Veolia Environnement: Key Figures for the Period Ending March 31, 2017

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):
Antoine Frérot, Veolia Environnements Chairman and CEO commented:
"First
quarter results are satisfactory and reinforce our strategic plan.
Revenue
growth, which had resumed in the last quarter, recorded a significant
acceleration. Results growth was also in line with our forecasts,
despite some exceptional, though expected items.
Our cost savings
program, increased in order to support our results and offset these
exceptional items, was also in line with our expectations.
This
solid start to the year allows us to remain confident in achieving our
goals for the year as a whole.
|
1
|
|
At constant exchange rates and after taking into account IFRIC 12
and IFRS 5 adjustments
|
|
|
At constant scope and FX, revenue growth amounts to +3.1%
-
Revenue posted strong growth of 4.6% to 6,270 million, compared
with represented 5,995 million in the first quarter of 2016. At
constant exchange rates, revenue growth was 4.5%.
The
variation of exchange rates had no significant impact on the income
statement.
The strong increase in revenue by 275 million
breaks down as follows:
-
In France, revenue declined by 1.5% to 1,303 million, but
increased by 0.6% at constant consolidation scope after the
divestiture of Bartin in the fourth quarter of 2016. Water revenue
declined by 2.6%, with volumes down by 0.4%, a -0.3% price
indexation impact and an impact of -0.3% related to contract
renegotiations. In Waste, revenue was stable at current
consolidation scope, but up 4.8% at constant consolidation scope.
In France, the Group recorded a 6.8% increase in volumes
landfilled, a solid performance in waste to energy activities and
benefited from an increase in paper prices in Recycling activities.
-
The Europe excluding France segment recorded strong growth of 7.2%
at constant exchange rates to 2,275 million. Revenue in the
United Kingdom increased 6.1% at constant exchange rates due to
the start of new contracts, good availability of PFI
waste-to-energy plants and the increase in recycled raw material
prices. Central and Eastern Europe revenue increased 9% at
constant exchange rates, due to a favorable weather benefit for
heating relative to 1Q2016, the integration of the Prague Left
Bank district heating network and biomass cogeneration facilities
in Hungary, as well as good water volumes. Revenue in Germany was
up sharply by 11.1% due to good commercial momentum and the
increase in recycled raw material prices in the Waste business.
-
Revenue growth was strong in the Rest of the World segment, with
11.8% growth at constant exchange rates to 1,648 million. The
United States continued to benefit from the integration of the
sulfuric acid regeneration activity and good trends in hazardous
waste. Industrial Services revenue remains under pressure (-3%)
and weather was not favorable in the energy business. Asia
continues to record strong growth (+18% at constant exchange
rates), mainly due to the contribution from the SINOPEC contract
and continued good waste volume trends. Latin America revenue also
increased significantly (+27% at constant exchange rates). Revenue
in the Pacific zone was quasi-stable (-1.4% at constant exchange
rates) and still penalized by industrial services performance. The
Africa Middle East zone posted flat revenue (+0.5%) with growth in
the Middle East and Morocco and a decline in Gabon.
-
Global Businesses revenue declined by 3.2% at constant exchange
rates, with a further decline in revenue in the engineering
business and the SADE business (-11.4% combined) partially offset
by growth in hazardous waste revenue (+2.2%).
-
By business, at constant exchange rates, Water revenue declined by
0.9%, with on one hand good overall performance in the concessions
and on the other hand the decline in construction revenue. Waste
revenue increased 8.1% (+5.6% at constant consolidation scope and
exchange rates), and Energy revenue increased 9.7% (+7.1% at
constant consolidation scope and exchange rates).
-
EBITDA increased 0.9% to 863 million compared with represented
855 million in the first quarter of 2016.
The growth
in EBITDA was driven by:
-
The resumption of revenue growth
-
Recurring cost savings, which amounted to 63 million in the
quarter, mainly due to improved operational performance and
purchasing optimization
-
Weak tariff indexation
-
And temporary additional costs, mainly related to commercial
efforts, maintenance of certain facilities and cash charges
related to self-insurance.
-
Current EBIT increased 5.9% at current consolidation scope and
exchange rates (+6.1% at constant exchange rates) from represented
407 million in the first quarter of 2016 to 431 million.
