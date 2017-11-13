United Company RUSAL Plc: Results Announcement for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September 2017

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever
arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents
of this announcement.
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER
2017
Key highlights
-
Recovery in the London Metals Exchange ("LME) aluminium price
in the nine months of 2017 by 22.6% to an average of USD1,924 per
tonne as compared to USD1,569 per tonne in the nine months of 2016 as
well as an increase in volumes of primary aluminum and alloys sold by
2.0% between the same periods resulted in the growth of United Company
RUSAL Plc ("UC RUSAL or the "Company, together with
its subsidiaries, the "Group) revenue in the nine months of
2017 by 21.3% to USD7,224 million as compared to USD5,956 million in
the nine months of 2016.
-
Revenue in the third quarter of 2017 increased by 19.4% to USD2,460
million, as compared to USD2,060 million for the third quarter of
2016, following the improvement in the LME aluminium price and
increase in the share of value added products ("VAP) in total
aluminium sales to 50% in the third quarter of 2017 in comparison with
45% in the same quarter of 2016.
-
UC RUSAL reported strong financial results thanks to the Companys
commitment to operational efficiency and cost discipline, supported by
robust LME prices. The Groups total Adjusted EBITDA in the third
quarter of 2017 increased by 7.6% to USD549 million as compared to the
second quarter of 2017 and increased by 42.4% to USD1,534 million in
the nine months of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016. Aluminium
segment cost per tonne increased by 1.5% to USD1,520 in the third
quarter of 2017 in comparison with USD1,497 in the second quarter of
2017 as a result of the increase in key raw materials costs.
-
The Company achieved Adjusted Net Profit and Recurring Net Profit of
USD727 million and USD1,122 million, respectively, for the nine months
of 2017 as compared to USD248 million and USD752 million for same
period of 2016.
-
In August 2017 the board of directors approved an interim dividend of
USD299.3 million (USD 0.0197 per ordinary share) for 2017. The interim
dividend was paid on 10 October 2017.
-
The Company reduced its Net Debt to USD7.6 billion as at 30 September
2017. As part of commitment to continuous deleveraging, UC RUSAL has
directed part of its strong 3Q17 cash flow to repayment of debt
facilities and accumulated significant cash balance for further debt
reduction.
-
The Companys weighted average nominal interest rate on the credit
portfolio reduced to 5% following series of successful refinancing.
Statement of the Chief Executive Officer
"3Q2017 was another successful period for UC RUSAL. On the back of
robust aluminium demand and growing LME price, the Company reported
strong financial results in the reporting quarter and in the first nine
months of 2017.
Revenue growth for the first nine months of the year was 21.3%, reaching
USD7.2 billion. In 3Q2017 UC RUSAL set another record in sales of value
added products with the latter reaching 50% in total sales for the first
time. The Company remains committed to its sales and marketing strategy
and is on track to increase its share of VAP in the product mix to 60%
by 2021.
3Q2017 EBITDA increased by 7.6% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ),
demonstrating a very healthy margin of 22.3%. Recurring net profit for
the third quarter impressively grew by 73.0% QoQ to USD436 million.
Respective figures for the nine months of the year are also very strong
with EBITDA growing by 42.4% year-on-year ("YoY) to USD1.5
billion and recurring net profit advancing to USD1.1 billion, up by
49.2%.
As consumers become more demanding about the provenance of the products
they purchase and their associated carbon footprint, post reporting
period end, UC RUSAL launched its new bespoke brand for low carbon
aluminium ALLOW with a certified carbon footprint of lower than 4
tonnes of CO2 per tonne of aluminium, significantly lower than the
industry average. ALLOW will provide consumers and manufacturers alike
with confidence that the aluminium from RUSAL used in their products has
one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry.
Looking ahead towards the end of the year, we maintain our positive
forecast for global aluminium industry with the demand to reach 63.1
million tonnes and deficit to widen to 1.1 million tonnes.
Vladislav Soloviev
Chief Executive Officer
13 November 2017
Financial and Operating Highlights
|
|
|
Three months
ended 30
September
|
|
Change
quarter on
quarter,
% (3Q to 3Q)
|
|
Three
months
ended
30 June
|
|
Change
quarter on
quarter, %
(3Q to 2Q)
|
|
Nine months
ended 30
September
|
|
Change
nine months
on nine
months, %
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key operating data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
931
|
|
920
|
|
1.2%
|
|
921
|
|
1.1%
|
|
2,762
|
|
2,755
|
|
0.3%
|
Alumina
|
|
1,965
|
|
1,865
|
|
5.4%
|
|
1,928
|
|
1.9%
|
|
5,782
|
|
5,589
|
|
3.5%
|
Bauxite
|
|
2,742
|
|
3,211
|
|
(14.6%)
|
|
3,090
|
|
(11.3%)
|
|
8,701
|
|
9,346
|
|
(6.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key pricing and performance data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of primary aluminium and alloys
|
|
968
|
|
981
|
|
(1.3%)
|
|
1,002
|
|
(3.4%)
|
|
2,955
|
|
2,896
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD per tonne)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production cost per tonne in Aluminium segment1
|
|
1,520
|
|
1,330
|
|
14.3%
|
|
1,497
|
|
1.5%
|
|
1,477
|
|
1,330
|
|
11.1%
|
Aluminium price per tonne quoted on the LME2
|
|
2,011
|
|
1,621
|
|
24.1%
|
|
1,911
|
|
5.2%
|
|
1,924
|
|
1,569
|
|
22.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average premiums over LME price3
|
|
162
|
|
150
|
|
8.0%
|
|
174
|
|
(6.9%)
|
|
163
|
|
161
|
|
1.2%
|
Average sales price
|
|
2,124
|
|
1,754
|
|
21,1%
|
|
2,081
|
|
2.1%
|
|
2,051
|
|
1,711
|
|
19.9%
|
Alumina price per tonne4
|
|
310
|
|
234
|
|
32.5%
|
|
296
|
|
4.7%
|
|
315
|
|
236
|
|
33.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 For any period, "Production cost per tonne in Aluminium
segment is calculated as aluminium segment revenue (excluding sales of
third parties metal and other products sales) less aluminium segment
results less amortisation and depreciation (excluding margin on sales of
third parties metal and intersegment margin) divided by sales volume of
the aluminium segment (excluding volumes of third parties aluminium
sold).
