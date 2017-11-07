USD Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the "Partnership) announced today its
operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2017. Highlights with respect to the third quarter of 2017
include the following:
-
Completed Stroud terminal retrofit activities on time and under the
Partnerships initial budget, resulting in the commencement of
operations on October 1, 2017
-
Activity at the Hardisty terminal reached two-year highs during the
quarter
-
Generated Net cash provided by operating activities of $16.2 million,
Adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million and Distributable cash flow of $13.6
million
-
Reported Net income of $6.4 million
-
Increased quarterly cash distribution for tenth consecutive quarter to
$0.345 per unit ($1.38 per unit annualized) while maintaining
approximately 1.5x coverage
-
Ended quarter with $206.8 million of available liquidity
"Multiple market indicators are confirming our long-held thesis about
the upcoming opportunity to provide critical takeaway capacity for
growing crude oil production in Western Canada, said Dan Borgen, the
Partnerships Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to leveraging
our flexible and scalable network to deliver timely solutions for our
current and future customers.
Stroud Terminal Update
On June 2, 2017, the Partnership acquired a 76-acre crude oil terminal
in Stroud, Oklahoma (the "Stroud terminal) to facilitate
rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil from its Hardisty terminal to
Cushing, Oklahoma. Following the acquisition, the Partnership spent
approximately $1.2 million of growth capital expenditures on retrofit
activities necessary to handle heavy grades of Canadian crude oil on
behalf of the customer. These efforts were completed on time and under
the Partnerships initial budget. As such, the Partnership successfully
commenced operations at the Stroud terminal on October 1, 2017.
Concurrent with the Stroud acquisition, the Partnership entered into a
new multi-year, take-or-pay terminalling services agreement with an
investment grade rated multi-national energy company for use of
approximately 50% of the available capacity at the Stroud terminal from
October 2017 through June 2020. The Partnership expects the Stroud
terminal to generate net cash flows from operating activities of
approximately $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 and
approximately $10.2 million during 2018.
Third Quarter 2017 Operational and Financial Results
Substantially all of the Partnerships cash flows are generated from
multi-year, take-or-pay terminal service agreements, which include
minimum monthly commitment fees. The Partnerships customers include
major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers, the majority of
which are investment grade rated.
For the third quarter of 2017 relative to the third quarter of 2016, Net
cash provided by operating activities increased by 11%, while Adjusted
EBITDA and Distributable cash flow decreased by 17% and 5%, respectively.
During the third quarter of 2017 relative to 2016, increased activity at
the Hardisty terminal resulted in an increase in terminalling services
revenue recognized, as well as an increase in associated operating
costs. These increases were partially offset by the discontinuation of
operations at the San Antonio terminal following the conclusion of the
related customer contract in May 2017 and the expiration of a customer
contract at the Casper terminal in August 2017. Additionally, the
Partnership incurred approximately $0.9 million of operating costs
during the third quarter related to the Stroud terminal in preparation
for the commencement of operations, which includes $0.4 million of
depreciation.
During the third quarter of 2017, the Partnership received a tax refund
of approximately $2.6 million in connection with Canadian income tax
returns for 2016 that were filed in June 2017. In 2016, the Partnership
adopted a methodology for determining the return attributable to its
Canadian subsidiaries based upon a study initially commissioned in 2015,
which modified the amount of Canadian federal and provincial income
taxes to which the Partnerships Canadian operations are subject. As a
result, the Partnership expects to pay minimal taxes for the remainder
of 2017.
On October 26, 2017, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash
distribution of $0.345 per unit ($1.38 per unit on an annualized basis),
which represents growth of 1.5% relative to the prior quarter and 7.0%
relative to the third quarter of 2016. The distribution is payable on
November 13, 2017, to unitholders of record as of the close of business
on November 6, 2017.
As of September 30, 2017, the Partnership had net leverage of 3.2x LTM
Adjusted EBITDA and total available liquidity of $206.8 million,
including $7.8 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and
undrawn borrowing capacity of $199.0 million on its $400.0 million
senior secured credit facility, subject to continued compliance with
financial covenants. The Partnership is in compliance with its financial
covenants and has no maturities under its senior secured credit facility
until October 2019.
Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call Information
The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding third
quarter 2017 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time)
on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. To listen live over the Internet,
participants are advised to log on to the Partnerships website at www.usdpartners.com
and select the "Events & Presentations sub-tab under the "Investors
tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (877) 266-7551
domestically or +1 (339) 368-5209 internationally, conference ID
7897869. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior
to the call.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days
by dialing (800) 585-8367 domestically or +1 (404) 537-3406
internationally, conference ID 7897869. In addition, a replay of the
audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website
after the call is concluded.
About USD Partners LP
USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited
partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USDG) to
acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary
logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related
products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating
cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily
investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies and
refiners. The Partnerships principal assets include a network of crude
oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from
Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The
Partnerships operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage
and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline
connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics
services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased
railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid
hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.
USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in
designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal
logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North
America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in
significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western
Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG is
currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics
terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank
storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and
outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit
train capabilities. For additional information, please visit
texasdeepwater.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net cash provided by
operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital items,
changes in restricted cash, interest, income taxes, foreign currency
transaction gains and losses, adjustments related to deferred revenue
associated with minimum monthly commitment fees and other items which do
not affect the underlying cash flows produced by the Partnerships
businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP, supplemental financial
measure used by management and external users of the Partnerships
financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:
-
the Partnerships liquidity and the ability of the Partnerships
businesses to produce sufficient cash flows to make distributions to
the Partnerships unitholders; and
-
the Partnerships ability to incur and service debt and fund capital
expenditures.
The Partnership defines Distributable cash flow, or DCF, as Adjusted
EBITDA less net cash paid for interest, income taxes and maintenance
capital expenditures. DCF does not reflect changes in working capital
balances. DCF is a non-GAAP, supplemental financial measure used by
management and by external users of the Partnerships financial
statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:
-
the amount of cash available for making distributions to the
Partnerships unitholders;
-
the excess cash being retained for use in enhancing the Partnerships
existing businesses; and
-
the sustainability of the Partnerships current distribution rate per
unit.
The Partnership believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and
DCF in this press release provides information that enhances an
investor's understanding of the Partnerships ability to generate cash
for payment of distributions and other purposes. The GAAP measure most
directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF is Net cash provided by
operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered
as alternatives to Net cash provided by operating activities or any
other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted
EBITDA and DCF exclude some, but not all, items that affect cash from
operations, and these measures may vary among other companies. As a
result, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF may not be comparable to similarly
titled measures of other companies.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements with
respect to the Partnerships liquidity, the ability of the Partnership
to grow and opportunities to grow, growth in Canadian crude oil
production and takeaway capacity needs, and the amount and timing of
future distribution payments. Words and phrases such as "is expected,
"is planned, "believes, "projects, and similar expressions are used
to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of
these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements relating to the Partnership are based on
managements expectations, estimates and projections about the
Partnership, its interests and the energy industry in general on the
date this press release was issued. These statements are not guarantees