-
Growth in current EBIT resulted from the increase in EBITDA and
the progression of the contribution from joint ventures and
associates, as well as a net positive provision reversal, with its
counterpart an offsetting self-insurance charge at the EBITDA
level (12M).
-
Current net income Group share grew 4.8% (+3.7% at constant
exchange rates) from represented 148 million in the first quarter of
2016 to 155 million. Excluding capital gains, current net income
Group share increased 7% at constant exchange rates.
-
Net financial debt was up 164 million (+122 million excluding
exchange rate impacts) to 8,430 million at March 31, 2017, compared
to represented 8,266 million at March 31, 2016. Net financial debt
takes into account 327 million in financial transactions over the
prior 12 months.
******************
With respect to the satisfactory start to the 2017 year, the Group
confirms its outlook.
-
2017 outlook*
-
Resumption of revenue growth
-
Stable EBITDA, or moderate EBITDA growth
-
Increased efforts to reduce costs: more than 250 million in cost
savings
-
2018 outlook*
-
Continuation of revenue growth
-
Resumption of more sustained EBITDA growth
-
More than 300 million in cost savings
-
2019 objective*
-
Continuation of revenue growth and full impact of cost savings
-
EBITDA between 3.3bn and 3.5bn (excluding IFRIC 12)
*At constant exchange rates
Veolia group
is the global leader in optimized resource
management. With over 163,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and
provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to
the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its
three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access
to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.
In 2016, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking
water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced 54 million
megawatt hours of energy and converted 30 million metric tons of waste
into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris
Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of 24.39 billion in
2016. www.veolia.com
Important disclaimer
Veolia Environnement is a corporation listed on the Euronext Paris. This
press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance. Actual results may differ materially from the
forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and
uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including but not
limited to: the risk of suffering reduced profits or losses as a result
of intense competition, the risk that changes in energy prices and taxes
may reduce Veolia Environnements profits, the risk that governmental
authorities could terminate or modify some of Veolia Environnements
contracts, the risk that acquisitions may not provide the benefits that
Veolia Environnement hopes to achieve, the risks related to customary
provisions of divesture transactions, the risk that Veolia
Environnements compliance with environmental laws may become more
costly in the future, the risk that currency exchange rate fluctuations
may negatively affect Veolia Environnements financial results and the
price of its shares, the risk that Veolia Environnement may incur
environmental liability in connection with its past, present and future
operations, as well as the other risks described in the documents Veolia
Environnement has filed with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers
(French securities regulator). Veolia Environnement does not undertake,
nor does it have, any obligation to provide updates or to revise any
forward looking statements. Investors and security holders may obtain
from Veolia Environnement a free copy of documents it filed (www.veolia.com)
with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers.
This document contains "non-GAAP financial measures". These "non-GAAP
financial measures" might be defined differently from similar financial
measures made public by other groups and should not replace GAAP
financial measures prepared pursuant to IFRS standards.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2017
A] KEY FIGURES
Overall results were as follows:
|
(in million)
|
|
Three months
ended
March 31, 2016
published
|
|
IFRIC 12 and
IFRS 5 (3)
adjustments
|
|
Three months
ended
March 31, 2016
represented
|
|
Three months
ended
March 31, 2017
including IFRIC 12
|
|
?
|
|
? at constant
exchange rates
|
Revenue
|
|
6,089
|
|
(94)
|
|
5,995
|
|
6,270
|
|
+4.6%
|
|
+4.5%
|
EBITDA
|
|
840
|
|
15
|
|
855
|
|
863
|
|
+0.9%
|
|
+0.9%
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
13.8%
|
|
|
|
14.3%
|
|
13.8%
|
|
|
|
|
Current EBIT (1)
|
|
413
|
|
(6)
|
|
407
|
|
431
|
|
+5.9%
|
|
+6.1%
|
Current Net income Group share
|
|
173
|
|
(25)
|
|
148
|
|
155
|
|
+4.8%
|
|
+3.7%
|
Current net income
Group share, excluding capital
gains
and losses on financial
divestitures net of tax
|
|
170
|
|
(25)
|
|
145
|
|
156
|
|
+8.1%
|
|
+7.0%
|
Industrial capex
|
|
246
|
|
28
|
|
274
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
|
Net Free cash-flow (2)
|
|
(343)
|
|
(31)
|
|
(374)
|
|
(391)
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial debt
|
|
8,265
|
|
1
|
|
8,266
|
|
8,430
|
|
|
|
(1)
Including the share of current net income of joint
ventures and associates viewed as core Company activities.