2 Aluminium price per tonne quoted on the LME
represents the average of the daily closing official London Metals
Exchange ("LME) prices for each period.
3 Average
premiums over LME realized by the Company based on management accounts.
4
The average alumina price per tonne provided in this table is based on
the daily closing spot prices of alumina according to Non-ferrous Metal
Alumina Index FOB Australia USD per tonne.
|
|
|
Three months
ended 30
September
|
|
Change
quarter on
quarter, %
(3Q to 3Q)
|
|
Three
months
ended
30 June
|
|
Change
quarter on
quarter, %
(3Q to 2Q)
|
|
Nine months
ended 30
September
|
|
Change
nine months
on nine
months, %
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key selected data from the consolidated interim condensed
statement of income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
2,460
|
|
2,060
|
|
19.4%
|
|
2,467
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
7,224
|
|
5,956
|
|
21.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
549
|
|
421
|
|
30.4%
|
|
510
|
|
7.6%
|
|
1,534
|
|
1,077
|
|
42.4%
|
margin (% of revenue)
|
|
22.3%
|
|
20.4%
|
|
NA
|
|
20.7%
|
|
NA
|
|
21.2%
|
|
18.1%
|
|
NA
|
Net Profit for the period
|
|
312
|
|
273
|
|
14.3%
|
|
283
|
|
10.2%
|
|
782
|
|
534
|
|
46.4%
|
margin (% of revenue)
|
|
12.7%
|
|
13.3%
|
|
NA
|
|
11.5%
|
|
NA
|
|
10.8%
|
|
9.0%
|
|
NA
|
Adjusted Net Profit for the period
|
|
262
|
|
181
|
|
44.8%
|
|
202
|
|
29.7%
|
|
727
|
|
248
|
|
193.1%
|
margin (% of revenue)
|
|
10.7%
|
|
8.8%
|
|
NA
|
|
11.5%
|
|
NA
|
|
10.1%
|
|
4.2%
|
|
NA
|
Recurring Net Profit for the period
|
|
436
|
|
327
|
|
33.3%
|
|
252
|
|
73.0%
|
|
1,122
|
|
752
|
|
49.2%
|
margin (% of revenue)
|
|
17.7%
|
|
15.9%
|
|
NA
|
|
10.2%
|
|
NA
|
|
15.5%
|
|
12.6%
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key selected data from consolidated interim condensed statement of
financial position
|
|
|
As at
|
|
Change nine
months on
year end, %
|
|
|
30 September 2017
|
|
31 December 2016
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
15,602
|
|
14,452
|
|
8.0%
|
Total working capital5
|
|
1,748
|
|
1,691
|
|
3.4%
|
Net Debt6
|
|
7,592
|
|
8,421
|
|
(9.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key selected data from consolidated interim condensed statement of
cash flows
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
Change nine
months on
nine months, %
|
|
|
30 September 2017
|
|
30 September 2016
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows generated from operating activities
|
|
1,181
|
|
966
|
|
22.3%
|
Net cash flows (used in)/generated from investing activities
|
|
112
|
|
(49)
|
|
NA
|
of which dividends from Norilsk Nickel
|
|
622
|
|
320
|
|
94.4%
|
of which CAPEX7
|
|
(547)
|
|
(407)
|
|
34.4%
|
Interest paid
|
|
(385)
|
|
(325)
|
|
18.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 Total working capital is defined as inventories plus trade
and other receivables minus trade and other payables.
6
Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt less cash and cash equivalents as
at the end of any period. Total Debt refers to UC RUSALs loans and
borrowings and bonds outstanding at the end of any period.
7
CAPEX is defined as payment for the acquisition of property, plant and
equipment and intangible assets.Global aluminium market trends for
the first 9 months of 2017
-
UC RUSAL estimates that global aluminium demand grew by 5.9% YoY in
the nine months of 2017 to 47.8 million tonnes as a result of strong
demand in China, Europe, Asia ex-China, North America and India.
-
UC RUSAL forecasts that global aluminium demand will increase by 5.9%
YoY to 63.1 million tonnes in 2017, driven by growth of 3.9% to 29.3
million tonnes ex-China and China growth of 7.7% to 33.8 million
tonnes.
-
Based on CRU estimates, global aluminium demand ex-China rose to 22.1
million tonnes while production (estimated based on IAI data plus
CRUs estimate for production of eight non-reporting countries)
increased by 0.9% year-on-year to 20.3 million tonnes. This left the
rest of the world (ROW) aluminium market with approximately 1.8
million tonnes in deficit in the nine months of 2017.
