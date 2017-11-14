USD Partners to Attend 2017 RBC Capital Markets Midstream Investor Conference in Dallas, Texas

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) (the "Partnership) announced today that
members of its senior management team will participate at the RBC
Capital Markets Midstream Conference in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday,
November 16, 2017.
The related presentation materials will be made available on the
Partnerships website no later than 9:00am Eastern Time on November 14,
2017, at www.usdpartners.com
on the "Events & Presentations sub-tab under the "Investors tab.
About USD Partners LP
USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited
partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USDG) to
acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary
logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related
products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating
cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily
investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies and
refiners. The Partnerships principal assets include a network of crude
oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from
Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The
Partnerships operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage
and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline
connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics
services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased
railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid
hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.
USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in
designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal
logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North
America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in
significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western
Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG is
currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics
terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank
storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and
outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit
train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006460/en/