(2)
Net free cash flow corresponds to free cash flow from
continuing operations, and is calculated by: the sum of EBITDA,
dividends received, changes in operating working capital and operating
cash flow from financing activities, less net interest expense, net
industrial investments, taxes paid, renewal expenses, restructuring
charges and other non-current expenses.
(3)
Adjustments as of March 31, 2016 concern the application
of IFRIC 12 and the transfer of activities in Lithuania to discontinued
operations pursuant to IFRS 5 (see Appendix).
The main foreign exchange impacts were as follows:
|
Foreign exchange impacts as of March 31,
2017, (vs. March 31, 2016 represented)
|
|
%
|
|
M
|
Revenue
|
|
0.1%
|
|
3
|
EBITDA
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
(1)
|
Current EBIT
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
(1)
|
Current net income
|
|
1.1%
|
|
2
|
Net financial debt (vs. March 2016 represented)
|
|
0.5%
|
|
42
|
Net financial debt (vs. December 2016)
|
|
0.9%
|
|
70
B] INCOME STATEMENT
1.
Revenue
Group consolidated revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was
6,269.8 million, compared with represented 5,995.1 million in Q1 2016,
up +4.5% at constant exchange rates. Excluding Construction revenue2
and the impact of energy prices, revenue increased +5.9% at constant
exchange rates.
1.1.
Revenue by segment
By segment, the change in revenue compared to March 31, 2016
breaks down as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016 / 2017 change
|
(in million)
|
|
Three months
ended March 31,
2016 represented
|
|
Three months
ended March
31, 2017
|
|
?
|
|
? at constant
exchange rates
|
|
? at constant FX and
excluding construction &
energy
prices
|
France
|
|
1,322.9
|
|
1,302.9
|
|
-1.5%
|
|
-1.5%
|
|
-1.7%
|
Europe, excluding France
|
|
2,171.6
|
|
2,274.6
|
|
+4.7%
|
|
+7.2%
|
|
+8.0%
|
Rest of the world
|
|
1,426.1
|
|
1,647.9
|
|
+15.6%
|
|
+11.8%
|
|
+11.2%
|
Global businesses
|
|
1,067.7
|
|
1,036.6
|
|
-2.9%
|
|
-3.2%
|
|
+3.6%
|
Other
|
|
6.8
|
|
7.8
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Group Revenue
|
|
5,995.1
|
|
6,269.8
|
|
+4.6%
|
|
+4.5%
|
|
+5.9%
-
Revenue declined slightly in France (-1.5% compared with Q1
2016 represented and +0.6% at constant consolidation scope): sluggish
Water activities were offset by growth in the Waste business.
-
Water business revenue fell -2.6%, in line with the -0.4% decrease
in volumes sold, the -0.3% reduction in tariff indexation and
negative commercial impacts (loss of the Blois contract and an
invoicing and collection services contract in Nice) ;
-
Waste business revenue was stable compared to represented Q1 2016,
but grew 4.8% at constant consolidation scope, adjusted for the
impact of the sale of Bartin Recycling on November 30, 2016.
Strong incineration activities (start-up of the Nancy contract and
work at the Synerval plant in Le Mans) and landfill volumes
(+6.8%), higher recyclate prices (+10% for paper), an increase in
municipal and commercial collection tariffs, were accompanied by
continued vigorous commercial development, reflected by a high
contract renewal rate and significant contract wins (Halluin
contract in Lille, etc.)