-
Announced smelting cuts by Chinese Regulators, driven by the necessity
to stem industrial pollution, are expected to result in an annualized
production loss of 1.1 million tonnes, according to UC Rusals
estimates. Deeper losses may take place in carbon materials supply
including anodes, coking coal etc, including 100% closures in 26+2
cities during the winter season.
-
Chinese semis export are expected to drop in 4Q17- 1H18 due to a tight
domestic market and negative export arbitrage. Chinas exports of
aluminium semis fell by 7.6% M-M (adjusted by a number of days in the
months) to 358 thousand tonnes in August 2017 and for a second month
in a row, fake extrusions exports dropped by 31% YoY during the eight
months of 2017.
UC RUSAL estimates global demand for primary aluminium of 47.8 million
tonnes during the first three quarters of the year, representing growth
of 5.9% compared to the same period of 2016. This has been led by
developed economies maintaining their solid pace of growth from earlier
in the year, while demand in developing economies has accelerated in
many cases. ROW aluminium demand in the nine months 2017 grew by 3.9%
YoY to 22.1 million tonnes. Demand for aluminium in China in the nine
months 2017 grew by 7.7% to 25.7 million tonnes compared to the same
period of last year.
North Americas industrial recovery is advancing apace, reflected by
Septembers manufacturing PMI in the US, hitting its highest level since
2004. This is driving demand for aluminium across a range of end use
sectors, in particular the construction and the transport sectors, which
are also enjoying the intensity of use gains, outweighing sluggish auto
sales and production. Overall, North American demand is estimated at 5.1
million tonnes in the first nine months of this year, an increase of
3.4% on the same period a year ago.
In the Eurozone, manufacturing PMIs are at multiyear highs. Demand for
aluminium has mirrored the underlying economic improvement as
consumption accelerated through the year, with residential construction
supporting strong growth in building sheet and extrusions. In other end
use sectors, the consumption of aluminium is running ahead of underlying
activities, with substitution boosting both the automotive and can stock
sectors in Europe. The net result is that primary demand has risen by an
estimated 3.6% in Europe to 7.2 million tonnes in the first nine months
of the year.
In Asia, industrial activity in Japan began to re-accelerate in August,
before extending gains in September, as evidenced by manufacturing PMI
reaching its highest level in four months. It has been the automotive
sector that has been the key driver of demand though, amid strength in
automotive production and the intensity of use gains. In the rest of
Asia region Ex China & India, growth has followed a similar pattern,
with light-weighting trends in automotive applications leading demand.
As a consequence, demand in the region grew to 4.8 million tonnes, an
increase of 3.6% on the first three quarters of last year. In the other
regional major, India, demand has accelerated through the year, with the
packaging sector particularly strong amid the increasing domestic
production of foil. This has resulted in Indian demand growth of 6.7% in
the January to September period to 1.7 million tonnes.
In the rest of the world, South America is enjoying a strong recovery,
led by a sharp increase in vehicle production, which surged by 27% in
the first three quarters of the year. This has lifted demand for
castings, rolled products and extrusions from the sector and breathed
new life into the region after a period of stagnation. This has led to
growth in demand for aluminium of 3.6% in South America as a whole,
amounting to 0.8 million tonnes.
The Chinese economy continued to show strong growth through the nine
months of 2017. The official PMI reached 52.4 in September 2017, its
highest since April 2012, and the Caixin Manufacturing PMI stood at a
51.0 level in September. GDP grew by 6.8% in 3Q17 YoY after 6.9% growth
in 2Q17. Industrial profits grew 6.6% YoY, while retail sales jumped
10.3% YoY in September. Fixed-asset investment climbed 7.5% YoY in the
nine months of 2017. Infrastructure investment surged 19.8% YoY in the
nine months of 2017. Investment in property development expanded at a
faster pace of 8.1% in the nine months 2017, up from 7.9% in the eight
months of 2017. The fixed asset investment in urban in China totaled RMB
45,850 billion in the nine months of 2017, representing a 7.5% YoY
growth. Investment in power grid was RMB 325 billion, up by 7.9% YoY.
Demand of the primary aluminium on the Russian market is growing +17.5%
as the result for the nine months 2017 YoY due to: the recovery of
industries after the recession, development of export and the growth on
the cable market. The light vehicle production has grown by 18% in
September and by 10.6% in total for the nine months of 2017.
The reported inventories of aluminium in the World ex-China declined
further to 3.0 million tonnes at the end of September 2017, down 0.99
million tonnes from the inventories level at the end of 2016. The days
of consumption continued to decline at a steady rate during the nine
months of 2017 and at the end of September 2017 it fell to 36 days as
compared to 58 days at the end of 2016.
On the contrary, during the eight months 2017 China`s total reported
stocks including social warehouses stocks rose by 1.0 million tonnes to
3.0 million tonnes, the highest since March 2015. The growth of stocks
can be attributed to the expectation of capacity cuts with the result
being a push to secure future materials supply. As expected most of
accumulated stocks are to be consumed during the winter supply shortage.
Aluminium supply out of China continue to be very modest. According to
IAI production figures and CRUs estimation of 8 countries production
data, ROW primary aluminium annualized production fell by 0.11 million
tonnes M-M to 27.02 million tonnes in August 2017. At the same time the
possible restarts of closed smelting capacity is limited due to a lack
of competitive power supply, the high restarting cost and the shortage
of carbon raw materials supply.
The announcement by the Chinese regulator regarding winter capacity cuts
which is now underway in several provinces was implemented due to the
necessity to curb industrial pollution. As expected winter smelting cuts
will result in an annualized production loss of around 1 million tonnes
and alumina around 3.3 million tonnes, according to UC Rusal estimates.
