s).
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"Amokenga
|
|
Amokenga Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda and
which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore Plc and a shareholder
of the Company.
|
|
|
"Company
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
|
"Director(s)
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
|
|
"En+
|
|
En+ Group Plc, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial
shareholder of the Company.
|
|
|
"GDRs
|
|
global depository receipts representing the ordinary shares of En+.
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
|
United Company RUSAL Plc Aby Wong Po Ying
|
Company Secretary
19 October 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr.
Dmitry
Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms.
Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent
non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip
Lader,
Dr.
Elsie
Leung Oi-sie, Mr.
Mark
Garber,
Mr.
Dmitry Vasiliev
and Mr.
Bernard
Zonneveld.