-
Europe excluding France (excluding Lithuania which was
transferred to discontinued operations) reported revenue growth of
+7.2% at constant exchange rates, with solid momentum in all key
countries:
-
In the United Kingdom, revenue increased +6.1% at constant
exchange rates to 484 million (compared with a decrease of -1.4%
for the year ended December 31, 2016), thanks to good PFI
performance (95% average incinerator availability), the positive
impact of new Waste contracts in 2016 and 2017 (St Albans,
Southend on Sea, HWRC, Army 2020), and higher recyclate prices
(notably paper and ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals);
-
In Northern Europe, the good revenue momentum was once again
confirmed, with an increase of +10.2% at constant exchange rates
versus represented figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.
Germany reported a marked increase in revenue thanks to higher
recyclate prices (paper), a rise in commercial collection volumes
and the integration of new contracts (in particular the industrial
sites purchased from Nuon in May 2016). The other Northern Europe
countries benefited from an increase in plastic recycling
activities in the Netherlands, the integration of Ferroweld in
Sweden in 2016 and strong Construction activities;
-
In Central and Eastern Europe, revenue increased +9.0% at constant
exchange rates to 864 million, driven by an overall favorable
weather impact (+17 million), an increase in heating and
electricity volumes sold in Poland, a rise in water volumes
invoiced, higher water tariffs in the Czech Republic and the
impact of recent Group developments: Prague Left Bank (14
million), Biomass cogeneration plants in Hungary and the new Water
contract in Armenia. These items were mitigated by lower energy
tariffs in Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.
-
Strong revenue growth of +11.8% at constant exchange rates in the Rest
of the world segment, reported across most regions.
-
Revenue rose +16.8% at constant exchange rates to 528 million in
North America (flat in fiscal year 2016), benefiting from the
integration of Chemours Sulfur Products division assets (52
million), the acquisition of a building energy services company
(Enovity) in January 2017 and good hazardous waste performance.
Gas prices rose in the Municipal Energy business, offsetting the
decrease in heating volumes sold (due to a mild winter);
-
Strong revenue growth in Latin America (+27.2% at constant
exchange rates) thanks to inflation-led tariff increases in
Argentina, an increase in Waste volumes (notably related to the
Buenos Aires contract in Argentina) the increase in Water volumes
and construction work (under the Guayaquil contract in Ecuador),
as well as the positive impact of the acquisition of the Pedreira
landfill site in Brazil in May 2016;
-
In Asia, significant revenue growth of +18.0% at constant exchange
rates was observed. In China, revenue rose sharply (+31.0%)
resulting from the integration of Sinopec in 2016 in the
Industrial Water sector and growth in volumes sold in Energy by
the Harbin and Jiamusi heating networks and under industrial
contracts (start-up of Hongda 2 contract) and an increase in Waste
volumes. Revenue growth in Japan was also driven by the
development of Municipal Water O&M and Customer service activities;
-
In the Pacific zone, revenue decreased by -1.4% at constant
exchange rates (compared with -3.1% in fiscal year 2016). In the
Waste business, the increase in collection prices and strong
treatment activities were offset by the decline in collection
activities and industrial services;
-
In Africa and the Middle East, revenue was stable (+0.5% at
constant exchange rates).
-
Global Businesses: -3.2% decline in revenue at constant
exchange rates: dynamic Hazardous waste revenues were offset by
continued downsizing in Engineering.
-
Solid growth in Hazardous Waste activities (+2.2% at constant
exchange rates), tied particularly to strong industrial
maintenance performance (increase in volumes and new contracts);
-
Design & Build activities slumped 11.4% at constant exchange
rates, in line with business streamlining and a weaker backlog
than in 2016. Bookings remain low, with some international delays.
2 Construction activities concern the Groups
engineering and construction businesses (mainly Veolia Water
Technologies and SADE), as well as construction completed as part of
operating contracts.
The change in revenue between the first quarter of 2016 and 2017 breaks
down by main impact as follows:
The foreign exchange impact on revenue amounted to 3.2 million
(0.1% of revenue) and mainly reflects fluctuations in the UK pound
sterling (-60.2 million), the Australian dollar (+19.8 million), the
US dollar (+18.5 million) and the Brazilian real (+9.4 million).
The consolidation scope impact (+87 million) mainly concerns
developments in 2016: the integration of Chemours Sulfur Products
division assets in the United States (52 million), Prague Left Bank in
the Czech Republic (14 million) and the Pedreira landfill site in
Brazil (10 million) as well as the sale of Bartin Recycling in the
Waste business in France (-39 million).