Deeper losses may take place in carbon materials supply including
anodes, coking coal etc, including 100% closures in 26+2 cities during
the winter season.
When considering the expected curtailments of the so-called "illegal
capacities on top of winter cuts, UC Rusal expects that during the
winter season, the Chinese aluminium market balance may become very
tight. As of the date of this announcement, according to SMM, around 4.2
million tonnes of illegal operating capacity have been closed.
As expected Chinese semis export are to drop in 4Q17- 1H18 due to the
tight domestic market and negative export arbitrage. Thus Chinas
exports of aluminium semis fell by 7.6% M-M (adjusted by a number of
days in the months) to 0.36 million tonnes in August 2017 and for second
month in a row, fake extrusions exports dropped 31% YoY during the eight
months of 2017.
Forecast for 2017
Global aluminium demand is expected to grow by 5.9% from 5.7% in 2017
to 63.1 million tonnes as a result of strong growth in Russia and EU.
Chinese demand to grow by 7.7% to 33.8 million tonnes and ex-China by
3.9% to 29.3 million tonnes driven by growth in EMEA, EU and Asian
economies;
Global aluminium supply will grow by 5.3% to 62.4 million tonnes;
The global aluminium market deficit is expected to grow 1.1 million
tonnes in 2017 as compared to 0.4 million tonnes in 2016.
Business review
Aluminium production
Aluminium production in 3Q17 totaled 931 thousand tonnes (+1.1% QoQ),
with Siberian smelters representing 94% of total aluminium output. The
total production dynamics remained largely stable with cap?city
utilization rate standing at 95%;
In 3Q17 sales of value added products (VAP) stood at 479 thousand
tonnes. The Company as per its strategy continued to grow the VAPs
share in total sales, which now stands at 50% in comparison with 49% in
2Q17 sales;
Alumina production
In 3Q17, total alumina production increased by 1.9% QoQ, totaling
1,965 thousand tonnes.
The continuation of capacities ramp up at Russia-based refineries post
completion of upgrades earlier in 2017 couple with growing production at
Aughinish refinery on improved quality of purchased bauxites were
largely behind the QoQ production increase for the Company overall,
while Nikolaev refinery output was 3.5% down QoQ on the back of
scheduled maintenance works.
Bauxite production
In 3Q17 nepheline output was stable marginally growing by 1.2% QoQ to
1,125 thousand tonnes, while consolidated bauxites output decreased by
11.3% totaling 2,742 thousand tonnes. The Company covered alumina
refineries consumption needs in relevant feedstock using the available
inventory at its operations at Achinsk, Bogoslovsk, Urals and Windalco
operations and additional purchased bauxite elsewhere.
Production volumes at Timan decreased by 5.4% QoQ totaling 839
thousand tonnes and Kindia production volumes decreased by 11.0% QoQ to
717 thousand tonnes due to scheduled operational equipment care and
maintenance works.
The abnormal weather conditions affected operational performance of
Bauxite Company of Guyana production which decreased to 161 thousand
tonnes (-41.7% QoQ) and Windalco production which decreased to 476
thousand tonnes (-5.6% QoQ).
North Urals bauxite production declined by 11.0% QoQ to 548 thousand
tonnes to match the needs of Urals alumina refinery where as part of
working capital management the feed from accumulated inventory was
prioritized during the quarter.
Financial Overview
Revenue
|
|
|
Three months ended
30 September
|
|
Change
quarter
on quarter,
% (3Q to 3Q)
|
|
Three months
ended 30 June
|
|
Change
quarter on
quarter,
% (3Q to 2Q)
|
|
Nine months ended 30
September
|
|
Change
nine months
on nine
months,%
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of primary aluminium and alloys
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
2,056
|
|
1,721
|
|
19.5%
|
|
2,085
|
|
(1.4%)
|
|
6,061
|
|
4,955
|
|
22.3%
|
Kt
|
|
968
|
|
981
|
|
(1.3%)
|
|
1,002
|
|
(3.4%)
|
|
2,955
|
|
2,896
|
|
2.0%
|
Average sales price (USD/t)
|
|
2,124
|
|
1,754
|
|
21.1%
|
|
2,081
|
|
2.1%
|
|
2,051
|
|
1,711
|
|
19.9%
|
Sales of alumina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
172
|
|
157
|
|
9.6%
|
|
175
|
|
(1.7%)
|
|
536
|
|
458
|
|
17.0%
|
Kt
|
|
502
|
|
566
|
|
(11.3%)
|
|
515
|
|
(2.5%)
|
|
1,526
|
|
1,697
|
|
(10.1%)
|
Average sales price (USD/t)
|
|
343
|
|
277
|
|
23.8%
|
|
340
|
|
0.9%
|
|
351
|
|
270
|
|
30.0%
|
Sales of foil and other aluminium products (USD million)
|
|
91
|
|
62
|
|
46.8%
|
|
82
|
|
11.0%
|
|
232
|
|
175
|
|
32.6%
|
Other revenue (USD million)
|
|
141
|
|
120
|
|
17.5%
|
|
125
|
|
12.8%
|
|
395
|
|
368
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue (USD million)
|
|
2,460
|
|
2,060
|
|
19.4%
|
|
2,467
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
7,224
|
|
5,956
|
|
21.3%
|
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue increased by USD1,268 million, or 21.3% to USD7,224
million in the nine months ended 30 September of 2017, from USD5,956
million in the corresponding period of 2016. The increase in total
revenue was mainly due to the growth of sales of primary aluminium and
alloys, which accounted for 83.9% and 83.2% of UC RUSALs revenue for
the nine months ended 30 September of 2017 and 2016, respectively.
