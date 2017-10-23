United Company RUSAL Plc: Third Quarter 2017 Trading Update

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
THIRD QUARTER 2017 TRADING UPDATE
UC RUSAL announces its operating results for the third quarter
("3Q17) 20171 Aluminium
-
Aluminium production2 in 3Q17 totaled 931 thousand tonnes
(+1.1% QoQ), with Siberian smelters representing 94% of total
aluminium output. The total production dynamics remained largely
stable with capacity utilization rate standing at 95%;
-
In 3Q17, aluminium sales decreased (-3.4% QoQ) totaling 968 thousand
tonnes. The QoQ decline in aluminium sales dynamics is largely
explained by increase of goods in transit due to ports/vessels
availability (volumes to be realized in the next period);
-
In 3Q17 sales of value added products (VAP3) stood at 479
thousand tonnes. The Company as per its strategy continued to grow the
VAPs share in total sales, which now stands at 50% in comparison with
49% in 2Q17 sales;
-
In 3Q17 the average aluminium realized price4 increased by
2.1 % QoQ to USD2,124/t due to positive dynamics in London Metal
Exchange ("LME) QP5 component (+2.9% QoQ to
USD1,962/t). The average realized premium component declined (-7.0%
QoQ to USD162/t) due to seasonal (summer time) market indicators
decrease (WH Rotterdam, CIF MJP, Mid West).
Alumina
-
In 3Q17, total alumina production increased by 1.9% QoQ, totaling
1,965 thousand tonnes.
-
The continuation of capacities ramp up at Russia-based refineries post
completion of upgrades earlier in 2017 coupled with growing production
at Aughinish refinery on improved quality of purchased bauxites were
largely behind the QoQ production increase for the Company overall,
while Nikolaev refinery output was -3.5% down QoQ on the back of
scheduled maintenance works.
Bauxite and nepheline ore
-
In 3Q17, Nepheline output was stable, marginally growing by 1.2% QoQ
to 1,125 thousand tonnes, while consolidated bauxites output decreased
by -11.3%, totaling 2,742 thousand tonnes. The Company covered alumina
refineries consumption needs in relevant feedstock using the available
inventory at its operations at Achinsk, Bogoslovsk, Urals and Windalco
operations and additional purchased bauxite elsewhere.
-
Production volumes at Timan decreased by -5.5% QoQ to totaling 839
thousand tonnes and Kindia production volumes decreased by -11.0% QoQ
to 717 thousand tonnes due to scheduled operational equipment care and
maintenance works.
-
Abnormal weather conditions affected operational performance of
Bauxite Company of Guyana production, which decreased to 161 thousand
tonnes (-41.6% QoQ) and Windalco production which decreased to 476
thousand tonnes (-5.5% QoQ).
-
North Urals bauxite production declined by -11.0% QoQ to 548 thousand
tonnes to match the needs of Urals alumina refinery where as part of
working capital management, the feed from accumulated inventory was
prioritized during the quarter.
Market overview6
-
The LME aluminium price fluctuated around USD1,900/t during March
July 2017, but then jumped to above USD2,100/t in August and reached
USD2,164/t in September 2017, its highest level since December 2012.
Price growth is attributed to market expectations of widespread
capacity shutdowns during winter in China, the robust demand for
aluminium during the period, coupled with significant production cost
inflation.
-
The world economy witnessed broad based growth in 9M2017, with an
increase in business activity, particularly in the developed
economies. The main drivers for demand for aluminium were the growth
of consumer spending particularly for cars and durable goods sales and
also fixed asset investments.
-
In August-September, the JP Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI reached
53.2, a six-year high. Current multi-year high growth rates,
particularly in the U.S. and Europe, continue to suggest underlying
strong demand, which supports LME prices.
-
The Chinese economy continued to show strong growth through 9M2017.
The official PMI reached 52.4 in September 2017, its highest since
April 2012, and the Caixin Manufacturing PMI stood at a 51.0 level in
September. GDP grew by 6.8% in 3Q17 Y-Y after 6.9% growth in 2Q17.
-
The reported inventories of aluminium in the World ex China declined
further to 3.0 Mt at the end of September 2017, down 985 kt from the
inventories level at the end of 2016. The days of consumption
continued to decline at a steady rate during 9M2017 and fell to 36
days at the end of September 2017 as compared to 58 days at the end of
2016.
-
UC RUSAL estimates that global aluminium demand grew by 5.9%
year-on-year in the 9 months of 2017 to 47.8 million tonnes as a
result of strong demand in China, Europe, Asia ex-China, North America
and India. Robust demand growth left the global aluminum market
balance in a deficit of 0.8 million tonnes.
-
Based on CRU estimates, global aluminium demand ex-China rose by a
strong 3.9% in 9M2017 year-on-year to 22.1 million tonnes while
production (estimate based on IAI data plus CRUs estimate for
production of eight non-reporting countries) increased by 0.9%
year-on-year to 20.3 million tonnes. This left the rest of the world
aluminium market with approximately 1.8 million tonnes in deficit in
9M2017.