The decrease in Construction revenue (-74 million, compared with
-117 million in Q1 2016) was mainly due to a more measured reduction in
Veolia Water Technologies and SADE activities, and the end of the
negative impact of lower construction revenue related to the completed
PFI incinerators in the United Kingdom.
Group revenue benefited from an increase in energy and recyclate
prices in the amount of +27 million (compared with -94 million in
Q1 2016), following an increase in recyclate paper prices in Europe and
energy prices in the United States, partially offset by a decrease in
energy prices in Europe.
Commercial momentum improved significantly (Commerce/Volumes
impact) to +152 million (compared with +98 million in Q1 2016):
-
+74 million increase in sales volume, in line with an increase in
volumes sold in Germany (Energy) and Central Europe (Water and
Energy), good growth in Waste in Germany, solid growth in Hazardous
waste activities globally and good Energy and Waste volumes in China,
partially offset by continued difficulties in industrial services in
North America and Australia;
-
A commercial impact of +63 million thanks to numerous contract wins
in Europe (in Waste in the United Kingdom and multi-utility industrial
contracts) and good performance in Asia (including the Sinopec
contract in China for 31 million);
-
The weather impact of +15 million is favorable in Central Europe and
negative in the United States.
Favorable price effects are tied to tariff indexation which
remains favorable (except in France), but very moderate, and the
significant impact of higher Waste prices in Argentina.
1.2.
Revenue by business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016 / 2017 change
|
(in million)
|
|
Three months
ended March 31,
2016 represented
|
|
Three months
ended March 31,
2017
|
|
?
|
|
? at constant
exchange rates
|
|
? at constant FX and
excluding construction &
energy
prices
|
Water
|
|
2,635
|
|
2,632
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
-0.9%
|
|
+2.5%
|
Waste
|
|
2,014
|
|
2,155
|
|
+7.0%
|
|
+8.1%
|
|
+8.1%
|
Energy
|
|
1,346
|
|
1,483
|
|
+10.1%
|
|
+9.7%
|
|
+9.3%
|
Group Revenue
|
|
5,995
|
|
6,270
|
|
+4.6%
|
|
+4.5%
|
|
+5.9%
WATER
Water revenue was stable at constant exchange rates, but increased +2.5%
at constant exchange rates excluding Construction revenue and energy
prices, compared with Q1 2016 represented figures. This increase can be
explained as follows:
-
Higher volumes and a positive commercial effect of 1.9%. The rise in
water volumes invoiced in Central and Eastern Europe, was partly
offset by a -0.4% decrease of volumes in France. Revenue also
benefited from the impact of new industrial water developments,
notably Sinopec in China (+31 million);
-
A slightly negative price effect of -0.2%;
-
The decrease of construction activity by 2.8%: Veolia Water
Technologies revenue remains down, although to a lesser extent than in
2016.
WASTE
Waste revenue rose +8.1% at constant exchange rates compared with
represented Q1 2016 figures (+5.6% at constant consolidation scope and
exchange rates), due to:
-
A scope impact of +2.5%, mostly related to the integration of the
Chemours Sulfur Products divisions assets in the United States (+52
million);
-
Commercial and volume effects of +1.2%. Waste volumes increased in
France (landfills, sorting & recycling), in Germany and in hazardous
waste overall, but remained weak in Australia. Revenue also benefited
from numerous commercial wins, in the United Kingdom and in Germany in
particular;
-
A positive price effect of 1.3%, notably in Latin America and in
Germany;
-
The impact of higher recyclate paper prices and volumes of recycled
materials: +1.8%.
ENERGY
Energy revenue rose 9.7% at constant exchange rates compared with Q1
2016 represented figures (+7.1% at constant consolidation scope and
exchange rates). This increase can be explained as follows:
-
a scope impact of +2.7%, notably related to the acquisition of Prague
left bank DHN in 2016 and of an energy efficiency business in the
United States (Enovity) in 2017;
-
a favorable weather impact of 15 million (+1.1%) mostly in Poland and
Czech Republic;
-
the positive volumes and commerce effect of 4.6%, due to higher
volumes of energy sold in Central and Eastern Europe and in China, and
new energy efficiency contracts;
-
a slightly positive price effect of 0.6% : lower heat and electricity
prices in Europe were more than offset by higher gas prices in the
United States.
