28.04.2017 02:20
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

United Company RUSAL Plc: Overseas Regulatory Announcement, 2016 Annual Report

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
2016 ANNUAL REPORT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and applicable French and Russian law and regulations.

Distribution of the 2016 Annual Report

United Company RUSAL Plc ("UC RUSAL or the "Company) announces that its 2016 annual report has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on the date hereof and is accessible on UC RUSALs website at http://rusal.ru/en/investors/reports.aspx.

By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

28 April 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Company Rusal NewsRSS Feed
United Company Rusal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene United Company Rusal News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere United Company Rusal News
Anzeige

Inside

Trumps Steuerreform und der EUR/USD
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App | Diese Kurse sind schneller als ihr eigener Schatten
"Abbakus" im Fokus  Einstieg nach dem Kurseinbruch
UBS: Deutsche Post AG: Bereit für neues historisches Hoch
Vontobel: «En marche!» Frankreich nutzen, Chancen nutzen
DZ BANK  Adidas: in Q1 erwarteter Anstieg des Nettogewinns um rund 15%
HSBC: BNP Paribas (Weekly) - Ultimativer "Deckel" gelüftet
Société Générale: 223% p.a. mit BMW in 7 Wochen erzielen!
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur United Company Rusal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

United Company Rusal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mario Draghis unverhohlener Seitenhieb gegen Schäuble
Draghi belässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief
Sammler freuen sich über neue Fünf-Euro-Münze
Hype um die Fünf-Euro-Münze mit dem roten Ring
Verbraucher sind sehr positiv gestimmt

News von

Achtung, anschnallen: Allianz-Aktie vor dickem Kaufsignal
Axa, Publicis und Co.: Fünf europäische Top-Aktien für jedes Depot
Munich Re-Aktie: Rückversicherer für 2017 optimistisch - Was Anleger wissen müssen
Aixtron-Aktie: Kursrallye voraus - Wie weit das Papier noch laufen kann
Deutsche Bank-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was Anleger tun sollen

News von

Die adidas-Erben sind wieder da und wollen einen 700 Milliarden-Dollar-Markt aufmischen
BMW versucht seinen Mitarbeitern Angst vor der Zukunft zu machen - mit einem Foto von Elon Musk
Eine bestimmte Fingerkombination führt dazu, dass das iPhone abstürzt
Der Gründer einer Milliarden-Marke sagt, dass er Menschen mit einer gewissen Haltung nicht einstellt
Mit diesen ungewöhnlichen Methoden bleiben Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk und Bill Gates produktiv

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow Jones am Ende nahezu unverändert -- Amazon mit guten Zahlen -- GOOGLE-Mutter Alphabet überzeugt -- Microsoft enttäuscht -- RWE, AIXTRON, Wirecard im Fokus

BASF mit Gewinnsprung. Bayer hebt Prognose an. Deutsche Bank verdient mehr. Renault verkauft deutlich mehr Autos im ersten Quartal. EZB bleibt in Deckung. Samsung holt sich Spitzenplatz bei Smartphones von Apple zurück. Tesla-Aktie mit Gegenwind: Analyst erwartet Kurshalbierung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 16: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
KW 16: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Verdienst der DAX-Chefs
Das verdienten die DAX-Bosse 2016
Das Vermögen dieser Milliardäre ist seit der Trump-Wahl am stärksten gewachsen
Wer profitierte am stärksten?
Das sind die exotischsten Börsenplätze der Welt
Klein aber oho?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Nach hundert Tagen im Amt istTrump der unbeliebteste US-Präsident der modernen Geschichte. Sind Sie mit Donald Trump zufrieden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Munich Re SE (ex Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG)843002
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
AURELIUSA0JK2A
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
Lufthansa AG823212
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
BMW AG519000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Nordex AGA0D655