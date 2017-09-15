United Company RUSAL Plc: Signing of Extensions to the Dian-Dian Concession Agreement and the Kindia Bauxite Agreement with the Republic of Guinea

Regulatory News:

United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

SIGNING OF EXTENSIONS TO

THE DIAN-DIAN CONCESSION AGREEMENT AND

THE KINDIA BAUXITE AGREEMENT

WITH THE REPUBLIC OF GUINEA

Reference is made to the announcement of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company) dated 27 June 2016 in relation to the Dian-Dian project.

The Company and the Republic of Guinea signed agreements to extend the Dian-Dian Concession Agreement in relation to the Dian-Dian bauxite project in the Republic of Guinea (the "Dian-Dian Agreement) and to extend the Kindia Bauxite Agreement in relation to the Kindia bauxite mine in the Republic of Guinea (the "Kindia Agreement).

Dian-Dian Agreement

The Dian-Dian Agreement provides for the new term of 25 years following the expiration of the initial term. The Dian-Dian Agreement also provides that at the start of the new term of the Agreement, the Republic of Guinea shall become entitled to 10% free of charge, non-dillutable, non-transferrable free carry interest in Compagnie de Bauxite et dalumine de Dian-Dian.

Kindia Agreement

The Kindia Agreement provides for the new term of 25 years following the expiration of the initial term. The Kindia Agreement also provides that at the start of the new term of the Kindia Agreement, the Republic of Guinea shall become entitled to 5% free of charge, non-dillutable, non-transferrable free carry interest in Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia, which share shall increase up to 7.5% in 10 years and then up to 10% in another 5 years.

Both the Dian-Dian Agreement and the Kindia Agreement are still subject to approval of the Board of Directors of the Company and promulgation in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Guinea.

By Order of the Board of Directors of United Company RUSAL Plc Aby Wong Po Ying Company Secretary

18 September 2017

