United Company RUSAL Plc: Results Announcement for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2017

|
|
Key highlights
Recovery in the London Metals
Exchange ("LME) aluminium price in the first quarter of
2017 by 8.2% to an average of USD1,850 per tonne as compared to
USD1,710 per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2016 as well as an
increase in volumes of primary aluminium and alloys sold by 6.8%
between the same periods resulted in the growth of United Company
RUSAL Plc ("UC RUSAL or the "Company, together
with its subsidiaries, the "Group) revenue in the first
quarter of 2017 by 13.3% to USD2,297 million as compared to
USD2,027 million in the preceding quarter.
UC RUSAL
reported robust financial results thanks to the Companys
commitments to operational efficiency and cost discipline,
supported by stronger LME prices. Aluminium segment EBITDA per
tonne demonstrates continuous growth for the 5th consecutive
quarter (in the first quarter of 2017 EBITDA per tonne increased
13.5% in comparison with preceding quarter to USD505/t). The Group
total Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 increased by
15.3% to USD475 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.
The Adjusted Net Profit and Recurring Net Profit was at USD263
million and USD434 million, respectively, in the first quarter of
2017 as compared to USD44 million and USD207 million for the
preceding quarter; and USD27 million and USD149 million for the
first quarter of 2016.
Aluminium segment cost per
tonne was under pressure following significant increase in
electricity prices, railway transportation tariffs and other raw
material costs in the first quarter of 2017 as a result of
appreciation of Russian Rouble by 6.7% as compared to the previous
quarter as well as significant increase in commodity prices across
the board. As a result of the foregoing factors aluminium segment
cost per tonne increased by 6.0% to USD1,425 in the first quarter
of 2017 in comparison with USD1,344 per tonne in the preceding
quarter and by 7.5% compared to USD1,326 per tonne in the same
period of 2016. Despite an increase in cost per tonne the Company
managed to maintain steady Adjusted EBITDA margin at 20.7% and
leverage ratio below 3.5.
In February 2017 the Company completed the debut offering of 5
years USD600 million Eurobonds with coupon rate of 5.125% per
annum. The bonds proceeds were applied for partial refinancing of
RUSALs existing pre-export finance facility extending the Groups
debt maturity profile and decreasing exposure to interest rate
risk.
In March 2017 the first tranche of 3 years RMB1
billion Panda Bonds were placed at the Shanghai Stock Exchange
with put option after 2 years and the coupon rate of 5.5% per
annum. The funds were used for working capital needs and
refinancing of existing debt.
Statement of the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO)
"The first quarter of the year marked another strong period for RUSAL.
Revenue increased by 13.3% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ) to USD2.3
bn, with VAP sales growing +7.8% QoQ supporting our topline. Adjusted
EBITDA grew by 15.3% QoQ to USD475 mln, while Adjusted EBITDA margin
remained healthy at 20.7% despite the negative impact of local currency
appreciation on RUR-denominated costs. As a result the ?ompany posted a
strong Recurring Net Profit of USD434 mln, almost 3-fold increase
year-on-year ("YoY).
"In the period, the Company significantly improved its debt profile
through the successful placing of a debut Eurobond tranche and Panda
bond tranche. Our first Panda bond placing meant that RUSAL became the
first overseas company with global operations outside of China to enter
the Chinese bond market. Post the period end, the Company also placed
its second Eurobond issue. Our success in the debt markets demonstrates
the confidence the financial community has in RUSAL and further
reinforces the investment case and growth strategy underpinning the
Company.
"The aluminum market remained in robust health in the first quarter,
with ex-China aluminium demand growing by 3.4% in 1Q 2017 YoY. Demand in
China grew by 7.5% in 1Q 2017 YoY. Aluminium demand is on track
to grow by 5.0% to 62.7 mln tonnes in 2017, supported by positive
economic developments globally, all of which leaves RUSAL well placed
for the year ahead.
