Vivendi: First quarter 2017:

|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 first quarter key figures1
|
|
Change
year-on-year
|
|
Change at constant
currency and
perimeter2
year-on-year
|
Revenues
|
|
2,663 M
|
|
+6.9 %
|
|
+3.4 %
|
Income from operations3,4
|
|
153 M
|
|
-32.8 %
|
|
-37.2 %
|
EBITA3,4
|
|
149 M
|
|
-29.9 %
|
|
-34.0 %
|
EBIT*1,4
|
|
185 M
|
|
-52.0 %
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations*
|
|
108 M
|
|
-87.7 %
|
|
|
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners*4
|
|
101 M
|
|
-88.3 %
|
|
|
Adjusted net income3,4
|
|
155 M
|
|
+57.2 %
|
|
|
* : first quarter 2016 included exceptional capital gain
This press release contains non audited consolidated earnings
established under IFRS, which were approved by Vivendis Management
Board on May 9, 2017, reviewed by the Vivendi Audit Committee on May 10,
2017, and by Vivendis Supervisory Board on May 11, 2017. All footnotes
can be found on page 7 of this press release.
Vivendi's Supervisory Board met today under the chairmanship of Vincent
Bolloré and reviewed the Groups Condensed Financial Statements for
the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, which were approved by the
Management Board on May 9, 2017.
Revenues amounted
to 2.66 billion, a strong increase of
6.9% (+3.4% at constant currency and perimeter). This increase was
mainly due to the excellent performances of Universal Music Group
(+12.7% at constant currency and perimeter). The decline in Canal+
Groups revenues (-3.5% at constant currency and perimeter) remains tied
to the decrease in Pay-TV operations in mainland France and from the
decline in Studiocanals revenues. However, the strong growth in its
international operations was confirmed (+8.3% at constant currency and
perimeter).
Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) amounted to 185
million, a 52% decline. EBIT suffered from a particularly unfavorable
comparison with the first quarter of 2016, which benefited from the
reversal of reserve related to the settlement of the Liberty Media
litigation in the United States (240 million). Vivendis share of
Telecom Italias net earnings represented an income of 32 million
compared to a loss of 11 million for the first quarter of 2016.
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners amounted to a
profit of 101 million, down 88.3%. In addition to the decline in EBIT,
primarily impacted by the reversal of reserve related to the settlement
of the Liberty Media litigation in the first quarter of 2016, this
decrease mainly resulted from the change in other financial charges and
income, which, for the first quarter of 2016, included the net capital
gain on the sale of the remaining interest in Activision Blizzard (576
million, before taxes).
Adjusted net income, a better representation of the Groups
performance, increased by 57.2% to 155 million. The increase in income
from equity affiliates (mainly from Telecom Italia for 58 million) and
lower income taxes offset the change in EBITA.
As of March 31, 2017, the net cash position was 473 million,
compared to 1,068 million as of December 31, 2016. This change
includes, in particular, 203 million of shares repurchases. As of March
31, 2017, the groups cash position amounted to 4,016 million,
compared to 5,070 million as of December 31, 2016. In addition, Vivendi
has a 2 billion bank credit facility. As of May 9, 2017, this facility
was available for 1.5 billion.
Vivendi confirms its previously announced 2017 outlook. Revenues
should increase by more than 5% and, thanks to the measures taken in
2016, EBITA should increase by around 25%.
Universal Music Group: strong earnings growth; subscription and
streaming represent increasing share of revenues
In 2016, the music industry, including Vivendis most significant
activity, Universal Music Group (UMG), improved on the return to growth
initiated the previous year. The IFPI reported a 5.9% industry-wide
growth in recorded music revenues in 2016, with revenues increasing in
nine out of the top ten markets.
For UMG, the first quarter 2017 was the 6th consecutive
quarter of growth in recorded music revenues at constant currency,
largely driven by subscription and streaming revenues, which increased
by 49.0% and now represents 46% of UMGs recorded music revenues.
Sustained growth in the subscription and streaming market depends on a
healthy and competitive digital distribution market. UMG was the first
major music company to reach a new global strategic licensing agreement
with Spotify, as announced on April 4, 2017. This agreement provides
greater flexibility for new releases and collaboration on innovative
marketing campaigns across the worlds largest streaming service.
