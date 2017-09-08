08.09.2017 19:04
Virginie Cayatte, CFO of SoLocal Group, will step down by the end of this year.

SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) announces that Mrs Virginie Cayatte, CFO of the Group, will step down by the end of this year, this decision being taken by joined agreement.

The Board of Directors of SoLocal Group appointed a consulting firm to hire a new CFO rapidly.

Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, quoted : "Virginie Cayatte has been substantially engaged in the financial restructuring of the group, in a particularly tough period for the company. This restructuring was one of the key condition to allow the rebound towards profitable growth and the group is particularly thankful to her. We wish her lot of success for her next professional step.

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health & Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