Vladislav Soloviev
Chief Executive Officer
12 May 2017
Financial and Operating Highlights
|
|
|
Quarter ended 31 March
|
|
Change quarter on quarter, % (1Q to 1Q)
|
|
Quarter ended 31 December 2016
|
|
Change, quarter on quarter, % (1Q to 4Q)
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key operating data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
910
|
|
916
|
|
(0.7%)
|
|
930
|
|
(2.1%)
|
Alumina
|
|
1,889
|
|
1,873
|
|
0.9%
|
|
1,939
|
|
(2.6%)
|
Bauxite
|
|
2,869
|
|
3,009
|
|
(4.7%)
|
|
2,841
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key pricing and performance data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of primary aluminium and alloys
|
|
985
|
|
957
|
|
2.9%
|
|
922
|
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD per tonne)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium segment cost per tonne1
|
|
1,425
|
|
1,326
|
|
7.5%
|
|
1,344
|
|
6.0%
|
Aluminium price per tonne quoted on the LME2
|
|
1,850
|
|
1,515
|
|
22.1%
|
|
1,710
|
|
8.2%
|
Average premiums over LME price3
|
|
153
|
|
172
|
|
(11.0%)
|
|
151
|
|
1.3%
|
Average sales price
|
|
1,949
|
|
1,666
|
|
17.0%
|
|
1,799
|
|
8.3%
|
Alumina price per tonne4
|
|
340
|
|
220
|
|
54.5%
|
|
307
|
|
10.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key selected data from the consolidated interim condensed
statement of income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
2,297
|
|
1,914
|
|
20.0%
|
|
2,027
|
|
13.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
475
|
|
312
|
|
52.2%
|
|
412
|
|
15.3%
|
margin (% of revenue)
|
|
20.7%
|
|
16.3%
|
|
NA
|
|
20.3%
|
|
NA
|
Adjusted Profit for the period
|
|
263
|
|
27
|
|
874.1%
|
|
44
|
|
497.7%
|
margin (% of revenue)
|
|
11.4%
|
|
1.4%
|
|
NA
|
|
2.2%
|
|
NA
|
Recurring Profit for the period
|
|
434
|
|
149
|
|
191.3%
|
|
207
|
|
109.7%
|
margin (% of revenue)
|
|
18.9%
|
|
7.8%
|
|
NA
|
|
10.2%
|
|
NA
1 For any period, "Aluminium segment cost per tonne is
calculated as aluminium segment revenue (excluding sales of third
parties metal) less aluminium segment results less amortisation and
depreciation (excluding margin on sales of third parties metal and
alumina intersegment margin) divided by sales volume of the aluminium
segment (excluding volumes of third parties aluminium sold).
2 Aluminium price per tonne quoted on the LME representing
the average of the daily closing official LME prices for each period.
3 Average premiums over LME realized by the Company based on
management accounts.
4 The average alumina price per tonne provided in this table
is based on the daily closing spot prices of alumina according to
Non-ferrous Metal Alumina Index FOB Australia USD per tonne.
Key selected data from consolidated interim condensed statement of
financial position
|
|
|
As at
|
|
Change, quarter on year end
|
|
|
31 March 2017
|
|
31 December 2016
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
14,851
|
|
14,452
|
|
2.8%
|
Total working capital5
|
|
1,805
|
|
1,691
|
|
6.7%
|
Net Debt6
|
|
8,221
|
|
8,421
|
|
(2.4%)
Key selected data from consolidated interim condensed statement of
cash flows
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
Change quarter on quarter, (1Q to 1Q)
|
|
|
31 March 2017
|
|
31 March 2016
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows generated from operating activities
|
|
215
|
|
320
|
|
(32.8%)
|
Net cash flows generated from investing activities
|
|
192
|
|
91
|
|
111.0%
|
Interest paid
|
|
(132)
|
|
(97)
|
|
36.1%
|
Other finance expenses
|
|
(105)
|
|
(16)
|
|
556.3%
5 Total working capital is defined as inventories plus trade
and other receivables minus trade and other payables.
6 Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt less cash and cash
equivalents as at the end of any period. Total Debt refers to UC RUSALs
loans and borrowings and bonds outstanding at the end of any period.
Overview of Trends in the Aluminium Industry
Global demand for aluminium continued to grow in the first quarter of
2017 led by the transportation sector, followed by construction,
packaging and electrical sectors. All regions witnessed an increase in
demand driven by spending for cars and durable goods and increased
investment in fixed assets. A common and growing theme across all
sectors and regions, adding to demand, is the intensification of light
weighting, and focus on reduced emissions in transport, and building and
construction applications for aluminum.
In 1Q 2017 global aluminum demand grew by 5.5% YoY to 15 mln tonnes.
Global supply in 1Q 2017 was up by 7.8% to 14.9 mln tonnes, as the
aluminum market remained roughly balanced.
Based on CRU estimates, aluminium demand excluding China rose by a
strong 3.4% in 1Q 2017 YoY to 7.1 mln tonnes while production (including
eight non-reporting countries) increased by 1.2% YoY to 6.7 mln tonnes.
This left the ROW (rest of the world) aluminium market with an
approximate 0.4 mln tonnes deficit in 1Q 2017.
The ROW reported that inventories have approached to pre-crisis levels
of 3.6 mn tonnes in March 2017 and the days of consumption decreased to
46 days from 110 days in 2014-2015 and continue to decline at rapid pace.
Primary aluminium demand in Europe grew 2.1% in 1Q 2017 YoY, led by
robust improvement and growth across the manufacturing base.
Automotive production in Europe remains on substantial upward trend.