Additionally, UMG remains focused on licensing and supporting
subscription services in emerging markets, in partnership with both
global players and local distribution companies. UMG has now entered
into licensing agreements with over 400 digital music services around
the world.
Against this backdrop, it is required to correct the discrepancy between
the immense consumption of music on user-upload platforms and the low
revenues received from those platforms by those who create and invest in
music. The European Commission has recognized the existence of the value
gap and has proposed solutions that are now working their way through
the European Parliament and the European Council. However, an
appropriate legal framework needs to be established worldwide.
Canal+ Group: recovery in France expected for the second half of the
year; ongoing international development
The transformation plan of the pay-TV operations in France put in place
in 2016 is starting to bear fruit. The plan notably includes last
Novembers overhaul of the commercial policy with offerings that are
more modular (optional theme packages built around the Canal+ channel)
and more flexible (with or without commitment, 24-month contracts), the
distribution agreements entered into with Orange and Free, and the plan
to reduce costs by 300 million by 2018 (of which 110 million was
achieved in 2016).
The first positive effects of the new offers were observed in March 2017
when, for the first time in many quarters, the number of new pay-TV
subscriptions offset the number of unsubscriptions. Their impact on
Canal+ Group's EBITA is expected to be tangible from the second half of
2017, with a reversal of the downward trend observed since 2012.
Canal+ Group continues to accelerate its international development,
particularly in Africa. This development is possible through the
securing of certain key rights, such as the recently awarded pay-TV
broadcasting rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Africa and through
investment in broadcasting methods for content offerings, which have
greatly expanded in recent years.
International development also involves the production and distribution
of original content. The emblematic Canal+ "Création Originale, Versailles,
has been sold in over 100 territories, and Midnight Sun and Baron
Noir in 80 countries. Studiocanals catalog, with 6,500 titles,
several of which have recently been remastered, is valued worldwide.
Studiocanal recently entered into around 20 agreements with local
distributors in Japan, notably involving Alain Delons movies. An
all-new 3D version of Terminator 2 is expected to be released
worldwide in the second half of the year.
The negative EBITA trend recorded in the first quarter of 2017 is
expected to reverse in the second half of 2017 with a positive change in
EBITA compared to the second half of 2016. For the full-year 2017,
Canal+ Group expects that its EBITA should amount to approximately 350
million.
Gameloft: all-time second best quarter
Gameloft recorded its all-time second best quarter, with revenues of 68
million for the first quarter of 2017.
Gameloft is benefiting in particular from the very good performance of
its back catalog, thanks to the changes implemented over the past
several months in the teams responsible for game updates and to an
improvement in the effectiveness of the customer acquisition policy.
Daily sales of its flagship games such as Dragon Mania Legends,
Disney Magic Kingdoms, March of Empires, Modern Combat 5, Sniper Fury,
as well as Asphalt Airborne, significantly increased in the first
quarter of 2017. Asphalt Airborne has exceeded the threshold of
300 million downloads, becoming one of the most downloaded games in the
history of mobile video games.
Gameloft released two new games on smartphones in March 2017: Gangstar
New Orleans and N.O.V.A. Legacy which registered more than 7
million and 12 million downloads, respectively.
In the first quarter of 2017, almost two-thirds of Gameloft's sales were
on its own franchises and gaming brands.
Telecom Italia: Board of Directors list submitted by Vivendi obtained
the majority of votes at the Shareholders Meeting
The slate of candidates for the Board of Directors submitted by Vivendi,
the largest shareholder of Telecom Italia,
obtained the majority
of votes at the Shareholders Meeting held on May 4, 2017. The newly
constituted Board is composed of 15 members. Ten members are
independent, three members (Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Hervé Philippe and
Frédéric Crépin) represent Vivendi and two members (Giuseppe Recchi and
Flavio Cattaneo) ensure the continuity of management.
Vivendi has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Telecom Italia and
its desire to create significant value for the telecom operator's
customers, employees and shareholders.
Creation of a CSR Committee at the level of the Supervisory Board
At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board decided to establish a
new committee of the Board, the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility)
Committee. In furtherance of Vivendi's strong commitments in this area,
the CSR Committee will analyze and assess the Group's CSR issues and
strategy, with a goal of long-term value creation for all stakeholders.
Comments on Business Key Financials
Universal Music Group
Universal Music Groups (UMG) revenues amounted to 1,284 million, up
12.7% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first quarter
of 2016 (+14.8% on an actual basis).
