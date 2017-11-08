Ventas CEO Debra A. Cafaro Recognized for Enduring Business Success by Harvard Business Review, Forbes Magazine and National Real Estate Investor

Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer, recently received three prestigious leadership recognitions.
The longest serving female CEO in the S&P 500, Cafaro was named one of
the Top 100 Best Performing CEOs of the year by Harvard Business
Review, one of the Most Powerful Women in the World by Forbes
Magazine, and one of 11 leading female CEOs in commercial real
estate by National Real Estate Investor.
Cafaro has been at the helm of Ventas since 1999, expanding the
healthcare real estate investment trusts (REIT) market capitalization
to approximately $26 billion from $200 million at the beginning of her
tenure, and delivering a compound annual total shareholder return (TSR)
of 25 percent since January 1, 2000.
"Ventass success can be attributed to one key element our people. I
am honored to lead an extraordinary, smart and cohesive team whose
dedication is the foundation of our ongoing achievements, said Cafaro.
"Their skill and collaboration form our winning competitive edge. It is
an honor to receive these recognitions on behalf of the entire Ventas
team.
One of only 23 CEOs recognized for the fourth consecutive year, and one
of only two women, the Harvard
Business Review Best Performing CEOs list ranks executives on their
contribution to long-term success. On financial performance alone,
Ventas ranks in the top four percent (4%) of all companies measured,
listed at #32 of almost 900 firms highlighting the superior and
consistent performance of Ventas during Cafaros 18-year tenure.
As one of Forbes
Magazines 100 Most Powerful Women in the World for the second year,
Cafaro is one of 19 business leaders recognized for navigating their
companies through a rapidly changing business landscape and driving
social and technological changes as well as developing opportunities for
other women to follow in their footsteps.
The National
Real Estate Investor listing identifies 11 leading female CEOs in
commercial real estate, highlighting women executives leading large
enterprises in the commercial real estate industry.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation
centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities,
health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge
subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility
development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health
systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the
"Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless
otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge
can be found at www.ventasreit.com
and www.lillibridge.com.
