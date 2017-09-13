+++ Heute live: Born Akademie - Geballtes Charttechnik-Wissen mit Rüdiger Born, präsentiert von BNP Paribas. Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 Uhr. +++
13.09.2017 18:00
VEXIM: Amendment of the Financial Agenda for 2017

Regulatory News:

VEXIM (Paris:ALVXM) (FR0011072602  ALVXM / PEA-PME eligible), a medical device company specializing in the minimally invasive treatment of vertebral fractures, will announce its 3rd quarter 2017 sales on Wednesday, 25 October, 2017.

The other dates announced on the original schedule remain unchanged:

Announcement   Date*
2017 Half-Year Results  

Thursday September 14th, 2017
(before the market opening)

 

3rd quarter 2017 Sales  

Wednesday October 25th, 2017
(after the market close)

 

  Financial year ended December 31

* Subject to modification.

Financial reporting schedule:
2017 Half-Year Results: September 14th, 20171

About VEXIM, the innovative back microsurgery specialist
Based in Balma, near Toulouse (France), Vexim is a medical device company created in February 2006. The company has specialized in the creation and marketing of minimally-invasive solutions for treating traumatic spinal pathologies. Benefitting from the financial support of it longstanding shareholder, Truffle Capital2 and from BPI public subsidies, VEXIM has designed and developed the SpineJack®, a unique implant capable of repairing a fractured vertebra and restoring the balance of the spinal column. The company also developed the MasterflowTM, an innovative solution for mixing and injecting orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and optimizes the overall surgical procedure. The company counts 67 employees, including its own sales teams in Europe and a network of international distributors. VEXIM has been listed on Alternext Paris since May 2012. For further information, please visit www.vexim.com

SpineJack® 3, a revolutionary implant for treating Vertebral Fractures
The revolutionary aspect of the SpineJack® lies in its ability to restore a fractured vertebra to its original shape, restore the spinal columns optimal anatomy and thus remove pain and enable the patient to recover their functional capabilities. Thanks to a specialized range of instruments, inserting the implants into the vertebra is carried out by minimally-invasive surgery, guided by X-ray, in approximately 30 minutes, enabling the patient to be discharged shortly after surgery. The SpineJack® range consists of 3 titanium implants with 3 different diameters, thus covering 95% of vertebral fractures and all patient morphologies. SpineJack® technology benefits from the support of international scientific experts in the field of spinal surgery and worldwide patent protection through to 2029.

Nom : VEXIM
Code ISIN : FR0011072602
Code mnémonique : ALVXM

1 Indicative date, subject to changes.
2 Founded in 2001 in Paris, Truffle Capital is a leading independent European private equity firm. It is dedicated to investing in and building technology leaders in the IT, life sciences and energy sectors. Truffle Capital manages 550m via FCPRs and FCPIs, the latter offering tax rebates (funds are blocked during 7 to 10 years). For further information, please visit www.truffle.fr and www.fcpi.fr.
3 This medical device is a regulated health product that, with regard to these regulations, bears the CE mark. Please refer to the Instructions for Use.

