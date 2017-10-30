United Company RUSAL Plc: Supplementary Announcement in Relation to the Announcement on inside Information  Possible Share Transfer between Shareholders of the Company

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL
PLC
(Incorporated under
the
laws
of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO THE
ANNOUNCEMENT ON INSIDE
INFORMATION
POSSIBLE SHARE
TRANSFER
BETWEEN SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
Reference is made to the inside information announcement made by the
Company on 19 October 2017 (the "Announcement) pursuant to Rule
13.09 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures
Ordinance. Unless the context requires otherwise, the terms used herein
shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
The directors responsibility statements were not included in the
Announcement and the Company did not arrange for pre-vetting of the
Announcement by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC).
The Company would like to state that the Announcement has since its
publication been reviewed by the SFC.
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENTS
All the Directors of the Company issuing the Announcement jointly and
severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information
contained in the Announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable
inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in
the Announcement have been arrived at after due and careful
consideration and there are no other facts not contained in the
Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in the
Announcement misleading.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby
Wong
Po Ying
Company Secretary
30 October 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader,
Dr.
Elsie
Leung Oi-sie, Mr.
Mark Garber, Mr.
Dmitry Vasiliev and
Mr.
Bernard
Zonneveld.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for
the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and
confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best
of
their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been
arrived at
after
due
and careful consideration and
there are
no other facts not contained in this announcement, the
omission
of which would make any statement in this announcement
misleading.