Cars and CV output in the leading producing countries (Germany, Spain,
UK, Turkey, Czech, Italy and Poland) grew 5.9% in 1Q 2017 (+210 thousand
of new cars), driving a healthy increase in demand for Flat Rolled
Products (3.1%), and a 1.8% increase in extrusions. Demand for
extrusions was also aided by the return to growth of the EU construction
industry , as the sector grew 7.1% in February 2017, compared with
February 2016 and 6.9% compared with January 2017. Although no
significant increase in aluminium wire rod was witnessed in Q1 2017,
there is an expectation of significant improvement in demand as
infrastructure spending is expected to increase dramatically in the next
18 months. The European Commission has estimated that around 200
billion is needed during the current decade for improvements in
transmission grids and gas pipelines.
The Transportation, Construction and Electrical segments in US & Canada
drove in an increase aluminium Flat Rolled, Extrusions and Wire Rods
shipments by 2.5%, 0.7% and 10.2% accordingly, underpinning a 3.3%
increase in primary aluminium demand across N. America. Transport and
construction sectors were led by US housing starts, and motor vehicle
production. Housing starts have built on the strong momentum from the
end of last year, climbing up 9% YoY in March. N.American motor vehicle
production was strong in Mexico with a surge in output at 18.4% in the
January-March period, while overall production in US, Canada and Mexico
grew by 1.5% accordantly.
In the US, fixed asset investments are expected to grow by 3.5% in 2017
YoY, boosted by the possibility of approval of a $1 trillion investment
plan, thus creating a good base for further aluminium demand growth for
all major products.
Japan, as the biggest aluminium consumer in Asia ex-China, got off to a
good start of 2017 as a weaker yen drove an improvement in the
competitiveness of exports, notably capital goods, across most of South
East Asia. The transportation sector is the biggest end-user of
Aluminium out of all consuming segments, and posted strong performance
in the first quarter of 2017 and is the main reason why unwrought
aluminium import to Japan grew 23% in 1Q 2017. Automotive production
grew 6.5%, resulting in aluminium shipments (flat rolled products,
extrusions, and castings) to this segment rising by 4.4% over
January-February 2017. Housing starts in Japan in fiscal year 2016 rose
5.8% from the previous year to 974,137 units, driven by sharp growth in
construction of houses for rent. Overall housing starts in the year that
ended in March were slightly under the 987,254 units marked in fiscal
year 2013, when demand surged prior to the consumption tax hike on April
1, 2014. The improved housing starts led to an increase in aluminium
shipments to the construction industry by 0.9% over the period of
January-February 2017.
ASEAN Auto production posted a robust 2% growth rate in 1Q 2017. On top
of this, ASEANs largest economy, Indonesia, is set to benefit from
stronger commodity prices and rising public spending this year as the
new budget takes effect. Motor vehicles production showed a sharp rise
up 12% in the January-March period as rollers producing flat rolled
products are running at full capacity.
The Chinese economy showed strong growth at the beginning of the year.
The official PMI reached 51.8 in March 2017, while industrial production
grew 7.6% YoY in March and GDP in 1Q 2017 went up 6.9% YoY vs a 6.8%
estimated growth. However the more interesting news that will certainly
spur demand is the recent announcement from Beijing that automakers in
China will be required to ensure that at least 8% of all vehicles they
manufacture are electric. It creates a new platform for significant
increase in aluminium demand in the Automotive segment in China and will
certainly have a global impact on demand.
According to the CNIAs production figures, in 1Q 2017 Chinas primary
aluminum production rose 14.2% Y-Y to 8.191 Mt. However, the annualized
production fell in February by 4.9% MoM and by 3.5% MoM in March, which
may witness the beginning of the supply matching process, in line with
Chinas policy to strictly control overproduction.
According to UC RUSALs estimates , Chinese demand grew by 7.5% in 1Q
2017 YoY to 7.8 mln tonnes thus the Chinese market was in excess of
supply by 0.4K tonnes during this period as a result of new capacity
additions in 4Q16 as well as production restarts. Chinese semis exports
have declined by 1% in 1Q 2017 YoY. Particularly, the export of Chinese
extrusion significantly fell by 33% in 1Q 2017 YoY amid falling exports
of "fake semis.
At the same time, the continuation of Supply Side reforms now targeting
aluminum overcapacity in aluminum sector, and the implementation and
enforcement of strict environmental regulation for the 26+2 cities near
Beijing, plus the closure of unregistered/ illegal capacity as well as
further strict control over new projects, will lead to significant
supply tightening in the second half of 2017 and beyond.
In terms of additional regulatory measures on 12 April 2017, a joint
regulation was issued by the NDRC, MIIT, Ministry of lands and
resources, MEP "On the word to streamline the situation with illegal
projects in the primary aluminium industry. The regulation states the
necessity to take measures to standardize investment in the construction
of aluminium projects and to strictly control overproduction. The
government of Changji county (Xinjang) subsequently issued a notice that
the construction of three aluminium smelters with the total capacity of
2 mln tonnes per annum is illegal and should be suspended immediately.
Other projects and capacities are potentially under risk of termination.
