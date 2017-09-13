VEXIM: Amendment of the Financial Agenda for 2017

Regulatory News:
VEXIM (Paris:ALVXM) (FR0011072602 ALVXM / PEA-PME eligible), a
medical device company specializing in the minimally invasive treatment
of vertebral fractures, will announce its 3rd quarter 2017
sales on Wednesday, 25 October, 2017.
The other dates announced on the original schedule remain unchanged:
|
Announcement
|
|
Date*
|
2017 Half-Year Results
|
|
Thursday September 14th, 2017
(before the market
opening)
|
3rd quarter 2017 Sales
|
|
Wednesday October 25th, 2017
(after the market
close)
|
|
|
Financial year ended December 31
* Subject to modification.
Financial reporting schedule:
2017 Half-Year Results:
September 14th, 20171
About VEXIM, the innovative back microsurgery specialist
Based
in Balma, near Toulouse (France), Vexim is a medical device company
created in February 2006. The company has specialized in the creation
and marketing of minimally-invasive solutions for treating traumatic
spinal pathologies. Benefitting from the financial support of it
longstanding shareholder, Truffle Capital2 and from BPI
public subsidies, VEXIM has designed and developed the SpineJack®, a
unique implant capable of repairing a fractured vertebra and restoring
the balance of the spinal column. The company also developed the
MasterflowTM, an innovative solution for mixing and injecting
orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and
optimizes the overall surgical procedure. The company counts 67
employees, including its own sales teams in Europe and a network of
international distributors. VEXIM has been listed on Alternext Paris
since May 2012. For further information, please visit www.vexim.com
SpineJack® 3, a revolutionary implant for
treating Vertebral Fractures
The revolutionary aspect of the
SpineJack® lies in its ability to restore a fractured vertebra to its
original shape, restore the spinal columns optimal anatomy and thus
remove pain and enable the patient to recover their functional
capabilities. Thanks to a specialized range of instruments, inserting
the implants into the vertebra is carried out by minimally-invasive
surgery, guided by X-ray, in approximately 30 minutes, enabling the
patient to be discharged shortly after surgery. The SpineJack® range
consists of 3 titanium implants with 3 different diameters, thus
covering 95% of vertebral fractures and all patient morphologies.
SpineJack® technology benefits from the support of international
scientific experts in the field of spinal surgery and worldwide patent
protection through to 2029.
Nom : VEXIM
Code ISIN : FR0011072602
Code
mnémonique : ALVXM
1 Indicative date, subject to changes.
2
Founded in 2001 in Paris, Truffle Capital is a leading independent
European private equity firm. It is dedicated to investing in and
building technology leaders in the IT, life sciences and energy sectors.
Truffle Capital manages 550m via FCPRs and FCPIs, the latter offering
tax rebates (funds are blocked during 7 to 10 years). For further
information, please visit www.truffle.fr
and www.fcpi.fr.
3
This medical device is a regulated health product that, with regard to
these regulations, bears the CE mark. Please refer to the Instructions
for Use.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170913005751/en/