United Company RUSAL Plc: Proposed Adoption of a Chinese Name and Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated
under
the
laws
of
Jersey with limited
liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A CHINESE NAME AND AMENDMENTS TO
THE
MEMORANDUM
AND ARTICLES
The board of directors (the "Board) of United Company Rusal Plc
(the "Company) announces that the Company proposes to adopt and
register the Chinese name " ? ? as the Chinese version of the
Companys name (the "Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name). The
Board is of the opinion that the Chinese version of the Companys name
(the "Chinese name) will allow for better identification of the
Companys name and easier access to the Companys corporate
communication documents for Chinese speaking investors, therefore
potentially contributing to improvements in trading liquidity of the
Companys securities. The adoption of the Chinese name is also expected
to allow unification of the Companys name in Chinese (currently the
Company is generally known by multiple unofficial Chinese names by the
market) and is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders of
the Company (the "Shareholders) as a whole.
The Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name is subject to (i) the passing of a
special resolution by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general
meeting of the Company (the "EGM) to approve the Proposed
Adoption of Chinese Name; and (ii) the approval by the Registrar of
Companies in Jersey.
Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the
Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name will take effect from the date of
entry of the Chinese name on the register of companies maintained by the
Registrar of Companies in Jersey (the "Jersey Register) and the
issuance by the Registrar of Companies in Jersey of a certificate in
connection with the entry of the Chinese name on the Jersey Register.
The Company will then carry out all necessary filing procedures with the
Companies Registry in Hong Kong.
In view of the Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name, the Board also
proposes to make consequential amendments to the existing memorandum and
articles of association of the Company (the "Memorandum and Articles)
in order to reflect the adoption of the Chinese name. Accordingly, the
Board proposes to seek the approval of the Shareholders by way of
special resolution for the relevant amendments to the Memorandum and
Articles at the EGM.
The Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name will not affect any rights of the
existing Shareholders. All the existing share certificates of the
Company in issue bearing the present name of the Company, after the
Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name becoming effective, will continue to
be evidence of legal title to such shares of the Company and will
continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery
purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for exchange of
existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new name of
the Company in Chinese.
Subject to the confirmation by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
(the "Stock Exchange), a Chinese stock short name of the Company
for trading in the securities of the Company in the trading system of
the Stock Exchange will also be adopted after the Proposed Adoption of
Chinese Name has become effective.
A circular containing, among other matters, details of the Proposed
Adoption of Chinese Name, details of the proposed amendments to the
Memorandum and Articles and the notice convening the EGM will be
despatched to the Shareholders.
Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when
appropriate to inform the Shareholders of the effective date of the
Proposed Adoption of Chinese Name and the new Chinese stock short name
of the Company for trading in the securities of the Company on the Stock
Exchange.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby
Wong
Po Ying
Company Secretary
29 September 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader,
Dr.
Elsie
Leung Oi-sie, Mr.
Mark Garber, Mr.
Dmitry Vasiliev and
Mr.
Bernard
Zonneveld.
