USD Partners Announces Tenth Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase to $0.345 per Unit and Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the "Partnership) announced today that
the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash
distribution of $0.345 per unit for the third quarter of 2017 ($1.38 per
unit on an annualized basis), representing an increase of $0.005 per
unit or 1.5% over the prior quarter and 7.0% over the third quarter of
2016. The distribution is payable on November 13, 2017, to unitholders
of record at the close of business on November 6, 2017.
Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Information
The Partnership plans to report third quarter 2017 financial and
operating results after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. The
Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding third
quarter 2017 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time)
on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.
To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to
the Partnerships website at www.usdpartners.com
and select the "Events & Presentations sub-tab under the "Investors
tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (877) 266-7551
domestically or +1 (339) 368-5209 internationally, conference ID
7897869. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior
to the call.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days
by dialing (800) 585-8367 domestically or +1 (404) 537-3406
internationally, conference ID 7897869. In addition, a replay of the
audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website
after the call is concluded.
About USD Partners LP
USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited
partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USDG) to
acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary
logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related
products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating
cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily
investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies and
refiners. The Partnerships principal assets include a network of crude
oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from
Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The
Partnerships operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage
and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline
connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics
services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased
railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid
hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.
USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in
designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal
logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North
America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in
significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western
Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG is
currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics
terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with substantial tank storage
capacity, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and
outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit
train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com.
Qualified Notice to Nominees
This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for
under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note
that we believe that 100 percent of the Partnerships distributions to
foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively
connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of
the Partnerships distributions to foreign investors are subject to
federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for
individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the
Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for
withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign
investors.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements with
respect to the amount and timing of the Partnerships third quarter 2017
cash distribution. Words and phrases such as "is expected, "is
planned, "believes, "projects, and similar expressions are used to
identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these
words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements relating to the Partnership are based on
managements expectations, estimates and projections about the
Partnership, its interests and the energy industry in general on the
date this press release was issued. These statements are not guarantees
of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and
assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes
and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in
such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results
or events to differ materially from those described in the
forward-looking statements include those as set forth under the heading
"Risk Factors in the Partnerships most recent Annual Report on Form
10-K and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The Partnership is under no obligation (and expressly
disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