In addition, a significant aluminium cost push in China by more than 40%
in 1Q 2017 and continued cost pressure mainly in carbon raw materials
prices has had a significant impact on high cost non-integrated Chinese
smelters operating on thin margins or losses.
The LME aluminium price reached its highest level of USD1,955/t in March
2017 and has, on average remained stable above USD1,900/t in 1Q 2017.
This was attributable to a growing global metal deficit driven by the
US, EU and the expectation of supply disruptions in China coupled with
significant production cost inflation.
Aluminum premiums in key consuming regions continued to improve in 1Q
2017 with, on average, a 27.8% rise compared to 4Q16. This was due to
strong demand and a reduced supply in key regions after various smelting
capacity reduction/closures in North America, Australia.
Industry watchers will be following the WTO case filed by the USA on
Chinese Aluminium imports, as it unfolds over the remainder of 2017.
Forecast for 2017
Global aluminum demand to grow by 5.0% to 62.7 mln tonnes. Chinese
demand to grow by 6.7% to 33.5 mln tonnes and ex.China by 3.3% to 29.2
mln tonnes driven by growth in EMEA, North America and Asian economies.
Global aluminum supply will grow by 4.3% to 61.6 mln tonnes vs 3.7%
growth in 2016 and will be affected by a tight supply in China due to
the new antipollution plan and closures of illegal capacity; Chinese
supply will grow by 6% to 34.3 mln tonnes. Ex.China supply will grow by
2.4% to 27.3 mln tonnes.
The global aluminum market deficit to widen to 1.1 mln tonnes in 2017
vs 0.7 mln tonnes in 2016.
Business review
Aluminium production
Aluminium production in 1Q 2017 totaled 910 thousand tonnes (-2.1%
QoQ), with Siberian smelters representing 94% of total aluminium output.
The total production dynamics is largely explained by the number of
calendar days in the periods (92 days in 4Q16 and 90 days in 1Q 2017).
Smelters utilization remained on average at a high of 95%.
In 1Q 2017 aluminium sales totaled 985 thousand tonnes (+6.8% QoQ),
including value added product (VAP) sales of 436 thousand tonnes (+7.8%
QoQ). The increased level of inventories in 4Q16 which were subsequently
sold out in 1Q 2017 was largely behind the QoQ total sales dynamics.
In 1Q 2017 the average aluminium realized price increased by 8.3% QoQ
to USD1,949/t. The increase was driven by positive dynamics in London
Metal Exchange QP7 component (+9.0% QoQ to USD1,796/t) and
average realized premium component growth (+1.3% QoQ to USD153/t).
Alumina production
In 1Q 2017, total alumina production declined by 2.6% QoQ, totaling
1,889 thousand tonnes. Russian operations accounted for 37% of total
output. Production volumes at refineries were largely in line with
production plans. Seasonal repair works performed at Windalco, Auginish
and Bogoslovsk were offset by production performance at Achinsk and
Urals.
Capacity upgrades which were completed at Nikolaev and Urals
refineries were largely behind the YoY production increase at refineries
in 1Q 2017.
7 QP (quotation period) prices differs from the real time LME
quotes due to a time lag between LME quotes and sales recognition and
due to contract formula speciality.
Bauxite production
In 1Q 2017, bauxite output totaled 2,869 thousand tonnes (+1.0% QoQ).
Nepheline output increased by 7.9% QoQ to 1,056 thousand tonnes.
Production volumes at Timan and Kia Shaltyr (nepheline ore) increased by
8.0% and 7.9% QoQ to meet the production plan needs of the Urals and
Achinsk alumina refineries, respectively. North Urals production volumes
were also driven by the performance of Bogoslovsk refinery. Kindia
production in 1Q 2017 remained below the historic average but according
to mining works schedule we anticipate the volumes to improve in 2H17.
Bauxite Company of Guyana production increased by 13.2% QoQ, which is
largely explained by a low base effect.
Financial Overview
Revenue
|
|
|
Quarter ended 31 March
|
|
Change, quarter on quarter, % (1Q to 1Q)
|
|
Quarter ended 31 December 2016
|
|
Change, quarter on quarter, % (1Q to 4Q)
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of primary aluminium and alloys
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
1,920
|
|
1,594
|
|
20.5%
|
|
1,659
|
|
15.7%
|
kt
|
|
985
|
|
957
|
|
2.9%
|
|
922
|
|
6.8%
|
Average sales price (USD/t)
|
|
1,949
|
|
1,666
|
|
17.0%
|
|
1,799
|
|
8.3%
|
Sales of alumina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
189
|
|
150
|
|
26.0%
|
|
164
|
|
15.2%
|
kt
|
|
509
|
|
606
|
|
(16.0%)
|
|
570
|
|
(10.7%)
|
Average sales price (USD/t)
|
|
371
|
|
248
|
|
49.6%
|
|
288
|
|
28.8%
|
Sales of foil (USD million)
|
|
59
|
|
51
|
|
15.7%
|
|
65
|
|
(9.2%)
|
Other revenue (USD million)
|
|
129
|
|
119
|
|
8.4%
|
|
139
|
|
(7.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue (USD million)
|
|
2,297
|
|
1,914
|
|
20.0%
|
|
2,027
|
|
13.3%
Total revenue increased by USD383 million, or by 20.0%, to USD2,297
million in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to USD1,914 million
for the corresponding period of 2016.
