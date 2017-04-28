United Company RUSAL Plc: Overseas Regulatory Announcement, 2016 Annual Report

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
2016 ANNUAL REPORT
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing
the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and
applicable French and Russian law and regulations.
Distribution of the 2016 Annual Report
United Company RUSAL Plc ("UC RUSAL or the "Company)
announces that its 2016 annual report has been filed with the French Autorité
des marchés financiers on the date hereof and is accessible on UC
RUSALs website at http://rusal.ru/en/investors/reports.aspx.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
28 April 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
