SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) today announced that two
innovative MVPDs in the US have launched the first commercial linear
Ultra HD services to cable and IPTV subscriber homes using SESs
satellite-delivered, pre-packaged, Ultra HD solution.
US Pay TV Providers Launch First Linear Consumer Ultra HD Services with SES (Photo: Travelxp 4K)
Marquette-Adams of Oxford, Wisconsin and Highlands Cable Group of
Highlands, North Carolina have licensed the SES-provided Ultra HD
programming through Vivicast Media and have initiated their Ultra HD
offerings following successful trials of the SES platform. Additional
cable and IPTV operators are also close to launching their own milestone
Ultra HD services on SESs fully-managed, scalable system, which is
aimed at accelerating 4K Ultra HD deployments across North America.
More than 20 MVPDs, with a combined audience of nearly 10 million
subscribers, are testing SESs all-in-one Ultra HD solution, which
packages the worlds largest 4K Ultra HD channel lineup, satellite
distribution services, and reception equipment. Programming on the SES
Ultra HD lineup features ten 4K Ultra HD channels, including Fashion One
4K, Travelxp 4K, 4KUNIVERSE, NASA TV UHD, INSIGHT TV, UHD1, C4K360,
Funbox 4K, Nature Relaxation 4K as well as SESs UHD demonstration
channel. These channels are hosted on a trio of SES satellites at the
centre of the orbital arc (SES-1, SES-3, AMC-18), which covers 100% of
the cable head-ends in the US.
Vivicast has played an integral role in the launch of commercial linear
Ultra HD by securing licensing rights for the Pay TV providers offering
the impressive 4K Ultra HD programming lineup provided by SES.
"These historic commercial linear Ultra HD services are being delivered
to subscriber homes by cutting-edge Pay TV providers, who are leveraging
SESs satellite-based Ultra HD platform, said Steve Corda, Vice
President of Business Development in North America for SES. "We have
delivered on our bold plan announced at NAB two years ago, which was
laser-focused on enabling linear Ultra HD home delivery in half the time
it took HD to reach the same television milestone in the US. SES cut
through the operational and technical barriers with our scalable
solution delivered via satellite, which provides high quality Ultra HD
and can reach over 100 million television households throughout North
America.
SES is showcasing its innovative Ultra HD platform at NAB in Las Vegas
this week (SES NAB Booth # SU1910).
"Thanks to two forward-thinking Pay TV systems, the future of 4K is
beginning to unfold in the US. Vivicast Media salutes Marquette-Adams
and Highlands Cable Group on becoming the first traditional cable
systems in the nation to successfully meet the growing demand for
entertainment delivered in next-generation 4K, said Stuart Smitherman,
President of Vivicast Media. "Vivicast Media and SES have together
greatly accelerated the delivery of compelling Ultra HD TV networks to
homes across the US, including the worlds first High Dynamic Range
channel, Travelxp 4K.
"We have launched our Ultra HD services well ahead of schedule on SESs
breakthrough solution, which has enabled Highlands Cable Group
subscribers to be among the first to enjoy 4K Ultra HD television in
North Carolina, said Nin Bond, Managing Member / GP, Highlands Cable
Group. "Response to our new Ultra HD services has been extremely strong,
as our subscribers can watch a tremendous lineup of Ultra HD content on
their new 4K UHD TVs.
"We are very excited to be among the first to bring world-class Ultra HD
services home to our subscribers here in Wisconsin, noted Jerry
Schneider, CEO/GM, Marquette-Adams. "Through our collaboration with SES,
Marquette-Adams is looking forward to expanding our Ultra HD business
with more exciting, game-changing programming and features.
View the infographic with SESs key milestones: https://www.ses.com/newsroom/pushing-ultra-hd-beyond-frontiers
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a
differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than
50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth
Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key
business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides
satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet
service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and
institutions. SESs portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which
has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b
Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and
MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of
innovative digital video and media services.
About Vivicast Media
Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Vivicast Media serves as a
recognized leader in the global distribution of the highest quality 4K
and HDR programming from world-class independent production partners.
Vivicast also ranks among the top tier of worldwide distribution
companies representing 24/7 linear television networks offering a full
schedule line-up of 4K entertainment. As a pioneer in next-generation
video technology, Vivicast was among the first to deliver linear content
to the OTT market and continues its unparalleled commitment to format
innovation through its distribution of 4K/Ultra HD and HDR programming
to the global marketplace.