Revenue from sales of primary aluminium and alloys increased by USD326
million, or by 20.5%, to USD1,920 million in the first quarter of 2017,
as compared to USD1,594 million in the first quarter of 2016, primarily
due to 17.0% increase in the weighted-average realized aluminium price
per tonne (to an average of USD1,949 per tonne in the first quarter of
2017 from USD1,666 per tonne in the first quarter of 2016) driven by an
increase in the LME aluminium price (to an average of USD1,850 per tonne
in the first quarter of 2017 from USD1,515 per tonne in the first
quarter of 2016), as well as growth in primary aluminium sales volume by
2.9% partially offset by a 11.0% decrease in premiums above the LME
prices in the different geographical segments (to an average of USD153
per tonne from USD172 per tonne in the first quarter of 2017 and 2016,
respectively).
Revenue from sales of primary aluminium and alloys increased by USD261
million, or by 15.7% in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to the
fourth quarter of 2016 due to an increase in sales volumes and an
increase in the weighted-average realized aluminium price per tonne.
Revenue from sales of alumina increased by USD39 million, or by 26.0%,
to USD189 million in the first quarter of 2017 from USD150 million in
the same period of 2016 and increased by USD25 million, or by 15.2%,
compared to USD164 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase
in revenue over the comparable periods was driven by a significant
increase in the average sales price of alumina which was partially
offset by a decrease in the sales volume.
Revenue from sales of foil increased by USD8 million, or by 15.7%, to
USD59 million in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to USD51 million
for the corresponding period in 2016, primarily due to a 12.5% increase
in sales volumes and 2.8% increase in the weighted average sales price.
Revenue from other sales, including sales of bauxite and energy services
increased by 8.4% to USD129 million for the first three months of 2017
from USD119 million in the same period of 2016, due to a 8.1% increase
in sales of other materials (soda, corundum and building materials).
Cost of sales
The following table demonstrates the breakdown of UC RUSALs cost of
sales for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016:
|
|
|
Quarter ended
31 March
|
|
Change, quarter on quarter, %
|
|
Share of costs, %
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of alumina
|
|
230
|
|
215
|
|
7.0%
|
|
13.6%
|
Cost of bauxite
|
|
86
|
|
64
|
|
34.4%
|
|
5.1%
|
Cost of other raw materials and other costs
|
|
580
|
|
465
|
|
24.7%
|
|
34.4%
|
Purchases of primary aluminium from JV
|
|
63
|
|
55
|
|
14.5%
|
|
3.7%
|
Energy costs
|
|
535
|
|
395
|
|
35.4%
|
|
31.7%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
109
|
|
115
|
|
(5.2%)
|
|
6.5%
|
Personnel expenses
|
|
140
|
|
123
|
|
13.8%
|
|
8.3%
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
11
|
|
14
|
|
(21.4%)
|
|
0.7%
|
Net change in provisions for inventories
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
(100.0%)
|
|
0.0%
|
Change in finished goods
|
|
(66)
|
|
102
|
|
NA
|
|
(4.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
|
1,688
|
|
1,546
|
|
9.2%
|
|
100.0%
Total cost of sales increased by USD142 million, or 9.2%, to USD1,688
million for the first quarter of 2017, as compared to USD1,546 million
for the corresponding period in 2016. The increase was primarily driven
by a significant increase in electricity prices, railway transportation
tariffs and other raw material costs in Russian Rouble terms in the
first quarter of 2017.
Cost of alumina increased to USD230 million in the first quarter of 2017
by USD15 million from USD215 million as compared to the same period of
2016 primarily as a result of an increase by 10.0% in alumina purchase
price as well as an increase in the aggregate volumes of primary
aluminium and alloys sold by 2.9% (or 28 thousand tonnes).
Cost of bauxite increased by 34.4% in the first quarter of 2017 as
compared to the same period of prior year, due to an increase in
purchase volume and a slight increase in the purchase prices.
Cost of raw materials (other than alumina and bauxite) and other costs
increased by 24.7% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same
period of previous year, due to a rising raw materials purchase price
(such as raw pitch coke by 127.0%, raw petroleum coke by 25.3%, pitch by
13.4%, soda by 54.3%).
Energy cost increased by 35.4% to USD535 million for the first quarter
of 2017 as compared to USD395 million for the first quarter of 2016
primarily due to 21.2% appreciation of Russian Rouble against US dollar
between the comparable periods. Increase was also a result of change in
terms of long-term electricity contracts and overall market price growth.
