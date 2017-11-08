08.11.2017 23:25
Ventas CEO Debra A. Cafaro Recognized for Enduring Business Success by Harvard Business Review, Forbes Magazine and National Real Estate Investor

Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, recently received three prestigious leadership recognitions. The longest serving female CEO in the S&P 500, Cafaro was named one of the Top 100 Best Performing CEOs of the year by Harvard Business Review, one of the Most Powerful Women in the World by Forbes Magazine, and one of 11 leading female CEOs in commercial real estate by National Real Estate Investor.

Debra A. Cafaro, <a href=Ventas Chairman and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)" src="http://mms.businesswire.com/media/20171108006648/en/623534/4/DebraACafaro_CEO_Ventas_Headshot.jpg"/>

Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Cafaro has been at the helm of Ventas since 1999, expanding the healthcare real estate investment trusts (REIT) market capitalization to approximately $26 billion from $200 million at the beginning of her tenure, and delivering a compound annual total shareholder return (TSR) of 25 percent since January 1, 2000.

"Ventass success can be attributed to one key element  our people. I am honored to lead an extraordinary, smart and cohesive team whose dedication is the foundation of our ongoing achievements, said Cafaro. "Their skill and collaboration form our winning competitive edge. It is an honor to receive these recognitions on behalf of the entire Ventas team.

One of only 23 CEOs recognized for the fourth consecutive year, and one of only two women, the Harvard Business Review Best Performing CEOs list ranks executives on their contribution to long-term success. On financial performance alone, Ventas ranks in the top four percent (4%) of all companies measured, listed at #32 of almost 900 firms  highlighting the superior and consistent performance of Ventas during Cafaros 18-year tenure.

As one of Forbes Magazines 100 Most Powerful Women in the World for the second year, Cafaro is one of 19 business leaders recognized for navigating their companies through a rapidly changing business landscape and driving social and technological changes as well as developing opportunities for other women to follow in their footsteps.

The National Real Estate Investor listing identifies 11 leading female CEOs in commercial real estate, highlighting women executives leading large enterprises in the commercial real estate industry.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

