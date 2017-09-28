United Company RUSAL Plc: Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any
liability whatsoever for
any
loss howsoever arising from
or in reliance upon the whole or
any part of the contents of this announcement.
UNITED
COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the
laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code:
486)
OVERSEAS
REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing
the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and
applicable French law and regulations.
Distribution of
the
extraordinary general meeting
documents
United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company) announces that its
extraordinary general meeting in relation to the proposed adoption of a
Chinese name and the consequential amendments to the memorandum and
articles of association of the Company (the "EGM) will be held
at InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, 70 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui
East, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 2 November 2017 at 11:00 am (Hong Kong time).
The notice of the EGM, including the special resolutions proposed to the
shareholders vote, the Companys circular to the shareholders, and
proxy form, are accessible on the Companys website at: http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/hkse/.
|
By Order of the board of directors of
|
United Company RUSAL Plc
|
Aby Wong Po Ying
|
Company Secretary
29 September 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr.
Dmitry
Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms.
Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent
non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip
Lader,
Dr.
Elsie
Leung Oi-sie, Mr.
Mark
Garber,
Mr.
Dmitry Vasiliev
and Mr.
Bernard
Zonneveld.