The finish goods mainly consist of primary aluminium and alloys
(app.92%). The dynamic of change between the reporting periods was
driven by the fluctuations of primary aluminium and alloys physical
inventory between the reporting dates: 7.8% increase for the first
quarter of 2017 as compared to 10.7% decrease for the same period of
2016.
Gross profit
As a result of the foregoing factors, UC RUSAL reports a gross profit of
USD609 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to USD368 million
for the same period in 2016, representing gross margins of 26.5% and
19.2%, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA and results from operating activities
|
|
|
Quarter ended
31 March
|
|
Change, quarter on quarter, % (1Q to 1Q)
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results from operating activities
|
|
343
|
|
170
|
|
101.8%
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortisation and depreciation
|
|
114
|
|
120
|
|
(5.0%)
|
Impairment of non-current assets
|
|
17
|
|
19
|
|
(10.5%)
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
|
(66.7%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
475
|
|
312
|
|
52.2%
Adjusted EBITDA, defined as results from operating activities adjusted
for amortisation and depreciation, impairment charges and loss on
disposal of property, plant and equipment, increased to USD475 million
for the first quarter of 2017, as compared to USD312 million for the
corresponding period of 2016.
Results from operating activities increased for the first quarter of
2017 by 101.8% to USD343 million, as compared to USD170 million for the
corresponding period of 2016, representing operating margins of 14.9%
and 8.9%, respectively.
Finance income and expenses
|
|
|
Quarter ended
31 March
|
|
Change, quarter on quarter, % (1Q to 1Q)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income on third party loans and deposits
|
|
2
|
|
6
|
|
(66.7%)
|
Interest income on loans to related party companies under
common control
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
0.0%
|
Net foreign exchange gain
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
7
|
|
328.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on bank and company loans, bonds and other bank
charges, including:
|
|
(177)
|
|
(146)
|
|
21.2%
|
Interest expense
|
|
(127)
|
|
(132)
|
|
(3.8%)
|
Bank charges
|
|
(50)
|
|
(14)
|
|
257.1%
|
Interest expense on provisions
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
(100.0%)
|
Net foreign exchange loss
|
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
(100.0%)
|
Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, including:
|
|
(242)
|
|
(6)
|
|
3933.3%
|
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives
|
|
(60)
|
|
(16)
|
|
275.0%
|
Change in other derivatives instruments
|
|
(182)
|
|
10
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(419)
|
|
(203)
|
|
106.4%
Finance income increased by USD23 million, or 328.6% to USD30 million
for the first quarter of 2017 compared to USD7 million for the same
period of 2016 due to the net foreign exchange gain for the first
quarter of 2017 as compared to the net foreign exchange loss for the
first quarter of 2016, as a result of the revaluation of working capital
items of several Group companies denominated in foreign currencies.
Finance expenses increased by USD216 million or by 106.4% to USD419
million in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to USD203 million for
the corresponding period of 2016, primarily due to the net loss from
change in fair value of derivative financial instruments and an increase
in bank charges.
The net loss from the change in fair value of derivative financial
instruments increased to USD242 million for the first quarter of 2017
from USD6 million for the same period of 2016 following significant LME
and other commodities price improvement over the period that negatively
affected the fair value of respective hedging instruments.
Share of profits of associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
Quarter ended
31 March
|
|
Change, quarter on quarter, % (1Q to 1Q)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of Norilsk Nickel, with
|
|
177
|
|
122
|
|
45.1%
|
Effective shareholding of
|
|
27.82%
|
|
28.05%
|
|
|
Share of profits of other associates
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
(100.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of associates
|
|
177
|
|
123
|
|
43.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of joint ventures
|
|
41
|
|
59
|
|
(30.5%)
Share of profits of associates was USD177 million in the quarter ended
31 March 2017 and USD123 million for the corresponding period in 2016.
Share in results of associates in both periods resulted primarily from
the Companys investment in PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel ("Norilsk Nickel),
which amounted to a profit of USD177 million and USD122 million for the
quarter ended 31 March 2017 and 2016, respectively.
As stated in Note 10 to the consolidated interim condensed financial
information for the three-month period ended 31 March 2017, at the date
of this consolidated interim condensed financial information the Group
was unable to obtain consolidated interim financial information of
Norilsk Nickel as at and for three-month period ended 31 March 2017.
Consequently the Group estimated its share in the profits, other
comprehensive income and foreign currency translation of Norilsk Nickel
for the three-month period ended 31 March 2017 based on publicly
available information, reported by Norilsk Nickel. The information used
as a basis for these estimates is incomplete in many aspects.
Once the consolidated interim financial information for Norilsk Nickel
becomes available, it will be compared to management´s estimates. If
there are significant differences, adjustments may be required to
restate the Group´s share in profit, other comprehensive income, foreign
currency translation and the carrying value of the investment in Norilsk
Nickel which has been previously reported.