Revenue from sales of primary aluminium and alloys increased by USD1,106
million, or 22.3% to USD6,061 million in the nine months ended 30
September of 2017, from USD4,955 million for the corresponding period in
2016, primarily due to a 19.9% increase in the weighted-average realized
aluminium price per tonne driven by an increase in the LME aluminium
price (to an average of USD1,924 per tonne in the first nine months of
2017 from USD1,569 per tonne in the same period of 2016), as well as an
increase in the sales volumes by 2.0% and slight improvement in premiums
above the LME prices in the different geographical segments (to an
average of USD163 per tonne from USD161 per tonne in the first nine
months of 2017 and 2016, respectively).
Revenue from sales of alumina increased by 17.0% to USD536 million
during the nine months of 2017 from USD458 million in the corresponding
period of 2016 primarily due to an increase in the average sales price
by 30.0%, which was partially offset by a decrease in the sales volumes
by 10.1%.
Revenue from sales of foil and other aluminium products increased by
USD57 million, or by 32.6%, to USD232 million in the nine months ended
30 September of 2017, as compared to USD175 million for the
corresponding period in 2016, primarily due to a 20.2% increase in sales
volumes of foil.
Revenue from other sales, including sales of bauxite and energy services
increased by 7.3% to USD395 million for the nine months ended 30
September of 2017 from USD368 million in the same period of 2016, due to
an increase in sales of other materials.
Cost of sales
The following table demonstrates the breakdown of UC RUSALs cost of
sales for the nine months ended 30 September 2017 and 2016:
|
|
|
Nine months ended
30 September
|
|
Change, %
|
|
Share of
costs, %
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of alumina
|
|
543
|
|
547
|
|
(0.7%)
|
|
10.3%
|
Cost of bauxite
|
|
340
|
|
267
|
|
27.3%
|
|
6.5%
|
Cost of other raw materials and other costs
|
|
1,878
|
|
1,579
|
|
18.9%
|
|
35.8%
|
Purchases of primary aluminium from JV
|
|
202
|
|
170
|
|
18.8%
|
|
3.8%
|
Energy costs
|
|
1,571
|
|
1,187
|
|
32.4%
|
|
29.9%
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
|
351
|
|
334
|
|
5.1%
|
|
6.7%
|
Personnel expenses
|
|
430
|
|
358
|
|
20.1%
|
|
8.2%
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
51
|
|
44
|
|
15.9%
|
|
1.0%
|
Net change in provisions for inventories
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
(0.1%)
|
Change in finished goods
|
|
(115)
|
|
69
|
|
NA
|
|
(2.2%)
|
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
|
5,248
|
|
4,555
|
|
15.2%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of sales increased by USD693 million, or 15.2%, to USD5,248
million for the nine months of 2017, as compared to USD4,555 million for
the corresponding period of 2016. The increase was driven by the
increase in volumes of primary aluminium and alloys sold as well as
significant increase in electricity prices, railway transportation
tariffs and other raw material costs in Russian Ruble in the nine months
of 2017.
Cost of alumina was almost flat during the nine months of 2017 compared
to the same period of 2016.
Cost of bauxite increased by 27.3% in the nine months of 2017 compared
to the same period of the previous year, primarily as a result of an
increase in purchase volume and a slight increase in purchase prices.
Cost of raw materials (other than alumina and bauxite) and other costs
increased by 18.9% in the nine months of 2017 compared to the same
period of previous year, due to a rising raw materials purchase price
(prices for raw pitch coke increased by 90.6%, raw petroleum coke by
13.0%, pitch by 38.0%, soda by 44.2%).
Energy costs increased by 32.4% in the nine months of 2017 compared to
the same period of 2016, primarily due to 14.7% appreciation of Russian
Ruble against US dollar between the comparable periods. Increase was
also a result of change in terms of long-term electricity contracts and
overall market price growth.
The finished goods mainly consist of primary aluminium and alloys
(approximately 94%). The dynamic of change between the reporting periods
was primarily driven by the fluctuations of primary aluminium and alloys
physical inventory between the reporting dates: 16.4% increase for the
nine months of 2017 as compared to 8.3% decrease for the same period of
2016.
Gross profit
As a result of the foregoing factors, UC RUSAL reports a gross profit of
USD1,976 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2017 as compared
with USD1,401 million for the same period of 2016, representing gross
margins over the periods of 27.4% and 23.5%, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA and Results from operating activities
|
|
|
Nine months ended 30
September
|
|
Change nine
months on
nine months, %
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results from operating activities
|
|
1,023
|
|
624
|
|
63.9%
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortisation and depreciation
|
|
364
|
|
349
|
|
4.3%
|
Impairment of non-current assets
|
|
139
|
|
101
|
|
37.6%
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
8
|
|
3
|
|
166.7%
|
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
1,534
|
|
1,077
|
|
42.4%
|
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA, defined as results from operating activities adjusted
for amortization and depreciation, impairment charges and loss on
disposal of property, plant and equipment, increased to USD1,534 million
in the nine months ended 30 September of 2017, as compared to USD1,077
million for the corresponding period of 2016. The factors that
contributed to the increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin were the same that
influenced the operating results of the Company.
Results from operating activities increased in the nine months ended 30
September of 2017 by 63.9% to USD1,023 million, as compared to USD624
million for the corresponding period of 2016, representing operating
margins of 14.2% and 10.5%, respectively.
