United Company RUSAL Plc: Signing of Extensions to the Dian-Dian Concession Agreement and the Kindia Bauxite Agreement with the Republic of Guinea

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under
the
laws
of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
SIGNING OF EXTENSIONS TO
THE DIAN-DIAN CONCESSION
AGREEMENT AND
THE KINDIA BAUXITE AGREEMENT
WITH
THE REPUBLIC OF GUINEA
Reference is made to the announcement of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company)
dated 27 June 2016 in relation to the Dian-Dian project.
The Company and the Republic of Guinea signed agreements to extend the
Dian-Dian Concession Agreement in relation to the Dian-Dian bauxite
project in the Republic of Guinea (the "Dian-Dian Agreement) and
to extend the Kindia Bauxite Agreement in relation to the Kindia bauxite
mine in the Republic of Guinea (the "Kindia Agreement).
Dian-Dian Agreement
The Dian-Dian Agreement provides for the new term of 25 years following
the expiration of the initial term. The Dian-Dian Agreement also
provides that at the start of the new term of the Agreement, the
Republic of Guinea shall become entitled to 10% free of charge,
non-dillutable, non-transferrable free carry interest in Compagnie de
Bauxite et dalumine de Dian-Dian.
Kindia Agreement
The Kindia Agreement provides for the new term of 25 years following the
expiration of the initial term. The Kindia Agreement also provides that
at the start of the new term of the Kindia Agreement, the Republic of
Guinea shall become entitled to 5% free of charge, non-dillutable,
non-transferrable free carry interest in Compagnie des Bauxites de
Kindia, which share shall increase up to 7.5% in 10 years and then up to
10% in another 5 years.
Both the Dian-Dian Agreement and the Kindia Agreement are still subject
to approval of the Board of Directors of the Company and promulgation in
accordance with the laws of the Republic of Guinea.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
|
United Company RUSAL Plc
|
Aby Wong Po Ying
|
Company Secretary
18 September 2017