The market value of UC RUSALs stake in Norilsk Nickel was USD6,974
million as at 31 March 2017, as compared to USD7,348 million as at 31
December 2016.
Share of profits of joint ventures was USD41 million for the first
quarter of 2017 as compared to USD59 million for the same period of
2016. The Companys joint ventures include investments in BEMO, LLP
Bogatyr Komir, Mega Business and Alliance (transportation business in
Kazakhstan).
Profit for the period
As a result of the above, the Company recorded a profit of USD187
million for the quarter ended 31 March 2017, as compared to USD126
million for the same period of 2016.
Adjusted and Recurring Net Profit
|
|
|
Quarter ended
31 March
|
|
Change, quarter on quarter, % (1Q to 1Q)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
187
|
|
126
|
|
48.4%
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits and other gains and losses attributable to Norilsk
Nickel, net of tax effect, with
|
|
(171)
|
|
(122)
|
|
40.2%
|
Change in derivative financial instruments, net of tax (20.0%)
|
|
230
|
|
4
|
|
5,650.0%
|
Impairment of non-current assets, net of tax
|
|
17
|
|
19
|
|
(10.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Profit
|
|
263
|
|
27
|
|
874.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of Norilsk Nickel, net of tax
|
|
171
|
|
122
|
|
40.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Net Profit
|
|
434
|
|
149
|
|
191.3%
Adjusted Net Profit for any period is defined as the Net Profit adjusted
for the net effect of the Companys investment in Norilsk Nickel, the
net effect of derivative financial instruments and the net effect of
impairment of non-current assets. Recurring Net Profit for any period is
defined as Adjusted Net Profit plus the Companys net effective share in
Norilsk Nickels results.
The Company reconsidered its approach to the inclusion of the result on
disposal of subsidiary into the Adjusted and Recurring Net Profits as
the management doesnt expect such respective transactions to reoccur in
the near future.
Segment reporting
The Group has four reportable segments, as described in the annual
report of the Company, which are the Groups strategic business units:
Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, Mining and Metals. These business units are
managed separately and the results of their operations are reviewed by
the CEO on a regular basis.
The core segments are Aluminium and Alumina. Segment information
presented below excludes margin on sales of third parties metal and
alumina intersegment margin that is different from relevant segment
information presented in the Companys consolidated interim condensed
financial information for the three months ended 31 March 2017.
|
|
|
Quarter ended 31 March
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
Alumina
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
Alumina
|
(USD million)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
kt
|
|
945
|
|
2,714
|
|
970
|
|
2,033
|
USD million
|
|
1,824
|
|
758
|
|
1,613
|
|
451
|
Segment result
|
|
397
|
|
45
|
|
230
|
|
(12)
|
Segment EBITDA8
|
|
477
|
|
72
|
|
328
|
|
9
|
Segment EBITDA margin
|
|
26.2%
|
|
9.5%
|
|
20.3%
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital expenditure
|
|
57
|
|
45
|
|
75
|
|
3
For the quarters ended 31 March 2017 and 2016, respectively, segment
result margins (calculated as the percentage of segment result to total
segment revenue) from continuing operations were positive 21.8% and
14.3% for the aluminium segment, and positive 12.9% and negative 2.7%
for the alumina segment. Key drivers for the increase in margin in the
aluminium segment are disclosed in "Revenue, "Cost of sales and
"Adjusted EBITDA and results from operating activities sections above.
Detailed segment reporting can be found in the consolidated interim
condensed financial information as at and for the three-month period
ended 31 March 2017.
8 Segment EBITDA for any period is defined as segment result
adjusted for amortization and depreciation for the segment.
Capital expenditure
UC RUSAL recorded total capital expenditures of USD129 million for the
three months ended 31 March 2017. UC RUSALs capital expenditure for the
first quarter of 2017 was aimed at maintaining existing production
facilities.
|
|
|
Quarter ended 31 March
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
(USD million)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development capital expenditure
|
|
37
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
Pot rebuilds costs
|
|
25
|
|
20
|
Re-equipment
|
|
67
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital expenditure
|
|
129
|
|
84
The BEMO project companies utilise the project financing proceeds to
make necessary contributions to the ongoing construction projects and do
not require contributions from the joint ventures partners at this time.
Auditors conclusion on the review of consolidated interim condensed
financial information
The Company notes that its auditor, JSC KPMG, has provided a qualified
conclusion in its review of the unaudited consolidated interim condensed
financial information of the Company for the three months ended 31 March
2017 as it was unable to obtain and review the consolidated interim
financial information of Norilsk Nickel. An extract from the review
report provided by JSC KPMG on the consolidated interim condensed
financial information of the Company dated 11 May 2017 is as follows:
Basis for Qualified Conclusion
We were unable to obtain and review consolidated interim financial
information of the Groups equity investee, PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
("Norilsk Nickel), supporting the Groups estimate of the share of
profit, other comprehensive income and foreign currency translation gain
of USD177 million, USD nil million and USD250 million, respectively, for
the three-month period ended 31 March 2017 and the carrying value of the
Groups investment in the investee stated at USD4,019 million as at 31
March 2017. Had we been able to complete our review procedures in
respect of interests in associates, matters might have come to our
attention indicating that adjustments might be necessary to this
consolidated interim condensed financial information.
