30.10.2017
United Company RUSAL Plc: Supplementary Announcement in Relation to the Announcement on inside Information  Possible Share Transfer between Shareholders of the Company

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities in the Company. This announcement is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. Distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT ON INSIDE
INFORMATION  POSSIBLE SHARE TRANSFER
BETWEEN SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the inside information announcement made by the Company on 19 October 2017 (the "Announcement) pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Unless the context requires otherwise, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The directors responsibility statements were not included in the Announcement and the Company did not arrange for pre-vetting of the Announcement by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC). The Company would like to state that the Announcement has since its publication been reviewed by the SFC.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENTS

All the Directors of the Company issuing the Announcement jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in the Announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in the Announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in the Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in the Announcement misleading.

By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

30 October 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/hkse/, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