2.
Other income statement items
2.1
EBITDA
Group consolidated EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was
862.9 million, up 0.9% at constant exchange rates compared with Q1 2016
represented figures. The EBITDA margin decreased from 14.3% in Q1 2016
to 13.8% in Q1 2017.
Changes in EBITDA by segment were as follows:
-
In France, EBITDA increased slightly during the quarter driven
by cost savings:
-
In the Water business, EBITDA remained flat in Q1 2017, thanks to
significant cost savings which offset ongoing unfavorable impacts:
price squeeze as result of negative tariff indexation, negative
impact of contractual negotiations and weak volumes (-0.4%);
-
In the Waste business, EBITDA increased 6% benefiting from
significant cost savings, an increase in the price of paper and
the impact of commercial developments.
-
EBITDA continued to grow in Europe excluding France (excluding
Lithuania), despite a number of mainly one-off negative impacts:
-
in Central and Eastern Europe, thanks to cost savings efforts and
a favorable weather impact (+8 million);
-
In the United Kingdom, thanks to strong overall business
performance (tied to efficiency plans) and the favorable impact of
the price of paper, offset by plant maintenance outage one-off
costs;
-
In Germany, strong Waste performance was offset by the negative
comparison related to non-recurring items in 2016.
-
Double-digit growth in EBITDA in the Rest of the world:
-
Return to EBITDA growth in the United States (after a difficult
2016), despite an unfavorable weather impact in Energy, thanks to
the implementation of efficiency measures and the successful
integration of Chemours Sulfur Products division assets;
-
Double-digit growth in EBITDA in China, tied to good performance
in Municipal Energy (higher volumes, efficiency gains and
favorable weather impact) and Industrial Water (Sinopec contract).
-
In the Global Businesses segment, the benefits of restructuring
at Veolia Water Technologies and the good performance of Hazardous
waste activities were offset by some transitory headwinds. Veolia
Water Technologies continues its transformation plan with the
standardization of its offerings, purchasing savings and a decrease in
selling and administrative costs.
The change in EBITDA between the first quarter of 2016 and 2017 breaks
down by main impact as follows:
The foreign exchange impact on EBITDA was -0.5 million and
mainly reflects fluctuations in the UK pound sterling (-7.9 million),
the Brazilian real (+2.2 million), the Australian dollar (+1.6
million), the US dollar (+1.5 million) and the Korean won (+1.3
million).
The consolidation scope impact (+20.5 million) mainly concerns
developments in 2016: the integration of Chemours Sulfur Products
division assets in the United States, Prague Left Bank in the Czech
Republic and the Pedreira landfill site in Brazil.
Commerce and volumes impacts amounted to +16 million, thanks to
a favorable weather impact in Europe, strong Hazardous waste
performance, good Water and Energy volumes in Central and Eastern Europe
and solid activity in Asia. These factors were nonetheless mitigated by
ongoing difficulties in the Water business in France due to the negative
impact of contractual negotiations and lower volumes and the start-up
costs associated with the new contract in Armenia.
Prices, net of cost inflation, had a negative impact, notably in
France.
Cost-savings plans contributed 63 million, consistent with the
annual objective of 250 million. They mainly cover operational
efficiency (47%) and purchasing (30%) and were achieved across all
geographic zones: France (30%), Europe excluding France (22%), Rest of
the World (29%), Global Businesses (14%) and Corporate (5%).
Transitory costs and one-off items mainly concern insurance costs
(offset by provision reversals), higher maintenance costs in Q1
(particularly in the United Kingdom) and an unfavorable comparison
effect tied to favorable contract terminations in 2016.
2.2. Current EBIT
Group consolidated Current EBIT for the three months ended March 31,
2017 was 430.5 million, up +6.1% at constant exchange rates compared
with Q1 2016 represented figures.
