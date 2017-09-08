Virginie Cayatte, CFO of SoLocal Group, will step down by the end of this year.

Regulatory News:
SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) announces that Mrs Virginie Cayatte, CFO of
the Group, will step down by the end of this year, this decision being
taken by joined agreement.
The Board of Directors of SoLocal Group appointed a consulting firm to
hire a new CFO rapidly.
Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, quoted : "Virginie
Cayatte has been substantially engaged in the financial restructuring of
the group, in a particularly tough period for the company. This
restructuring was one of the key condition to allow the rebound towards
profitable growth and the group is particularly thankful to her. We wish
her lot of success for her next professional step.
About SoLocal Group
SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals
local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet
activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local
Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers
digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance
their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its
expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of
those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands
(PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its
partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides
the best local and customised content about professionals. With over
4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local
communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services,
Retail, Health & Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain,
Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812
millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first
European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal
Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be
obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170908005729/en/