Finance income and expenses
|
|
|
Nine months ended 30
September
|
|
Change,
year-on-
year
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income on third party loans and deposits
|
|
8
|
|
16
|
|
(50.0%)
|
Interest income on loans to related party companies under
common control
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
0.0%
|
Foreign exchange gain
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
17
|
|
5.9%
|
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on bank loans and company loans, bonds and other
bank charges, including
|
|
(480)
|
|
(440)
|
|
9.1%
|
Interest expense
|
|
(376)
|
|
(392)
|
|
(4.1%)
|
Bank charges
|
|
(104)
|
|
(48)
|
|
116.7%
|
Interest expense on company loans from related parties companies
exerting significant influence
|
|
(2)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(66.7%)
|
Interest expense on provisions
|
|
(4)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(33.3%)
|
Net foreign exchange loss
|
|
|
|
(130)
|
|
(100.0%)
|
Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, including
|
|
(214)
|
|
(133)
|
|
60.9%
|
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives
|
|
(68)
|
|
(79)
|
|
(13.9%)
|
Change in other derivatives instruments
|
|
(146)
|
|
(54)
|
|
170.4%
|
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(700)
|
|
(715)
|
|
(2.1%)
|
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income increased by USD1 million, or 5.9% to USD18 million in
the nine months of 2017 compared to USD17 million for the same period of
2016 due to an increase in foreign exchange gain which was partially
offset by a decrease in interest income on third party loans and
deposits as a result to the lower interest income on time deposits at
several subsidiaries of the Group.
Finance expenses decreased by USD15 million or 2.1% to USD700 million
for the nine months of 2017 from USD715 million for the same period of
2016 primarily due to a decrease in the net foreign exchange result that
was partially offset by an increase in the net loss from the change in
fair value of derivative financial instruments and an increase in bank
charges.
Interest expenses for the nine months of 2017 decreased by USD16 million
to USD376 million from USD392 million for the nine months of 2016
following the successful restructuring of the Groups loan portfolio.
The same factor caused an increase in bank charges as a result of
amortization of previously capitalized arrangement fees.
The net loss from the change in fair value of derivative financial
instruments increased to USD214 million for the nine months of 2017 from
USD133 million for the same period of 2016 following significant LME and
other commodities price improvement between the comparable periods that
negatively affected the fair value of respective hedging instruments.
Share of profits of associates and joint ventures
|
|
Nine months ended 30 September
|
Change, year-on- year
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
(USD million)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of Norilsk Nickel, with Effective shareholding of
|
427 27.82%
|
516 28.05%
|
(17.2%)
|
Share of profits/(losses) of other associates
|
|
1
|
(100.0%)
|
|
-------
|
-------
|
-------
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of associates
|
427
|
517
|
(17.4%)
|
|
=============
|
=============
|
=============
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of joint ventures
|
68
|
138
|
(50.7%)
|
|
=============
|
=============
|
=============
Share of profits of associates was USD427 million in the nine months
ended 30 September 2017 and USD517 million for the corresponding period
in 2016. This was resulted primarily from the Companys investment in
Norilsk Nickel, which amounted to profit of USD427 million and USD516
million for the nine months ended 30 September 2017 and 2016,
respectively.
As stated in Note 10 to the consolidated interim condensed financial
information for the three- and nine-month periods ended 30 September
2017, at the date of this consolidated interim condensed financial
information, the Group was unable to obtain consolidated interim
financial information of Norilsk Nickel as at and for the three- and
nine-month periods ended 30 September 2017. Consequently, the Group
estimated its share in the profits, other comprehensive income and
foreign currency translation reserve of Norilsk Nickel for the three-
and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2017 based on publicly
available information reported by Norilsk Nickel. The information used
as a basis for these estimates is incomplete in many aspects. Once the
consolidated interim financial information for Norilsk Nickel becomes
available, they will be compared to the management´s estimates. If there
are significant differences, adjustments may be required to restate the
Group´s share in profit, other comprehensive income, foreign currency
translation reserve and the carrying value of the investment in Norilsk
Nickel reported in the consolidated interim condensed financial
information.
The market value of the investment in Norilsk Nickel at 30 September
2017 was USD7,529 million as compared to USD7,348 million as at 31
December 2016.
Share of profits of joint ventures was USD68 million in the nine months
of 2017 compared to a profit of USD138 million for the same period in
2016. This represents the Companys share of profits in joint ventures,
namely BEMO, LLP Bogatyr Komir and Mega Business and Alliance
(transportation business in Kazakhstan).
