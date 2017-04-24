24.04.2017 08:50
US Pay TV Providers Launch First Linear Consumer Ultra HD Services with SES

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) today announced that two innovative MVPDs in the US have launched the first commercial linear Ultra HD services to cable and IPTV subscriber homes using SESs satellite-delivered, pre-packaged, Ultra HD solution.

US Pay TV Providers Launch First Linear Consumer Ultra HD Services with SES (Photo: Travelxp 4K)

Marquette-Adams of Oxford, Wisconsin and Highlands Cable Group of Highlands, North Carolina have licensed the SES-provided Ultra HD programming through Vivicast Media and have initiated their Ultra HD offerings following successful trials of the SES platform. Additional cable and IPTV operators are also close to launching their own milestone Ultra HD services on SESs fully-managed, scalable system, which is aimed at accelerating 4K Ultra HD deployments across North America.

More than 20 MVPDs, with a combined audience of nearly 10 million subscribers, are testing SESs all-in-one Ultra HD solution, which packages the worlds largest 4K Ultra HD channel lineup, satellite distribution services, and reception equipment. Programming on the SES Ultra HD lineup features ten 4K Ultra HD channels, including Fashion One 4K, Travelxp 4K, 4KUNIVERSE, NASA TV UHD, INSIGHT TV, UHD1, C4K360, Funbox 4K, Nature Relaxation 4K as well as SESs UHD demonstration channel. These channels are hosted on a trio of SES satellites at the centre of the orbital arc (SES-1, SES-3, AMC-18), which covers 100% of the cable head-ends in the US.

Vivicast has played an integral role in the launch of commercial linear Ultra HD by securing licensing rights for the Pay TV providers offering the impressive 4K Ultra HD programming lineup provided by SES.

"These historic commercial linear Ultra HD services are being delivered to subscriber homes by cutting-edge Pay TV providers, who are leveraging SESs satellite-based Ultra HD platform, said Steve Corda, Vice President of Business Development in North America for SES. "We have delivered on our bold plan announced at NAB two years ago, which was laser-focused on enabling linear Ultra HD home delivery in half the time it took HD to reach the same television milestone in the US. SES cut through the operational and technical barriers with our scalable solution delivered via satellite, which provides high quality Ultra HD and can reach over 100 million television households throughout North America.

SES is showcasing its innovative Ultra HD platform at NAB in Las Vegas this week (SES NAB Booth # SU1910).

"Thanks to two forward-thinking Pay TV systems, the future of 4K is beginning to unfold in the US. Vivicast Media salutes Marquette-Adams and Highlands Cable Group on becoming the first traditional cable systems in the nation to successfully meet the growing demand for entertainment delivered in next-generation 4K, said Stuart Smitherman, President of Vivicast Media. "Vivicast Media and SES have together greatly accelerated the delivery of compelling Ultra HD TV networks to homes across the US, including the worlds first High Dynamic Range channel, Travelxp 4K.

"We have launched our Ultra HD services well ahead of schedule on SESs breakthrough solution, which has enabled Highlands Cable Group subscribers to be among the first to enjoy 4K Ultra HD television in North Carolina, said Nin Bond, Managing Member / GP, Highlands Cable Group. "Response to our new Ultra HD services has been extremely strong, as our subscribers can watch a tremendous lineup of Ultra HD content on their new 4K UHD TVs.

"We are very excited to be among the first to bring world-class Ultra HD services home to our subscribers here in Wisconsin, noted Jerry Schneider, CEO/GM, Marquette-Adams. "Through our collaboration with SES, Marquette-Adams is looking forward to expanding our Ultra HD business with more exciting, game-changing programming and features.

View the infographic with SESs key milestones: https://www.ses.com/newsroom/pushing-ultra-hd-beyond-frontiers

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESs portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com

About Vivicast Media

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Vivicast Media serves as a recognized leader in the global distribution of the highest quality 4K and HDR programming from world-class independent production partners. Vivicast also ranks among the top tier of worldwide distribution companies representing 24/7 linear television networks offering a full schedule line-up of 4K entertainment. As a pioneer in next-generation video technology, Vivicast was among the first to deliver linear content to the OTT market and continues its unparalleled commitment to format innovation through its distribution of 4K/Ultra HD and HDR programming to the global marketplace.