-
Demand for aluminum in China in 9M2017 grew by 7.7% to 25.7 million
tonnes compared to the same period of last year.
-
The announcement by the Chinese regulator regarding winter capacity
cuts, which is now underway in several provinces, was implemented to
curb industrial pollution. As expected, winter smelting cuts will
result in an annualized production loss of around 1 million tonnes and
alumina around 3.3 million tonnes of alumina, according to UC Rusal
estimates. Deeper losses may take place in carbon materials supply
including anodes, coking coal etc., due to 100% closures in 26+2
cities during the winter season.
-
When considering the expected curtailments of the so-called "illegal
capacities on top of winter cuts, UC Rusal expects that during the
winter season, the Chinese aluminium market balance may become very
tight. As of the date of this announcement, according to SMM, around
4.2 million tonnes of illegal operating capacity have been closed.
-
As expected Chinese semis exports are expected to drop in 4Q17- 1H18
due to the tight domestic market and negative export arbitrage. Thus,
Chinas exports of aluminum semis fell 7.6% M-M (adjusted by a number
of days in the months) to 358 kt in August 2017 and for second month
in a row, fake extrusions exports dropped 31% YoY during 8M2017.
Net Debt
-
As part of commitment to continuous deleveraging, UC RUSAL has
directed part of its strong 3Q17 cash flow to repayment of debt
facilities and accumulated significant cash balance for further debt
reduction.
-
According to management accounts, the management of the Group expects
the net debt of the Group as at 30 September 2017 to be below US$7.7
billion, subject to update by the Company upon issue of the reviewed
quarterly financial information as at and for the three and nine
months ended 30 September 2017.
KEY OPERATING DATA
GROUP PRODUCTION DATA7
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
2Q17
|
|
|
Change,
%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
9M17
|
|
|
9M16
|
|
|
Change
9M, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
921
|
|
|
1.1%
|
|
|
2,763
|
|
|
2,756
|
|
|
0.3%
|
utilisation rate
|
|
|
95%
|
|
|
95%
|
|
|
|
|
|
95%
|
|
|
95%
|
|
|
|
Aluminium foil and packaging products
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
-2.0%
|
|
|
74.7
|
|
|
62.2
|
|
|
20.07%
|
Alumina
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
|
1,928
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
5,783
|
|
|
5,588
|
|
|
3.50%
|
Bauxite
|
|
|
2,742
|
|
|
3,090
|
|
|
-11.3%
|
|
|
8,701
|
|
|
9,346
|
|
|
-6.9%
|
Nepheline
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
3,291
|
|
|
3,454
|
|
|
-4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROUP SALES DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
2Q17
|
|
|
Change,
%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
9M17
|
|
|
9M16
|
|
|
Change
9M, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium sales
|
|
|
968
|
|
|
1,002
|
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
|
2,955
|
|
|
2,896
|
|
|
2.0%
|
incl
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOAZ aluminium product sales
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
-0.9%
|
other third party aluminium products sales
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
154.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price, US$/tonne
|
|
|
2,124
|
|
|
2,081
|
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
2,051
|
|
|
1,711
|
|
|
19.9%
|
LME QP component
|
|
|
1,962
|
|
|
1,907
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
1,888
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
|
21.8%
|
Realised premium
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
-7.0%
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VAP sales in tonnes
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
493
|
|
|
-2.8%
|
|
|
1,407
|
|
|
1,277
|
|
|
9.2%
|
Share of VAP
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
49%
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
48%
|
|
|
44%
|
|
|
9.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
2Q17
|
|
|
Change,
%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
9M17
|
|
|
9M16
|
|
|
Change
9M, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia (Siberia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bratsk aluminium smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
1.1%
|
|
|
753
|
|
|
752
|
|
|
0.1%
|
Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
768
|
|
|
-0.8%
|
Sayanogorsk aluminium smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
0.8%
|
Novokuznetsk aluminium smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
1.1%
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
0.9%
|
Irkutsk aluminium smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
313
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
0.7%
|
Khakas aluminium smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volgograd aluminium smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
717.3%
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nadvoitsy aluminium smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
1.5%
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
-3.7%
|
Kandalaksha aluminium smelter
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sweden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kubikenborg Aluminium (KUBAL)
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
-1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total production
|
|
|
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
921
|
|
|
1.1%
|
|
|
2,763
|
|
|
2,756
|
|
|
0.3%
|
Remelting of third-party primary
aluminium at Volgograd
smelter
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-6.8%
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
-39.4%
|
Total aluminium products output
including remelting
|
|
|
|
|
|
937
|
|
|
927
|
|
|
1.1%
|
|
|
2,781
|
|
|
2,785
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foil and packaging production results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
2Q17
|
|
|
Change,
%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
9M17
|
|
|
9M16
|
|
|
Change
9M, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sayanal
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
|
28.8
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
14.6%
|
Ural Foil
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
0.7%
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
47.4%
|
Sayana Foil
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
14.7%
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
8.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Armenia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Armenal
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
-2.9%
|
|
|
24.8
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
12.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total production
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
-2.0%
|
|
|
74.7
|
|
|
62.2
|
|
|
20.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other aluminium products output and silicon output
