Virginie Cayatte, CFO of SoLocal Group, will step down by the end of this year.

SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) announces that Mrs Virginie Cayatte, CFO of the Group, will step down by the end of this year, this decision being taken by joined agreement.

The Board of Directors of SoLocal Group appointed a consulting firm to hire a new CFO rapidly.

Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, quoted : "Virginie Cayatte has been substantially engaged in the financial restructuring of the group, in a particularly tough period for the company. This restructuring was one of the key condition to allow the rebound towards profitable growth and the group is particularly thankful to her. We wish her lot of success for her next professional step.

