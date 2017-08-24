United Company RUSAL Plc: Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever
arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents
of this announcement.
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing
the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
(the "Listing Rules) and applicable French law and regulations.
Release of the 2017 Interim Results Announcement containing the 2017
Interim Report
United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company) announces that the
unaudited interim results announcement of the Company for the six months
ended 30 June 2017 (the "2017 Interim Results Announcement),
containing the full text of the Companys 2017 interim report (the "2017
Interim Report), has been published on the website of The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk)
and has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers
and released in France in accordance with French law and regulations on
the date hereof. The 2017 Interim Results Announcement, including the
2017 Interim Report, is available for viewing on the Companys website
at http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx
and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
A press release of the Company in relation to its interim results for
the six months ended 30 June 2017 was also published by the Company on
the date hereof and is available for viewing on the Companys website at http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
25 August 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