This strong growth in Current EBIT was mainly due to:
-
the improvement in Group EBITDA;
-
the increase in depreciation and amortization charges at constant
exchange rates, in line with consolidation scope impacts, primarily in
the Unites States following the acquisition of Chemours assets in
July 2016, as well as in Korea, China, Brazil and France Water;
-
the favorable change in net operating provision reversals, in
particular provisions for landfill site remediation in France and the
United Kingdom, and captive insurance provisions (12 million);
-
impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and
operating financial assets recognized in March 2016, particularly in
the United Kingdom;
-
the increase in the contribution of equity-accounted entities, notably
in China.
The foreign exchange impact on Current EBIT was -0.7 million and
mainly reflects fluctuations in the UK pound sterling (-4.6 million)
and the Brazilian real (1.8 million).
The reconciling items between EBITDA and Current EBIT as of March 31,
2017 and 2016 are as follows:
|
(in million)
|
|
Three months
ended March 31,
2016
represented
|
|
Three months
ended March 31,
2017
|
EBITDA
|
|
855.4
|
|
862.9
|
Renewal expenses
|
|
(67.4)
|
|
(66.9)
|
Depreciation and amortization (*)
|
|
(401.4)
|
|
(416.2)
|
Provisions, fair value adjustments & other:
|
|
2.6
|
|
26.8
|
-
Current impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible
assets and operating financial assets
|
|
(4.8)
|
|
1.0
|
-
Net charges to operating provisions, fair value adjustments and
other
|
|
2.1
|
|
22.5
|
-
capital gains or losses on industrial divestitures
|
|
5.3
|
|
3.3
|
Share of current net income of joint ventures and associates
|
|
17.4
|
|
23.9
|
Current EBIT
|
|
406.6
|
|
430.5
(*) Including principal payments on operating financial assets (OFA)
of -37 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (compared to -44.2
million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016).
2.3. Current net income
Current net income attributable to owners of the Company rose by 3.7% at
constant exchange rates to 154.8 million for Q1 2017, compared with
represented 147.7 million for Q1 2016, driven by the growth in Current
EBIT, stable net finance costs, capital gains and losses on financial
divestitures that were lower in Q1 2017 than in Q1 2016 represented
figures, and a high level of minority interests in 2017 (due to
seasonality and good level of activity in Central & Eastern Europe).
Excluding capital gains and losses on financial divestitures net of tax,
current net income attributable to owners of the Company rose 7.0% at
constant exchange rates to 156.5 million from represented 144.8
million for Q1 2016.
C] FINANCING
|
(in million)
|
|
Three months ended
March 31, 2016
represented
|
|
Three months
ended March
31, 2017
|
EBITDA
|
|
855
|
|
863
|
Net industrial investments
|
|
(259)
|
|
(262)
|
Change in operating WCR
|
|
(728)
|
|
(736)
|
Dividends received from equity-accounted entities and joint ventures
|
|
3
|
|
11
|
Renewal expenses
|
|
(67)
|
|
(67)
|
Other non-current expenses and restructuring costs
|
|
(6)
|
|
(17)
|
Interest on operating assets - IFRIC 12
|
|
(22)
|
|
(23)
|
Financial items (current cash financial expense, and operating cash
flow from financing activities)
|
|
(98)
|
|
(109)
|
Taxes paid
|
|
(52)
|
|
(51)
|
Net free cash flow before dividend payment, financial investments
and financial divestitures
|
|
(374)
|
|
(391)
|
Net financial debt at the beginning of the period
|
|
(8,170)
|
|
(7,811)
|
Net financial debt at the end of the period
|
|
(8,266)
|
|
(8,430)
Net free cash flow was -391 million for the three months ended
March 31, 2017, compared with represented -374 million in Q1 2016.
Overall, net financial debt amounted to 8,430 million at March
31, 2017, compared with represented 8,266 million at March 31, 2016.
In addition to the change in net free cash flow, net financial debt was
impacted by financial investments, which amount to -143 million in Q1
2017 (including the acquisition of Uniken in Korea for -70 million, and
Enovity in the United States for -28 million), as well as unfavorable
exchange rate fluctuations in the amount of 70 million in the first
three months of the year (42 million compared to March 31, 2016).
