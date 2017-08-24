United Company RUSAL Plc: Update on Dividends Policy Declaration of Interim Dividend Closure of Register of Members

Regulatory News:
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
UPDATE ON DIVIDENDS POLICY
DECLARATION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND
CLOSURE
OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the
Listing Rules, the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the
Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) and
applicable French laws and regulations.
UPDATE ON DIVIDENDS POLICY
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 August
2015 in relation to the adoption of a dividend policy by the Company
(the "Dividends Policy). The Board has on 24 August 2017
approved an update to (which is additional and does not replace) the
Dividends Policy pursuant to which the Company intends to provide
shareholders with dividends on a quarterly basis, subject to the
Companys financial results, compliance with requirements of the Groups
credit facilities, including financial covenants, and relevant Jersey
legislation (the "Updated Dividends Policy). Pursuant to the
Updated Dividends Policy, the amount of quarterly dividend and its
payment shall be determined by the Board subject to applicable
requirements and restrictions. As disclosed before, the total amount of
dividend payments in a year cannot exceed 15% of the Covenant EBITDA for
each fiscal year.
INTERIM DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
On 24 August 2017 the Board has also approved an interim dividend of US
dollars 0.0197 per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31
December 2017 (the "Interim Dividend).
The Interim Dividend will be payable in cash to shareholders of the
Company whose names appear on the principal register of shareholders of
the Company in Jersey at 4:30pm Jersey time on 8 September 2017 and to
the shareholders registered in the Hong Kong overseas branch register of
shareholders of the Company at 4:30pm Hong Kong time on 8 September
2017. The principal register of shareholders of the Company in Jersey
and the Hong Kong overseas branch register of shareholders of the
Company will be closed on 8 September 2017 during which day no transfer
of shares of the Company can be registered.
In order to qualify for the Interim Dividend, all completed transfer
forms, accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged
with, in respect of shares registered on the register of shareholders in
Jersey, Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, Queensway
House, Hilgrove Street, St Helier, Jersey JE1 1ES, not later than 4:30pm
(Jersey time) on 7 September 2017, and in respect of shares registered
on the overseas branch register in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong
Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712 - 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell
Centre, 183 Queens Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30pm
(Hong Kong time) on 7 September 2017.
Payment of the Interim Dividend is subject to compliance with
requirements of the Groups credit facilities, including maintenance of
financial covenants, and relevant Jersey and Cypriot legislation.
The Interim Dividend is expected to be paid on 10 October 2017 or as
soon as practicable after all necessary consents (if required) from the
lenders are obtained and/or covenants are met and other Companys
internal procedures to effectuate the payment of the dividends are
completed.
The payment of the Interim Dividend shall be made in cash in a currency
to be determined based on the registered address of each registered
shareholder whose name appears on the Companys registers of
shareholders as follows: Hong Kong dollars for shareholders with
registered address in Hong Kong and US dollars for shareholders with
registered address in all other countries at the opening indicative
counter exchange rate «Buying TT» of US Dollar against HK Dollar as
published by Hong Kong Association of Banks (https://www.hkab.org.hk/ExchangeRateDisplayAction.do)
on 8 September 2017.
Investors holding their shares through intermediaries are advised to
consult their brokers or similar institutions through which the shares
are held as to the latest date and time applicable to them to ensure
they are properly registered to qualify for the Interim Dividend.
As the Company is a corporate tax resident of Cyprus, under the laws of
Cyprus, certain non-corporate shareholders who are tax residents of
Cyprus will be subject to a 17% special contribution towards the
national defense of Cyprus (the "Special Contribution) in
respect of dividends to be paid by the Company.
The Company will be required to withhold an amount equal to the Special
Contribution from the Interim Dividend to be paid to the non-corporate
shareholders directly registered on the registers of shareholders of the
Company on 8 September 2017, as mentioned above (the "Concerned
Shareholder (s)) unless the completed declaration for exemption,
circulated by the Company for the purpose of, among other things,
confirming whether such Concerned Shareholder is a tax resident of
Cyprus and subject to the Special Contribution, is returned to the
Company and the procedure for confirming that the relevant Concerned
Shareholder is not a tax resident of Cyprus is completed before 10
October 2017.
Any Cyprus tax-resident shareholder shall remain solely liable for
paying the Special Contribution on the Interim Dividend received, unless
the Special Contribution is withheld from the Interim Dividend upon
payment.
Shareholders and potential investors should note that any further
payment of dividend may or may not be approved by the Board as
contemplated or at all, and are therefore advised to exercise caution
when dealing in the securities of UC RUSAL Plc.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"Board
|
|
means the board of directors of the Company.
|
"Company or "UC RUSAL
|
|
means United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company
incorporated in
Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the
main board of The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited.
|
"Covenant EBITDA
|
|
means EBITDA as defined in the Pre-export Finance Term Facility
Agreement
dated 24 May 2017 between, among others, the
Company as borrower, ING Bank
N.V. as facility agent and
security agent, and the Lenders as defined therein for an
amount
of up to USD2,000,000,000 , adding dividends received by the
Company
from Norilsk Nickel in the relevant period.
|
"Group
|
|
means the Company together with its subsidiaries.
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
means the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited.
|
"Norilsk Nickel
|
|
means PJSC "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL, a
company
incorporated in the Russian Federation.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
25 August 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