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
2Q17
|
|
|
Change,
%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
9?17
|
|
|
9?16
|
|
|
Change
9M, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary alloys
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
8.5%
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
11.9%
|
Silicon
|
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
14.5%
|
|
|
40.6
|
|
|
43.8
|
|
|
-7.3%
|
Powder
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALUMINA PRODUCTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
2Q17
|
|
|
Change,
%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
9M17
|
|
|
9M16
|
|
|
Change
9M, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ireland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aughinish Alumina
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
1,448
|
|
|
1,458
|
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jamaica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpart
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Windalco
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
11.3%
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
-5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ukraine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nikolaev Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
431
|
|
|
-3.5%
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
1,103
|
|
|
12.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Italy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eurallumina
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bogoslovsk Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
|
725
|
|
|
712
|
|
|
1.8%
|
Achinsk Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
1.8%
|
|
|
707
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
0.7%
|
Urals Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
598
|
|
|
11.4%
|
Boxitogorsk Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guinea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Friguia Alumina Refinery
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia (JV)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Queensland Alumina Ltd
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
-0.9%
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total alumina production
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
|
1,928
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
5,783
|
|
|
5,588
|
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BAUXITE MINING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
2Q17
|
|
|
Change,
%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
9M17
|
|
|
9M16
|
|
|
Change
9M, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jamaica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpart
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
-100%
|
Windalco
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
-5.5%
|
|
|
1,483
|
|
|
1,544
|
|
|
-3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North Urals
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
-11.0%
|
|
|
1,753
|
|
|
1,760
|
|
|
0.4%
|
Timan
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
839
|
|
|
887
|
|
|
-5.5%
|
|
|
2,449
|
|
|
2,396
|
|
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guinea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Friguia
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kindia
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
-11.0%
|
|
|
2,295
|
|
|
2,733
|
|
|
-16.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guyana
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc.
|
|
|
90%
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
-41.6%
|
|
|
721
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
-14.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total bauxite production
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,742
|
|
|
3,090
|
|
|
-11.3%
|
|
|
8,701
|
|
|
9,346
|
|
|
-6.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nepheline ore production8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes wet)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
2Q17
|
|
|
Change,
%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
9M17
|
|
|
9M16
|
|
|
Change
9M, %
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kiya Shaltyr Nepheline Syenite
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
3,291
|
|
|
3,454
|
|
|
-4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JOINT VENTURE OPERATING RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(000 tonnes wet)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
2Q17
|
|
|
Change,
%
(QoQ)
|
|
|
9M17
|
|
|
9M16
|
|
|
Change,
%
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boguchanskaya HP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity generation, mwh
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
3,716
|
|
|
3,572
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
10,463
|
|
|
10,517
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boguchanskiy aluminium smelter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium production (´000 tons)
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
-0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bogatyr Komir and Bogatyr Trans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal production (50%) (Kt)
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
5,212
|
|
|
4,114
|
|
|
26.6%
|
|
|
14,397
|
|
|
11,502
|
|
|
25.1%
|
Transportation volumes (50%) (Kt of transportation)
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
1,499
|
|
|
1,458
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
4,524
|
|
|
4,573
|
|
|
-1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By order of the Board of Directors of
|
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
|
Company Secretary
23 October 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Operating data is based on preliminary data and may be updated in
the 3Q17 financial results.
|
2
|
|
Aluminium production represented by salable products output (the
number includes all facilities excluding Volgograd remelting).
|
3
|
|
VAP include alloyed ingots, slabs, billets, wire rod, high and
special purity aluminium.
|
4
|
|
The realised price includes three components: LME component,
commodity premium and VAP upcharge.
|
5
|
|
QP (quotation period) prices differs from the real time LME quotes
due to a time lag between LME quotes and sales recognition and due
to contract formula speciality.
|
6
|
|
Unless otherwise stated data for the "Market overview section is
sourced from Bloomberg, CRU, CNIA, IAI and Antaike.
|
7
|
|
Unless stated otherwise the production data throughout the report is
presented on equity-adjusted basis (for exceptions please refer to
the data of the Boguchansky smelter and Boguchanskaya HPP).
Production volumes are calculated based on the pro rata share of the
Companys (and its subsidiaries) ownership.
|
8
|
|
Nepheline ore used as a feedstock for alumina production at the
Achinsk alumina refinery.
|
|
|