Qualified Conclusion
Based on our review, except for the possible effects of the matter
described in the Basis for Qualified Conclusion paragraph, nothing has
come to our attention that causes us to believe that the consolidated
interim condensed financial information as at 31 March 2017 and for the
three-month period then ended is not prepared, in all material respects,
in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34
Interim Financial Reporting.
Consolidated interim condensed financial information
The unaudited consolidated interim condensed financial information of UC
RUSAL for the three months ended 31 March 2017 was approved by the
Directors of UC RUSAL on 11 May 2017, and reviewed by the Audit
Committee. It has also been filed with the French Autorité des
marchés financiers on the date hereof and is accessible on UC
RUSALs website at http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/financial_stat.aspx.
Audit Committee
The Board established an audit committee (the "Audit Committee)
to assist it in providing an independent view of the effectiveness of
the Companys financial reporting process, risk management and internal
control systems, and internal audit function, to oversee the audit
process and to perform other duties and responsibilities as are assigned
to the Audit Committee by the Board. The Audit Committee is assisted by
the Companys internal audit function which undertakes both regular and
ad hoc reviews of risk management, internal controls and procedures, the
results of which are reported to the Audit Committee. The Audit
Committee consists of a majority of independent non-executive Directors.
The members are as follows: Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (chairman of the
committee, independent non-executive Director, with relevant
professional qualifications and knowledge related to accounting and
financial management), Mr. Philip Lader (independent non-executive
Director); Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie (independent non-executive Director);
Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe (non-executive Director), Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya
(non-executive Director) and Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev (independent
non-executive Director).
On 10 May 2017, the Audit Committee has reviewed the financial results
of the Company for the quarter ended 31 March 2017.
Material events over the first quarter of 2017 and since the end of
that period
The following is a summary of the key events that have taken place over
the first quarter of 2017 and since the end of that period. All
information regarding key events that has been made public by the
Company for the three months ended 31 March 2017 and since the end of
that period pursuant to legislative or regulatory requirements,
including announcements and press releases, is available on the
Companys website (www.rusal.com).
|
16 March 2017
|
|
RUSAL announced that the first tranche of the Panda Bonds have been
priced as follows: principal amount of RMB 1.0 bn, tenor 2+1 years,
coupon rate 5.5% per annum.
|
|
|
|
17 March 2017
|
|
RUSAL announced its full results for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|
|
|
|
5 April 2017
|
|
RUSAL announced signing of an agreement with Runaya Metsource LLP, a
company promoted by principal shareholders of Vedanta, to create a
joint venture on an equal basis in India to produce aluminium pastes
and powders.
|
|
|
|
13 April 2017
|
|
RUSAL announced acquisition of share of the foundry and mechanical
production facility SKAD (SKAD), which is a producer of aluminium
alloy car wheels, located in Krasnoyarsk.
|
|
|
|
24 April 2017
|
|
RUSAL announced its operating results for the first quarter 2017.
|
|
|
|
25 April 2017
|
|
RUSAL announced the pricing of a second Eurobond transaction with
the following key parameters: size USD500 million, maturity 6 years,
coupon rate 5.3% per annum.
|
|
|
|
28 April 2017
|
|
RUSAL published its Annual Report 2016.
|
|
|
|
03 May 2017
|
|
RUSAL announced the completion of its second USD500 million 5.3%
offering of Eurobonds due 2023.
Compliance
Pursuant to Article L.451-1-2 IV of the French Code monétaire et
financier, the Company is required to publish quarterly financial
information for the first and third quarters of the financial year.
The Directors confirm that the information contained in this
announcement does not contain any false statements, misleading
representations or material omissions, and all of them jointly and
severally accept responsibility as to the truthfulness, accuracy and
completeness of the content of this announcement.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains statements about future events, projections,
forecasts and expectations that are forward-looking statements. Any
statement in this announcement that is not a statement of historical
fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual
results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties include those
discussed or identified in the prospectus for UC RUSAL. In addition,
past performance of UC RUSAL cannot be relied on as a guide to future
performance. UC RUSAL makes no representation on the accuracy and
completeness of any of the forward-looking statements, and, except as
may be required by applicable law, assumes no obligations to supplement,
amend, update or revise any such statements or any opinion expressed to
reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or in UC RUSALs
expectations, or changes in factors affecting these statements.
Accordingly, any reliance you place on such forward-looking statements
will be at your sole risk.
