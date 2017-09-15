+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
18.09.2017
United Company RUSAL Plc: Signing of Extensions to the Dian-Dian Concession Agreement and the Kindia Bauxite Agreement with the Republic of Guinea

Regulatory News:

United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

SIGNING OF EXTENSIONS TO
THE DIAN-DIAN CONCESSION AGREEMENT AND
THE KINDIA BAUXITE AGREEMENT
WITH THE REPUBLIC OF GUINEA

Reference is made to the announcement of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company) dated 27 June 2016 in relation to the Dian-Dian project.

The Company and the Republic of Guinea signed agreements to extend the Dian-Dian Concession Agreement in relation to the Dian-Dian bauxite project in the Republic of Guinea (the "Dian-Dian Agreement) and to extend the Kindia Bauxite Agreement in relation to the Kindia bauxite mine in the Republic of Guinea (the "Kindia Agreement).

Dian-Dian Agreement

The Dian-Dian Agreement provides for the new term of 25 years following the expiration of the initial term. The Dian-Dian Agreement also provides that at the start of the new term of the Agreement, the Republic of Guinea shall become entitled to 10% free of charge, non-dillutable, non-transferrable free carry interest in Compagnie de Bauxite et dalumine de Dian-Dian.

Kindia Agreement

The Kindia Agreement provides for the new term of 25 years following the expiration of the initial term. The Kindia Agreement also provides that at the start of the new term of the Kindia Agreement, the Republic of Guinea shall become entitled to 5% free of charge, non-dillutable, non-transferrable free carry interest in Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia, which share shall increase up to 7.5% in 10 years and then up to 10% in another 5 years.

Both the Dian-Dian Agreement and the Kindia Agreement are still subject to approval of the Board of Directors of the Company and promulgation in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Guinea.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

18 September 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