Recorded music revenues grew by 12.2% at constant currency and perimeter
as growth in subscription and streaming revenues (+49.0%) more than
compensated for the continued decline in download and physical sales.
Music publishing revenues grew by 14.0% at constant currency and
perimeter also driven by growth in subscription and streaming, as well
as greater synchronization revenues. Merchandising and other revenues
were up 13.3% at constant currency, notably driven by higher retail
sales.
Recorded music best sellers for the first quarter of 2017 included
carryover sales from The Weeknd, a new release from Drake and soundtrack
releases from La La Land, Fifty Shades Darker and Disneys
film Moana.
UMGs income from operations amounted to 141 million, up 33.1% at
constant currency compared to the first quarter of 2016 (+37.6% on an
actual basis) as a result of higher revenues.
UMGs EBITA amounted to 134 million, up 65.7% at constant currency
compared to the first quarter of 2016 (+71.3% on an actual basis). EBITA
included lower restructuring charges compared to the first quarter of
2016.
Canal+ Group
Canal+ Group's revenues amounted to 1,278 million, down 3.8% compared
to the first quarter of 2016.
Revenues from pay-TV operations in mainland France were down 7.8%
compared to the first quarter of 2016. This change reflected the
reduction of the free-to-air window on the Canal+ channel and the
decrease in the individual subscriber base (down 401,000 year-on-year to
5.145 million subscribers), despite a significant improvement in
business performance following the launch of the new Canal offers in
mid-November 2016.
Revenues from international pay-TV operations grew by 8.0% compared to
the first quarter of 2016, thanks to strong growth in the subscriber
base, particularly in Africa where the year-on-year increase amounted to
649,000.
At the end of March 2017, Canal+ Group's total subscriber base reached
14.7 million, up 3.2 million year-on-year, including 2.9 million Free
and Orange customers gained as part of the distribution agreements
formed with these telecom operators at the end of 2016.
Advertising revenues from free-to-air channels in mainland France
slightly decreased year-on-year, despite an increase in C8s revenues
driven by a greater attraction toward the channel. C8 confirmed its
leading position among DTT channels in France and was the fifth most
watched French channel.
Studiocanal's revenues amounted to 95 million, down 10.1% compared to
the first quarter of 2016 due to lower video sales, partially offset by
the strong theatrical performances of Sahara and Alibi.com,
Studiocanals biggest success in France in the last 10 years with 3.5
million tickets sold.
Canal+ Group's income from operations amounted to 51 million, compared
to 164 million for the first quarter of 2016, and EBITA amounted to
57 million, compared to 169 million for the first quarter of 2016. The
changes were mainly due to the decline in revenues from pay-TV
operations in mainland France and higher distribution costs at
Studiocanal due to the greater number of theatrical releases over the
period.
In addition, in early May, Canal+ Group, already a partner of Formula 1
since 2013, secured the broadcasting rights to the Formula 1, Formula 2
and GP3 racing for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Canal+ Group also recently signed an exclusive content licensing and
trademark agreement with CBS Corporation for Showtime in France. The
agreement covers at least 10 current or future series, including the
revival of David Lynch cult series, Twin Peaks.
Gameloft
Gameloft's revenues amounted to 68 million for the first quarter of
2017, its all-time second best quarter. As a reminder, Vivendi has fully
consolidated Gameloft since June 29, 2016.The revenues break down
geographically as follows: 32% in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle
East and Africa), 29% in North America, 27% in Asia Pacific and 12% in
Latin America.
Gameloft's advertising revenues increased to 8 million, representing
11.8% of total revenues for the first quarter of 2017.
Thanks to an increase in revenues and strict cost monitoring, Gamelofts
income from operations reached 4 million for the first quarter of 2017.
Gameloft's EBITA amounted to 3 million for the first quarter of 2017.
During the first quarter of 2017, Gameloft's daily active users (DAU)
reached an average of 16 million and the number of monthly active users
(MAU) reached an average of 138 million. Both the DAU and MAU slightly
increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.
Vivendi Village
Vivendi Villages revenues amounted to 26 million, a 3.6% increase
compared to the first quarter of 2016 (+6.3% at constant currency and
+3.6% at constant currency and perimeter). For same period, Vivendi
Villages income from operations amounted to a loss of 4 million,
stable compared to the first quarter of 2016, and EBITA amounted to a
loss of 4 million.