Net Profit for the period
As a result of the above, the Company recorded a profit of USD782
million for the nine months ended 30 September of 2017, as compared to
USD534 million for the same period of 2016.Adjusted and Recurring Net
Profit
|
|
|
Three months ended
30 September
|
|
Change quarter
-on- quarter,
% (3Q to 3Q)
|
|
Three months
ended 30 June
|
|
Change quarter on
quarter,
% (3Q to 2Q)
|
|
Nine months ended
30 September
|
|
Change,
year-on-year
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
312
|
|
273
|
|
14.3%
|
|
283
|
|
10.2%
|
|
782
|
|
534
|
|
46.4%
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits and other gains and losses attributable to Norilsk
Nickel, net of tax effect
|
|
(174)
|
|
(146)
|
|
19.2%
|
|
(50)
|
|
248.0%
|
|
(395)
|
|
(504)
|
|
(21.6%)
|
Change in the fair value of derivative financial liabilities, net of
tax (20%)
|
|
66
|
|
8
|
|
725.0%
|
|
(95)
|
|
NA
|
|
201
|
|
117
|
|
71.8%
|
Impairment of non-current assets, net of tax
|
|
58
|
|
46
|
|
26.1%
|
|
64
|
|
(9.4%)
|
|
139
|
|
101
|
|
37.6%
|
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Profit
|
|
262
|
|
181
|
|
44.8%
|
|
202
|
|
29.7%
|
|
727
|
|
248
|
|
193.1%
|
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of Norilsk Nickel, net of tax
|
|
174
|
|
146
|
|
19.2%
|
|
50
|
|
248.0%
|
|
395
|
|
504
|
|
(21.6%)
|
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Net Profit
|
|
436
|
|
327
|
|
33.3%
|
|
252
|
|
73.0%
|
|
1,122
|
|
752
|
|
49.2%
|
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Profit for any period is defined as the net profit adjusted
for the net effect of the Companys investment in Norilsk Nickel, the
net effect of derivative financial instruments and the net effect of
non-current assets impairment. Recurring Net Profit for any period is
defined as Adjusted Net Profit plus the Companys net effective share in
Norilsk Nickel results.
Segment reporting
The Group has four reportable segments, as described in the Annual
Report, which are the Groups strategic business units: Aluminium,
Alumina, Energy and Mining and Metals. These business units are managed
separately and results of their operations are reviewed by the CEO on a
regular basis.
The core segments are Aluminium and Alumina.
|
|
|
Nine months ended 30 September
|
|
|
2017*
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
Alumina
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
Alumina
|
(USD million)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
kt
|
|
2,794
|
|
5,719
|
|
2,948
|
|
6,128
|
USD million
|
|
5,724
|
|
1,668
|
|
5,021
|
|
1,531
|
Segment result
|
|
1,331
|
|
67
|
|
815
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBITDA8
|
|
1,598
|
|
140
|
|
1,099
|
|
65
|
Segment EBITDA margin
|
|
27.9%
|
|
8.3%
|
|
21.9%
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital expenditure
|
|
219
|
|
216
|
|
228
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Starting 2017 the Company presents two metrics for Aluminium segment:
(1) total segment information and (2) information on own aluminium
production. The difference between two metrics relates to the
intersegment margins, sales of third parties metal and related costs and
other non-production costs and expenses. Segment information for the
nine months ended 30 September 2017 presented above relates to the own
aluminium production, that is different from relevant segment
information presented in the Company´s consolidated interim condensed
financial information for the nine months ended 30 September 2017.
In the nine months ended 30 September 2017 and 2016, respectively,
segment result margins (calculated as the percentage of segment result
to total segment revenue) from continuing operations were positive 23.3%
and 16.2% for the aluminium segment, and positive 4.0% and 0.2% for the
alumina segment. Key drivers for the increase in margin in the aluminium
segment are disclosed in "Cost of sales and "Results from operations
and Adjusted EBITDA above. Detailed segment reporting can be found in
the consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for
the three- and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2017.
8 Segment EBITDA for any period is defined as segment result
adjusted for amortisation and depreciation for the segment. %
Capital expenditure
UC RUSAL recorded total capital expenditures of USD547 million for the
nine months ended 30 September 2017. UC RUSALs capital expenditure for
the nine months of 2017 was primarily due to maintaining existing
production facilities.
|
|
|
Nine months ended 30 September
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
(USD million)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development capex
|
|
176
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
Pot rebuilds costs
|
|
80
|
|
65
|
Re-equipment
|
|
291
|
|
229
|
|
|
-------
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital expenditure
|
|
547
|
|
407
|
|
|
=============
|
|
=============
|
|
|
|
|
The BEMO project companies utilise the project financing proceeds to
make necessary contributions to the ongoing construction projects and do
not require contributions from the joint ventures partners at this time.
Auditors conclusion on the review of consolidated interim condensed
financial information
The Company notes that its auditor, JSC KPMG, has provided a qualified
conclusion in its review of the unaudited consolidated interim condensed
financial information of the Company for the three and nine months ended
30 September 2017 as it was unable to obtain and review the consolidated
interim financial information of Norilsk Nickel. An extract from the
review report provided by JSC KPMG on the consolidated interim condensed
financial information of the Company dated 10 November 2017 is as
follows:
Basis for Qualified Conclusion
We were unable to obtain and review consolidated interim financial
information of the Groups equity investee, PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
("Norilsk Nickel), supporting the Groups estimate of the share of
profit of USD183 million and USD427 million for the three- and
nine-month periods ended 30 September 2017 and USD146 million and USD516
million for the three- and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2016,
respectively, other comprehensive income of USD nil million and USD28
million loss for the three- and nine-month periods ended 30 September
2017 and USD nil million for both the three- and nine-month periods
ended 30 September 2016, respectively, the foreign currency translation
gain in relation to that investee of USD78 million and gain of USD185
million for the three- and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2017
and foreign currency translation gain of USD16 million and USD444
million for the three- and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2016,
respectively, and the carrying value of the Groups investment in the
investee stated at USD3,664 million as at 30 September 2017 and USD3,580
million as at 30 September 2016. Had we been able to complete our review
procedures in respect of interests in associates, matters might have
come to our attention indicating that adjustments might be necessary to
this consolidated interim condensed financial information.