of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and
assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes
and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in
such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results
or events to differ materially from those described in the
forward-looking statements include those as set forth under the heading
"Risk Factors in the Partnerships most recent Annual Report on Form
10-K and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The Partnership is under no obligation (and expressly
disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 and 2016
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Terminalling services
|
|
$
|
21,799
|
|
|
$
|
24,078
|
|
|
$
|
67,335
|
|
|
$
|
69,560
|
|
Terminalling services related party
|
|
|
4,716
|
|
|
|
1,736
|
|
|
|
8,974
|
|
|
|
5,142
|
|
Railroad incentives
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Fleet leases
|
|
|
643
|
|
|
|
643
|
|
|
|
1,929
|
|
|
|
1,933
|
|
Fleet leases related party
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
|
2,794
|
|
|
|
2,671
|
|
Fleet services
|
|
|
470
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
1,405
|
|
|
|
613
|
|
Fleet services related party
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
776
|
|
|
|
1,647
|
|
Freight and other reimbursables
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
|
944
|
|
Freight and other reimbursables related party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
28,981
|
|
|
|
28,343
|
|
|
|
83,722
|
|
|
|
82,571
|
|
Operating costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subcontracted rail services
|
|
|
2,340
|
|
|
|
2,004
|
|
|
|
6,148
|
|
|
|
6,073
|
|
Pipeline fees
|
|
|
6,367
|
|
|
|
5,492
|
|
|
|
17,153
|
|
|
|
15,544
|
|
Fleet leases
|
|
|
1,656
|
|
|
|
1,534
|
|
|
|
4,723
|
|
|
|
4,605
|
|
Freight and other reimbursables
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
944
|
|
Operating and maintenance
|
|
|
749
|
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
|
2,050
|
|
|
|
2,399
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
2,221
|
|
|
|
2,505
|
|
|
|
6,898
|
|
|
|
7,472
|
|
Selling, general and administrative related party
|
|
|
1,477
|
|
|
|
1,438
|
|
|
|
4,305
|
|
|
|
4,369
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
5,254
|
|
|
|
4,906
|
|
|
|
15,164
|
|
|
|
14,725
|
|
Total operating costs
|
|
|
20,182
|
|
|
|
18,843
|
|
|
|
56,925
|
|
|
|
56,131
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
8,799
|
|
|
|
9,500
|
|
|
|
26,797
|
|
|
|
26,440
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
2,388
|
|
|
|
2,572
|
|
|
|
7,508
|
|
|
|
7,288
|
|
Loss (gain) associated with derivative instruments
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
(349
|
)
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
921
|
|
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|
|
|
(457
|
)
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
(527
|
)
|
|
|
(120
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
6,249
|
|
|
|
7,252
|
|
|
|
18,577
|
|
|
|
18,351
|
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
|
|
(178
|
)
|
|
|
(5,579
|
)
|
|
|
(1,427
|
)
|
|
|
(1,865
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6,427
|
|
|
$
|
12,831
|
|
|
$
|
20,004
|
|
|
$
|
20,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 and 2016
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6,427
|
|
|
$
|
12,831
|
|
|
$
|
20,004
|
|
|
$
|
20,216
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
5,254
|
|
|
|
4,906
|
|
|
|
15,164
|
|
|
|
14,725
|
|
Loss (gain) associated with derivative instruments
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
(349
|
)
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
921
|
|
Settlement of derivative contracts
|
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
|
1,640
|
|
Unit based compensation expense
|
|
|
946
|
|
|
|
1,127
|
|
|
|
2,962
|
|
|
|
2,824
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
|
648
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
691
|
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
Accounts receivable related party
|
|
|
(403
|
)
|
|
|
(1,693
|
)
|
|
|
(224
|
)
|
|
|
67
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
2,927
|
|
|
|
(2,577
|
)
|
|
|
1,819
|
|
|
|
(3,037
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
2,306
|
|
|
|
584
|
|
|
|
990
|
|
|
|
(1,377
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses related party
|
|
|
(273
|
)
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
1,467
|
|
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
|
|
(3,188
|
)
|
|
|
(445
|
)
|
|
|
(6,733
|
)
|
|
|
2,284
|
|
Deferred revenue related party
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
(2,154
|
)
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
(2,783
|
)
|
Change in restricted cash
|
|
|
915
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
685
|
|
|
|
(664
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
16,157
|
|
|
|
14,521
|
|
|
|
38,228
|
|
|
|
37,099
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions of property and equipment
|
|
|
(935
|
)
|
|
|
(225
|
)
|
|
|
(26,708
|
)
|
|
|
(471
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(935
|
)
|
|
|
(225
|
)
|
|
|
(26,708
|
)
|
|
|
(471
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions
|
|
|
(9,390
|
)
|
|
|
(7,547
|
)
|
|
|
(25,532
|
)
|
|
|
(21,943
|
)
|
Vested phantom units used for payment of participant taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,072
|
)
|
|
|
(77
|
)
|
Net proceeds from issuance of common units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
44,000
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
|
(9,000
|
)
|
|
|
(11,929
|
)
|
|
|
(66,342
|
)
|
|
|
(30,831
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(14,390