Vivendi Ticketing's performance was particularly strong with revenues of
12 million for the first quarter of 2017 (+18.5% at constant currency
and perimeter) and a very significant improvement in income from
operations.
MyBestPro (web-based expert counseling) reported a 10% increase in
revenues and maintained its level of income from operations for the
first quarter of 2017.
Additional CanalOlympia venues were opened in Burkina Faso, Cameroon,
Guinea and Niger during the first quarter of 2017. A fifth venue opens
today in Senegal.
New Initiatives: Dailymotion and Vivendi Content
The operating segment "New Initiatives groups together the projects
being launched or developed by Vivendi, including Dailymotion, Vivendi
Content and GVA (Group Vivendi Africa).
New Initiatives revenues and income from operations amounted to
10 million and -16 million, respectively.
Dailymotion began a major transformation plan in 2016. Dailymotion
intends to offer its users a new experience allowing them to better
discover and watch videos, including live videos, directly related to
their individual interests and desires. To do this, Dailymotion will
rely on the content provided by the hundreds of contributors (e.g.,
publishers, media groups) around the world with whom it has established
partnerships.
This new experience will be available in June 2017, with the worldwide
launch of a completely revamped user interface for all screen types,
particularly mobile screens, which will mark an important step in
Dailymotions transformation.
For additional information, please refer to the "Financial Report and
unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the first quarter ended
March 31, 2017 which will be released later online on Vivendis website
(www.vivendi.com).
Notes
1. Vivendi made changes in presentation of
its Consolidated Statement of Earnings as from January 1, 2017: please
refer to Appendix IV to this press release for a detailed description of
these changes in presentation and the reconciliations to the previously
published financial data.
2. Constant perimeter reflects the
impacts of the acquisition of Thema America by Canal+ Group (April 7,
2016), Gameloft (June 29, 2016) and Paddington Bear integrated into
Vivendi Village (June 30, 2016).
3. Non GAAP measures.
4.
Reconciliations of EBIT to EBITA and to income from operations, as well
as a reconciliation of earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners
to adjusted net income, are presented in Appendix I.
About Vivendi
Vivendi is an integrated content and media group. The company
operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent
discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content.
Universal Music Group is the world leader in music, engaged in recorded
music, music publishing and merchandising. It owns more than 50 labels
covering all music genres. Canal+ Group is the leading pay-TV operator
in France, also engaged in Africa, Poland and Vietnam. Its subsidiary
Studiocanal is the leading European player in production, sales and
distribution of movies and TV series. Gameloft is a worldwide leader in
mobile games, with 2 million games downloaded per day. Vivendi Village
groups together Vivendi Ticketing (in the United Kingdom, the United
States and France), MyBestPro (expert counseling), Watchever
(subscription streaming service), Radionomy (digital radio), the venues
LOlympia and Theâtre de Luvre in Paris, and CanalOlympia in Africa,
as well as Olympia Production. With 3 billion videos viewed each month,
Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and
distribution platforms in the world. www.vivendi.com, www.cultureswithvivendi.com
Important Disclaimers
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press
release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the
financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans
and outlook of Vivendi, including the impact of certain transactions and
share repurchases. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking
statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially
from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and
uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not
limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory
approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in
connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the
documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés
financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available
in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com).
Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed
by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés financiers at www.amf-france.org,
or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution readers against
relying on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi
disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary
Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility
currently in existence is "unsponsored and has no ties whatsoever to
Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.
|
APPENDIX I
VIVENDI
STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
(IFRS,
unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
2,663
|
|
2,491
|
|
+ 6.9%
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
(1,692)
|
|
(1,510)
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding amortization
of intangible assets acquired through business combinations
|
|
(818)
|
|
(753)
|
|
|
Income from operations*
|
|
153
|
|
228
|
|
- 32.8%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
(4)
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
Other operating charges and income
|
|
-
|
|
6
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA)*
|
|
149
|
|
213
|
|
- 29.9%
|
Amortization and depreciation of intangible assets acquired through
business combinations
|
|
(25)
|
|
(55)
|
|
|
Reversal of reserves related to Securities Class Action and Liberty
Media litigations in the United States
|
|
27
|
|
240
|
|
|
Income from equity affiliates
|
|
34
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAXES (EBIT)
|
|
185
|
|
385
|
|
- 52.0%
|
Interest
|
|
(15)
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
Income from investments
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
Other financial charges and income
|
|
(6)
|
|
563
|
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
556
|
|
|
Earnings before provision for income taxes
|
|
166
|
|
941
|
|
- 82.4%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(58)
|
|
(65)
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
108
|
|
876
|
|
- 87.7%
|
Earnings from discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
108
|
|
875
|
|
- 87.6%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(7)
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VIVENDI SA SHAREOWNERS
|
|
101
|
|
862
|
|
- 88.3%
|
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners per share - basic
(in euros)
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners per share - diluted
(in euros)
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income*
|
|
155
|
|
99
|
|
+ 57.2%
|
Adjusted net income per share - basic (in euros)*
|
|
0.12
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
Adjusted net income per share - diluted (in euros)*
|
|
0.12
|
|
0.08
|
|
In millions of euros, except per share amounts.