Qualified Conclusion
Based on our review, except for the possible effects of the matter
described in the Basis for Qualified Conclusion paragraph, nothing has
come to our attention that causes us to believe that the consolidated
interim condensed financial information as at 30 September 2017 and for
the three- and nine-month periods then ended is not prepared, in all
material respects, in accordance with International Financial Reporting
Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Consolidated interim condensed financial information
The unaudited consolidated interim condensed financial information of UC
RUSAL for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017 was approved
by the Directors of UC RUSAL on 10 November 2017, and reviewed by the
Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee). It has also been filed
with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on the date hereof and
is accessible on UC RUSALs website at http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/
financial_stat.aspx.
Audit Committee
The Board established an Audit Committee to assist it in providing an
independent view of the effectiveness of the Companys financial
reporting process, risk management and internal control systems, and
internal audit function, to oversee the audit process and to perform
other duties and responsibilities as are assigned to the Audit Committee
by the Board. The Audit Committee is assisted by the Companys internal
audit function which undertakes both regular and ad hoc reviews of risk
management, internal controls and procedures, the results of which are
reported to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee consists of a
majority of independent non-executive Directors. The members are as
follows: Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (chairman of the committee, independent
non-executive Director, with relevant professional qualifications and
knowledge related to accounting and financial management), Mr. Philip
Lader (independent non-executive Director); Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie
(independent non-executive Director); Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe
(non-executive Director), Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya (non-executive Director)
and Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev (independent non-executive Director).
On 10 November 2017, the Audit Committee has reviewed the financial
results of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2017.
Material events over the third quarter of 2017 and since the end of
that period
The following is a summary of the key events that have taken place over
the third quarter of 2017 and since the end of that period. All
information regarding key events that has been made public by the
Company for the three months ended 30 September 2017 and since the end
of that period pursuant to legislative or regulatory requirements,
including announcements and press releases, is available on the
Companys website (www.rusal.com).
|
18 July 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced that the Company and Sberbank had agreed to
cancel the agreement on the Russian Depository Receipts.
|
11 August 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced that it was notified by Zonoville Investments Ltd
that it (as purchaser) has entered into a sale and purchase
agreement with Dimosenco Holdings Co. Ltd (as seller), Mr. Mikhail
Dmitrievich Prokhorov (as the Sellers guarantor) and Mr. Viktor
Vekselberg (as the Purchasers guarantor) for the sale and the
purchase of approximately 7% of the issued share capital of the
Company.
|
25 August 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced agreement to novate the Existing Agreements with
Sberbank of Russia and enter into the new combined credit facility
agreement with the final maturity extension for 3 years until 24
December 2024, quarterly repayments starting from March 2021.
|
25 August 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced the update to its dividend policy intending to
provide shareholders with dividends on a quarterly basis. As before,
the total amount of dividends in a year cannot exceed 15% of the
Companys Covenant EBITDA. Interim dividend for the year of 2017
declared at USD 0.0197 per ordinary share.
|
01 September 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced completion of the closure of the Russian
Depository Receipts ("RDR) Program which occurred on 31 August 2017.
|
01 September 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced pricing of the second tranche of the Panda Bonds
at principal amount of RMB 500 million, with a tenor of 2+1 years
and a coupon rate of 5.5 per cent per annum.
|
01 September 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced that the Combined Credit Facility Agreement with
the Sberbank of Russia was executed by the parties and came into
force on 31 August 2017.
|
18 September 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced agreements with the Republic of Guinea to extend
the Dian-Dian Concession Agreement and to extend the Kindia Bauxite
Agreement in the Republic. Both agreements provide for the new term
of 25 years following the Expiration of the initial term.
|
29 September 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced an Extraordinary General Meeting on 02 November
2017 to adopt the Chinese name "?? as the Chinese version of the
Companys name.
|
05 October 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced that on 5 October 2017 En+, a substantial
shareholder of the Company, announced its intention to proceed with
an IPO of global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of
En+ for trading on the main markets of the LSE and Moscow Exchange.
|
19 October 2017
|
|
UC RUSAL announced that on 18 October 2017, En+ announced that En+
and Amokenga entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a
possible share transfer whereby Amokenga will subscribe for a
certain number of GDRs in En+ and as consideration for the
subscription, Amokenga will transfer approximately 8.75% of the
total issued share capital of the Company to En+. If the Possible
Share Transfer materializes, En+s shareholding in UC RUSAL will
increase from approximately 48.13% to approximately 56.88%.
|
|
|
Compliance
Pursuant to Article L.451-1-2 IV of the French Code monétaire et
financier, the Company is required to publish quarterly financial
information for the first and third quarters of the financial year.
The Directors confirm that the information contained in this
announcement does not contain any false statements, misleading
representations or material omissions, and all of them jointly and
severally accept responsibility as to the truthfulness, accuracy and
completeness of the content of this announcement.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains statements about future events, projections,
forecasts and expectations that are forward-looking statements. Any
statement in this announcement that is not a statement of historical
fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual
results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties include those
discussed or identified in the prospectus for UC RUSAL. In addition,
past performance of UC RUSAL cannot be relied on as a guide to future
performance. UC RUSAL makes no representation on the accuracy and
completeness of any of the forward-looking statements, and, except as
may be required by applicable law, assumes no obligations to supplement,
amend, update or revise any such statements or any opinion expressed to
reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or in UC RUSALs
expectations, or changes in factors affecting these statements.
Accordingly, any reliance you place on such forward-looking statements
will be at your sole risk.
|
|
By Order of the board of directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Vladislav Soloviev
Director
13 November 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld and Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/
press-releases.aspx, respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171112005036/en/