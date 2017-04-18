VEXIM: New Product Launch in Germany: MASTERFLOW PLUS, a New Product Targeted at Low Energy Osteoporotic Fractures

Regulatory News:
Vexim (Paris:ALVXM) (FR0011072602 - ALVXM), a medical device company
specializing in the minimally invasive treatment of vertebral fractures,
today announces the launch in Germany of its new product Masterflow
Plus, a new product targeted at low energy osteoporotic fractures.
"With this new product developed specifically for the German market,
we aim to further increase our penetration and growth in that region.
Dedicated to low energy osteoporotic fractures, a high-volume yet
lower-price market, Masterflow Plus is designed to be competitive in
that area and to offer hospitals and physicians a valid alternative to
treat osteoporotic compression fractures. Meanwhile, the SpineJack® will
continue its penetration of the German market especially on high-energy
and complex vertebral fractures where vertebral body restoration and
spinal balance correction need to be applied. This investment
demonstrates VEXIMs objective of becoming a significant Spine Trauma
leader in Germany providing hospitals, surgeons and patients with best
treatment options", said Vincent Gardès, CEO of VEXIM.
Masterflow Plus, a new product dedicated to Germany
Masterflow Plus is a new solution designed to treat Vertebral
Compression Fractures (A1-type according to Magerl and AOSpine
Classifications) in Osteoporotic Bone. Masterflow Plus allows a
Controlled Cement Augmentation Procedure first through vertebral body
height elevation, and second by stabilizing the fracture using Cohesion®
Bone Cement injection. This new system also offers the opportunity to
treat multiple vertebral levels in a single surgery when combined with
the Masterflow Injection System. The injector Masterflow, launched in
2015, is a sophisticated solution providing a controlled high viscosity
cement injection, at a safe distance1 from the radiation
field for multi-level procedures2.
This new method using the Jack Device3 and Masterflow
injector offers the possibility to restore fractured vertebrae
sustainably and inject high viscosity cement safely into the vertebrae.
The Jack Device will be removed and used again for a possible next
level. The advantage is a controlled cavity creation and directed height
restoration where it is needed. The surgeon can control the expansion of
the device.
MasterflowTM Plus is a competitive price solution for
multi-level fracture treatments, based on the similar and patented
concept of SpineJack®, yet functioning in unidirectional form and with
less force-capabilities in its height restoration. The instrument is
single-use and disposable and delivered in combination with a solid
injection system that is capable of delivering high viscosity cement
under complete control of flow to accommodate the surgeons in the
operating room.
With the commercialization of the MasterflowTM Plus in
Germany, the biggest market in Europe (worth 70 million), we also
gained access to Clinicpartners, Agaplesion, AGKAMed and Paul Gerhard
Diakonie, counting for 250+ clinics for Vexim to sell into.
Financial reporting schedule:
2nd quarter sales:
July 11th, 20174
About VEXIM, the innovative back microsurgery specialist
Based
in Balma, near Toulouse (France), VEXIM is a medical device company
created in February 2006. The Company has specialized in the creation
and marketing of minimally invasive solutions for treating traumatic
spinal pathologies. Benefitting from the financial support of it
longstanding shareholder, Truffle Capital5, and from OSEO
public subsidies, VEXIM has designed and developed the SpineJack®, a
unique implant capable of repairing a fractured vertebra and restoring
the balance of the spinal column. The company also developed the
MasterflowTM, an innovative solution for mixing and injecting orthopedic
cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and optimizes the
overall surgical procedure. The company counts 66 employees, including
its own sales teams in Europe and a network of international
distributors. VEXIM has been listed on NYSE Alternext Paris since May 3rd
2012. For further information, please visit www.vexim.com
SpineJack®6, an innovative implant for
treating Vertebral Compression Fractures
The SpineJack® is
designed to restore a fractured vertebra to its original shape, restore
the spinal columns optimal anatomy and thus remove pain and enable the
patient to recover their functional capabilities. Thanks to a
specialized range of instruments, inserting the implants into the
vertebra is carried out by minimally invasive surgery, guided by X-ray,
in approximately 30 minutes, which is intended to enable the patient to
be discharged shortly after surgery. The SpineJack® range consists of 3
titanium implants with 3 different diameters, thus covering 95% of
vertebral compression fractures and all patient morphologies. SpineJack®
technology benefits from the support of international scientific experts
in the field of spine surgery and worldwide patent protection through to
2029.
Nom : VEXIM
Code ISIN : FR0011072602
Code
mnémonique : ALVXM
1 Mehlman, Charles T., DiPasquale, Thomas G. Journal of
Orthopaedic Trauma: August 1997 - Volume 11 Issue 6 - pp 392-398
Radiation Exposure to the Orthopaedic Surgical Team During Fluoroscopy:
"How Far Away Is Far Enough?"
2
http://en.vexim.com/professionals/injection-system-masterflow/
3
The "Jack Device is a Vertect product used under an exclusive
distribution agreement by Vexim
4 Indicative date,
subject to changes.
5 Founded in 2001 in Paris, Truffle
Capital is a leading independent European private equity firm. It is
dedicated to investing in and building technology leaders in the IT,
life sciences and energy sectors. Truffle Capital manages 550m via
FCPRs and FCPIs, the latter offering tax rebates (funds are blocked
during 7 to 10 years). For further information, please visit www.truffle.fr
and www.fcpi.fr.
6
This medical device is a regulated health product that, with regard to
these regulations, bears the CE mark. Please refer to the Instructions
for Use.
