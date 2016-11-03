Veolia: Water production and distribution are gradually being restored following hurricane IRMA

Regulatory News:
A reduced water production and distribution service is gradually
being reestablished in Saint Martin, where the sustained mobilization of
Veolias (Paris:VIE) teams has made it possible to exceed initial
targets several days ahead of schedule. Since the end of last week, the
desalination plant has been operating at over 30% of its production
capacity before hurricane IRMA struck, supplying over 1.5 million liters
of water per day.
This is a decisive step in meeting the fundamental needs of local
populations.
In the drive to restore essential services, Veolias teams have made
considerable progress that has enabled Saint Martins desalination plant
to exceed its targets in terms of water production by September 25. The
objective was to reach 30% of the plants previous capacity before the
recent series of hurricanes.
Veolia has succeeded in this initial challenge, and a further increase
in capacity will be generated following the imminent operations start-up
of the companys mobile desalination unit from Madrid.
Water production, therefore, is expected to continue to improve every
day.
From production to distribution, our teams are working on the network
and the individual connections to gradually return them to working
order. The damage they have sustained is considerable. To date, close to
a quarter of water connections have been re-established. It will take
several weeks for a normal service to resume, and probably several
months in some areas, particularly because, as a result of the
widespread damage, numerous leaks could become apparent once the water
supply is restored across the network.
In the meantime, the water supply to the hospital was reestablished on
September 12, and water reserves have been stored in case of another
hurricane. Requested and controlled by local authorities, emergency
solutions have been implemented on a temporary basis to support the
French Red Cross. Distributing water of safe quality helps to meet
hygiene needs but, for now, cannot be used to replace bottled water for
drinking.
Employees, experts in emergency situations, desalination, distribution
of drinking water, sanitation and network rehabilitation, including the
Veoliaforce volunteers, the Veolia group and its foundation are
continuing to mobilize their resources to help people locally, working
in close collaboration with state services, local authorities and other
local operators, such as EDF.
