United Company RUSAL Plc: Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules) and applicable French law and regulations.

Release of the 2017 Interim Results Announcement containing the 2017 Interim Report

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company) announces that the unaudited interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2017 (the "2017 Interim Results Announcement), containing the full text of the Companys 2017 interim report (the "2017 Interim Report), has been published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers and released in France in accordance with French law and regulations on the date hereof. The 2017 Interim Results Announcement, including the 2017 Interim Report, is available for viewing on the Companys website at http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. A press release of the Company in relation to its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 was also published by the Company on the date hereof and is available for viewing on the Companys website at http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx.

By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

25 August 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

