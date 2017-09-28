29.09.2017 01:55
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

United Company RUSAL Plc: Proposed Adoption of a Chinese Name and Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A CHINESE NAME AND AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES

The board of directors (the "Board) of United Company Rusal Plc (the "Company) announces that the Company proposes to adopt and register the Chinese name " ? ?  as the Chinese version of the Companys name (the "Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name). The Board is of the opinion that the Chinese version of the Companys name (the "Chinese name) will allow for better identification of the Companys name and easier access to the Companys corporate communication documents for Chinese speaking investors, therefore potentially contributing to improvements in trading liquidity of the Companys securities. The adoption of the Chinese name is also expected to allow unification of the Companys name in Chinese (currently the Company is generally known by multiple unofficial Chinese names by the market) and is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders) as a whole.

The Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name is subject to (i) the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM) to approve the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name; and (ii) the approval by the Registrar of Companies in Jersey.

Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name will take effect from the date of entry of the Chinese name on the register of companies maintained by the Registrar of Companies in Jersey (the "Jersey Register) and the issuance by the Registrar of Companies in Jersey of a certificate in connection with the entry of the Chinese name on the Jersey Register. The Company will then carry out all necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

In view of the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name, the Board also proposes to make consequential amendments to the existing memorandum and articles of association of the Company (the "Memorandum and Articles) in order to reflect the adoption of the Chinese name. Accordingly, the Board proposes to seek the approval of the Shareholders by way of special resolution for the relevant amendments to the Memorandum and Articles at the EGM.

The Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name will not affect any rights of the existing Shareholders. All the existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the present name of the Company, after the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name becoming effective, will continue to be evidence of legal title to such shares of the Company and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for exchange of existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new name of the Company in Chinese.

Subject to the confirmation by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange), a Chinese stock short name of the Company for trading in the securities of the Company in the trading system of the Stock Exchange will also be adopted after the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name has become effective.

A circular containing, among other matters, details of the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name, details of the proposed amendments to the Memorandum and Articles and the notice convening the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate to inform the Shareholders of the effective date of the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name and the new Chinese stock short name of the Company for trading in the securities of the Company on the Stock Exchange.

By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

29 September 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Company Rusal News
RSS Feed
United Company Rusal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene United Company Rusal News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere United Company Rusal News
Anzeige

Inside

Wenn die Vola steigt, droht Unheil
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Reich durch Schokoriegel und Lippenstift
Hoher Preisabschlag von WTI gegenüber Brent begünstigt US-Ölexporte
UBS: Continental AG: Weiter Kursgewinne möglich
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Zinswende Ja oder Nein?
DZ BANK  Wacker Chemie: Positiver Ausblick auf Q3 2017 / Unfall in US-Polywerk
SOCIETE GENERALE: Mit Öl 21,6% in den nächsten 10 Wochen erzielen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur United Company Rusal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

United Company Rusal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hier droht der nächste Immobilien-Crash
Griechenlands Börse erleidet den Lindner-Crash
FDP-Chef Lindner lässt die griechischen Börsen zittern
Selbst die deutsche Oberschicht findet keine Wohnungen mehr
Investoren ziehen sich aus deutschem Markt zurück

News von

Studie: German Stocks4Ever - Fünf Dauerläufer-Aktien für ein sorgenbefreites Anleger-Leben
Deutsche Aktien: Die wahren Wachstumsgewinner
BYD-Aktie nach dem Ausbruch: So viel Potenzial steckt noch in dem Papier
Aurelius-Aktie, Osram und Co.: Das sind die Nebenwerte-Favoriten von Berenberg
Dax: Ist die Verlustgefahr erst mal abgewendet?

News von

Hier zeigt Mesut Özil sein Luxus-Haus
Brauerei sucht professionellen Biertrinker - nur drei Stunden die Woche arbeiten
Privat-U-Boot, Pool-Bar & Kino: Diese protzigen Luxus-Yachten können sich nur Superreiche leisten
Diese Chefin änderte eine Kleinigkeit beim Bewerbungsprozess - seitdem hat keiner ihrer Mitarbeiter gekündigt
Burger King hat eine absurde Begründung, warum der Kinofilm "Es" in Russland verboten werden soll

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fest -- US-Handel endet grün -- Japan plant eigene Kryptowährung -- Rocket Internet verkauft Delivery-Hero-Anteil -- Morgan Stanley: Bald gibt es überall Teslas -- TUI im Fokus

Wirtschaftsboom stützt Arbeitsmarkt und Kauflaune. "Bitcoin-König": Das ist die größte Blase unserer Zeit. Verkauf von Toshibas Speicherchip-Sparte unter Dach und Fach. EU-Kommission: 152 Milliarden-Euro-Lücke bei Mehrwertsteuer. H&M erleidet Gewinnrückgang.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 38: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 37: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Angela Merkel kann zwar voraussichtlich vier weitere Jahre regieren - aber nur mit dem größten Verlust in der Geschichte ihrer Union. Hätten Sie sich einen neuen Kanzler gewünscht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
28.09.17
DAX schließt fest -- US-Handel endet grün -- Japan plant eigene Kryptowährung -- Rocket Internet verkauft Delivery-Hero-Anteil -- Morgan Stanley: Bald gibt es überall Teslas -- TUI im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
03:00 Uhr
thyssenkrupp: Warum die Aktie neu bewertet wird
Aktie im Fokus
28.09.17
Updates zu BASF, Gerresheimer, Linde, Uniper und MorphoSys
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Siemens AG723610
Nordex AGA0D655