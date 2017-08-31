United Company RUSAL Plc: Update on Sberbank Facility Agreements

Regulatory News:

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

UPDATE ON SBERBANK FACILITY AGREEMENTS

Reference is made to the announcements of United Company Rusal Plc (the "Company) dated 30 November 2011, 27 February 2014, 10 March 2014, 26 August 2014 and 25 August 2017 (the "Announcements) in relation to the combined credit facility agreement with Sberbank of Russia (the "Combined Credit Facility Agreement). Capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise specified.

The Company announces that the Combined Credit Facility Agreement was executed by the parties and came into force on 31 August 2017.

By Order of the Board of Directors of United Company RUSAL Plc Aby Wong Po Ying Company Secretary

1 September 2017

