United Company RUSAL Plc: Update on the Russian Depository Receipts Program Closure

UPDATE ON THE RUSSIAN DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS PROGRAM CLOSURE
Reference is made to the announcement of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company)
dated 18 July 2017.
The Company is pleased to announce the completion of the closure of the
Russian Depository Receipts ("RDR) Program which occurred on 31
August 2017. On that date, the holders of RDRs have received to their
account the respective volume of ordinary shares of the Company (at the
ratio of 1 RDR = 10 shares), eligible for trading on the Moscow
Exchange. The RDRs were subsequently cancelled by Sberbank, the issuer
of RDRs. After the RDR Program closure, the Companys ordinary shares
remain the only instrument of investment into the Companys share
capital traded on the Moscow Exchange. The RDR Program closure is not
expected to have any impact or trigger any changes on any other stock
exchanges where securities of the Company are traded.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby
Wong
Po Ying
Company Secretary
1 September 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader,
Dr.
Elsie
Leung Oi-sie, Mr.
Mark Garber, Mr.
Dmitry Vasiliev and
Mr.
Bernard
Zonneveld.
