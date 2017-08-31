United Company RUSAL Plc: Update on Sberbank Facility Agreements

Regulatory News:
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated
under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
UPDATE ON SBERBANK FACILITY AGREEMENTS
Reference is made to the announcements of United Company Rusal Plc (the "Company)
dated 30 November 2011, 27 February 2014, 10 March 2014, 26 August 2014
and 25 August 2017 (the "Announcements) in relation to the
combined credit facility agreement with Sberbank of Russia (the "Combined
Credit Facility Agreement). Capitalized terms used herein have the
same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise
specified.
The Company announces that the Combined Credit Facility Agreement was
executed by the parties and came into force on 31 August 2017.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
|
United Company RUSAL Plc
|
Aby Wong Po Ying
|
Company Secretary
1 September 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg,
Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Marco Musetti, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina, Mr. Maxim Sokov and Mr. Daniel
Lesin Wolfe and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Mark
Garber, Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev,
Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman) and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