|
)
|
|
|
(14,476
|
)
|
|
|
(15,246
|
)
|
|
|
(37,851
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|
|
(197
|
)
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
559
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
635
|
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(3,874
|
)
|
|
|
(664
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period
|
|
|
7,196
|
|
|
|
9,896
|
|
|
|
11,705
|
|
|
|
10,500
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents end of period
|
|
$
|
7,831
|
|
|
$
|
9,836
|
|
|
$
|
7,831
|
|
|
$
|
9,836
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
7,831
|
|
|
$
|
11,705
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
5,138
|
|
|
|
5,433
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
4,168
|
|
|
|
4,321
|
|
Accounts receivable related party
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
8,717
|
|
|
|
10,325
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
3,178
|
|
|
|
2,562
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
29,470
|
|
|
|
34,565
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
150,207
|
|
|
|
125,702
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
102,464
|
|
|
|
111,919
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
33,589
|
|
|
|
33,589
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
315,910
|
|
|
$
|
305,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
3,555
|
|
|
$
|
2,221
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses related party
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
Deferred revenue, current portion
|
|
|
22,991
|
|
|
|
26,928
|
|
Deferred revenue, current portion related party
|
|
|
5,710
|
|
|
|
4,292
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
3,189
|
|
|
|
3,513
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
35,655
|
|
|
|
37,168
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
199,411
|
|
|
|
220,894
|
|
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
|
823
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
236,023
|
|
|
|
259,149
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Partners capital
|
|
|
|
|
Common units
|
|
|
135,609
|
|
|
|
122,802
|
|
Class A units
|
|
|
1,284
|
|
|
|
1,811
|
|
Subordinated units
|
|
|
(59,066
|
)
|
|
|
(76,749
|
)
|
General partner units
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
2,002
|
|
|
|
(1,157
|
)
|
Total partners capital
|
|
|
79,887
|
|
|
|
46,818
|
|
Total liabilities and partners capital
|
|
$
|
315,910
|
|
|
$
|
305,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 and 2016
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
16,157
|
|
|
$
|
14,521
|
|
|
$
|
38,228
|
|
|
$
|
37,099
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
(216
|
)
|
|
|
(216
|
)
|
|
|
(646
|
)
|
|
|
(646
|
)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Changes in accounts receivable and other assets
|
|
|
|
(3,215
|
)
|
|
|
4,309
|
|
|
|
(1,862
|
)
|
|
|
2,802
|
|
Changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
(2,033
|
)
|
|
|
(2,027
|
)
|
|
|
(947
|
)
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
Changes in deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
3,147
|
|
|
|
2,599
|
|
|
|
5,667
|
|
|
|
499
|
|
Change in restricted cash
|
|
|
|
(915
|
)
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
(685
|
)
|
|
|
664
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
2,384
|
|
|
|
2,572
|
|
|
|
7,500
|
|
|
|
7,288
|
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
|
|
|
(178
|
)
|
|
|
(5,579
|
)
|
|
|
(1,427
|
)
|
|
|
(1,865
|
)
|
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (1)
|
|
|
|
(457
|
)
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
(527
|
)
|
|
|
(120
|
)
|
Deferred revenue associated with minimum monthly commitment fees (2)
|
|
|
(1,473
|
)
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
(1,331
|
)
|
|
|
1,230
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
13,422
|
|
|
|
16,180
|
|
|
|
43,884
|
|
|
|
46,859
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash received (paid) for income taxes (3)
|
|
|
|
2,664
|
|
|
|
1,036
|
|
|
|
1,250
|
|
|
|
(2,160
|
)
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
|
|
(2,165
|
)
|
|
|
(2,571
|
)
|
|
|
(7,102
|
)
|
|
|
(6,558
|
)
|
Maintenance capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(274
|
)
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
|
(472
|
)
|
|
|
(245
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
|
$
|
13,647
|
|
|
$
|
14,418
|
|
|
$
|
37,560
|
|
|
$
|
37,896
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Represents foreign exchange transaction gains and losses associated
with activities between our U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Represents deferred revenue associated with minimum monthly
commitment fees in excess of throughput utilized, which fees are not
refundable to the Partnership's customers. Amounts presented are net
of: (a) the corresponding prepaid Gibson pipeline fee that will be
recognized as expense concurrently with the recognition of revenue;
(b) revenue recognized in the current period that was previously
deferred; and (c) expense recognized for previously prepaid Gibson
pipeline fees, which correspond with the revenue recognized that was
previously deferred.
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Includes a refund of $2.6 million (representing C$3.4 million)
received in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, for
our 2016 foreign income taxes. Also includes refunds of
approximately $0.7 million (representing C$0.9 million) received in
the nine months ended September 30, 2017, and approximately $1.4
million (representing C$1.8 million) received in the three and nine
months ended September 30, 2016, for our 2015 foreign income taxes.
