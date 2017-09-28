United Company RUSAL Plc: Proposed Adoption of a Chinese Name and Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles

Regulatory News:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A CHINESE NAME AND AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES

The board of directors (the "Board) of United Company Rusal Plc (the "Company) announces that the Company proposes to adopt and register the Chinese name " ? ?  as the Chinese version of the Companys name (the "Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name). The Board is of the opinion that the Chinese version of the Companys name (the "Chinese name) will allow for better identification of the Companys name and easier access to the Companys corporate communication documents for Chinese speaking investors, therefore potentially contributing to improvements in trading liquidity of the Companys securities. The adoption of the Chinese name is also expected to allow unification of the Companys name in Chinese (currently the Company is generally known by multiple unofficial Chinese names by the market) and is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders) as a whole.

The Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name is subject to (i) the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM) to approve the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name; and (ii) the approval by the Registrar of Companies in Jersey.

Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name will take effect from the date of entry of the Chinese name on the register of companies maintained by the Registrar of Companies in Jersey (the "Jersey Register) and the issuance by the Registrar of Companies in Jersey of a certificate in connection with the entry of the Chinese name on the Jersey Register. The Company will then carry out all necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

In view of the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name, the Board also proposes to make consequential amendments to the existing memorandum and articles of association of the Company (the "Memorandum and Articles) in order to reflect the adoption of the Chinese name. Accordingly, the Board proposes to seek the approval of the Shareholders by way of special resolution for the relevant amendments to the Memorandum and Articles at the EGM.

The Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name will not affect any rights of the existing Shareholders. All the existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the present name of the Company, after the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name becoming effective, will continue to be evidence of legal title to such shares of the Company and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for exchange of existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new name of the Company in Chinese.

Subject to the confirmation by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange), a Chinese stock short name of the Company for trading in the securities of the Company in the trading system of the Stock Exchange will also be adopted after the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name has become effective.

A circular containing, among other matters, details of the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name, details of the proposed amendments to the Memorandum and Articles and the notice convening the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate to inform the Shareholders of the effective date of the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name and the new Chinese stock short name of the Company for trading in the securities of the Company on the Stock Exchange.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

29 September 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170928006001/en/