* Non-GAAP measures.
NOTA: Vivendi made changes in presentation of its Consolidated
Statement of Earnings as from January 1, 2017. Please refer to
Appendix IV for a detailed description of these changes in presentation
and the reconciliations to previously published financial data. Taking
into account these reclassifications, EBIT for the first quarter of 2016
amounted to 385 million (compared to 968 million as published in 2016).
"Income from operations, "adjusted earnings before interest and income
taxes (EBITA) and "adjusted net income, all non-GAAP measures, should
be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other GAAP
measures of operating and financial performance. Vivendi considers these
to be relevant indicators of the groups operating and financial
performance. Vivendi Management uses income from operations, EBITA and
adjusted net income for reporting, management and planning purposes
because they exclude most non-recurring and non-operating items from the
measurement of the business segments performances.
For any additional information, please refer to the "Financial Report
and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the first quarter ended
March 31, 2017", which will be released online later on Vivendis
website (www.vivendi.com).
|
APPENDIX I
(Contd)
VIVENDI
STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
(IFRS, unaudited)
Reconciliation
of earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners to adjusted net
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners (a)
|
|
101
|
|
862
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization and depreciation of intangible assets acquired through
business combinations
|
|
25
|
|
55
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to equity affiliates
|
|
15
|
|
-
|
Reversal of reserves related to Securities Class Action and Liberty
Media litigations in the United States (a)
|
|
(27)
|
|
(240)
|
Other financial charges and income
|
|
6
|
|
(563)
|
Earnings from discontinued operations (a)
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
Provision for income taxes on adjustments
|
|
37
|
|
(13)
|
Non-controlling interests on adjustments
|
|
(2)
|
|
(3)
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
155
|
|
99
a. As reported in the Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
|
Adjusted Statement of Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
%
Change
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Revenues
|
|
2,663
|
|
2,491
|
|
+ 6.9%
|
Income from operations
|
|
153
|
|
228
|
|
- 32.8%
|
EBITA
|
|
149
|
|
213
|
|
- 29.9%
|
Income from equity affiliates
|
|
49
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
(15)
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
Income from investments
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for
income taxes
|
|
185
|
|
193
|
|
-
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(21)
|
|
(78)
|
|
|
Adjusted net income before non-controlling interests
|
|
164
|
|
115
|
|
-
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(9)
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
155
|
|
99
|
|
+ 57.2%
|
APPENDIX II
VIVENDI
REVENUES, INCOME
FROM OPERATIONS AND EBITA
BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(IFRS,
unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
% Change
|
|
% Change at
constant
currency
|
|
% Change at
constant
currency and
perimeter (a)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
1,284
|
|
1,119
|
|
+14.8%
|
|
+12.7%
|
|
+12.7%
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
1,278
|
|
1,328
|
|
-3.8%
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
-3.5%
|
Gameloft
|
|
68
|
|
-
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
26
|
|
25
|
|
+3.6%
|
|
+6.3%
|
|
+3.6%
|
New Initiatives
|
|
10
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of intersegment transactions
|
|
(3)
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
2,663
|
|
2,491
|
|
+6.9%
|
|
+6.2%
|
|
+3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
141
|
|
102
|
|
+37.6%
|
|
+33.1%
|
|
+33.1%
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
51
|
|
164
|
|
-69.0%
|
|
-70.4%
|
|
-70.2%
|
Gameloft
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
(4)
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Initiatives
|
|
(16)
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
(23)
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
153
|
|
228
|
|
-32.8%
|
|
-36.3%
|
|
-37.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
134
|
|
79
|
|
+71.3%
|
|
+65.7%
|
|
+65.7%
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
57
|
|
169
|
|
-66.3%
|
|
-67.7%
|
|
-67.5%
|
Gameloft
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
(4)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Initiatives
|
|
(16)
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
(25)
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
149
|
|
213
|
|
-29.9%
|
|
-33.6%
|
|
-34.0%
na: not applicable.
a. Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of
the acquisitions of Thema America by Canal+ Group (April 7, 2016),
Gameloft (June 29, 2016) and Paddington Bear integrated into Vivendi
Village (June 30, 2016).
|
APPENDIX III
VIVENDI
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(IFRS, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
March 31, 2017
(unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
10,839
|
|
10,987
|
Non-current content assets
|
|
2,175
|
|
2,169
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
304
|
|
310
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
646
|
|
671
|
Investments in equity affiliates
|
|
4,476
|
|
4,416
|
Non-current financial assets
|
|
4,154
|
|
3,900
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
684
|
|
752
|
Non-current assets
|
|
23,278
|
|
23,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
124
|
|
123
|
Current tax receivables
|
|
561
|
|
536
|
Current content assets
|
|
973
|
|
1,054
|
Trade accounts receivable and other
|
|
2,160
|
|
2,273
|
Current financial assets
|
|
1,087
|
|
1,102
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
3,046
|
|
4,072
|
Current assets
|
|
7,951
|
|
9,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
31,229
|
|
32,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
7,079
|
|
7,079
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
4,238
|
|
4,238
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(670)
|
|
(473)
|
Retained earnings and other
|
|
8,615
|
|
8,539
|
Vivendi SA shareowners' equity
|
|
19,262
|
|
19,383
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
242
|
|
229
|
Total equity
|
|
19,504
|
|
19,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current provisions
|
|
1,714
|
|
1,785
|
Long-term borrowings and other financial liabilities
|
|
2,968
|
|
2,977
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
684
|
|
726
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
102
|
|
126
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
5,468
|
|
5,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current provisions
|
|
412
|
|
356
|
Short-term borrowings and other financial liabilities
|
|
615
|
|
1,104
|
Trade accounts payable and other
|
|
5,186
|
|
5,614
|
Current tax payables
|
|
44
|
|
65
|
Current liabilities
|
|
6,257
|
|
7,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
11,725
|
|
12,753
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
31,229
|
|
32,365
APPENDIX IV
VIVENDI
CHANGES IN PRESENTATION
OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
(IFRS, unaudited)
To ensure the consistency of the presentation of the Consolidated
Statement of Earnings with the one prepared by Bolloré Group, which
decided to fully consolidate Vivendi in its Consolidated Financial
Statements as from April 26, 2017, Vivendi made the following changes in
presentation of its Consolidated Statement of Earnings as from January
1, 2017:
-
income from equity affiliates is reclassified to "Earnings Before
Interest and Income Taxes (EBIT), given that the companies over which
Vivendi exercises a significant influence engage in operations that
are similar in nature to the groups operations. For the first quarter
ended March 31, 2016, this reclassification applies to a 13 million
charge; and
-
the impacts related to financial investment operations, which were
previously reported in "other operating charges and income in EBIT,
are reclassified to "other financial charges and income. They include
capital gains or losses on the divestiture or depreciation of equity
affiliates and other financial investments. For the first quarter
ended March 31, 2016, the reclassification applies to a net income of
570 million.
Moreover, the impacts related to transactions with shareowners (except
when directly recognized in equity), in particular the 240 million
reversal of reserve recorded as of March 31, 2016 related to the Liberty
Media litigation in the United States, are maintained in EBIT.
In accordance with IAS 1, Vivendi has applied these changes in
presentation to all periods previously published:
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
Three
months
ended
March 31,
|
|
Three
months
ended
June 30,
|
|
Six
months
ended
June 30,
|
|
Three
months
ended
Sept. 30,
|
|
Nine
months
ended
Sept. 30,
|
|
Three
months
ended
Dec. 31,
|
|
Year
ended
Dec. 31,
|
Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) (as previously
published)
|
|
968
|
|
94
|
|
1,062
|
|
216
|
|
1,278
|
|
(84)
|
|
1,194
|
Reclassification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from equity affiliates
|
|
- 13
|
|
+ 25
|
|
+ 12
|
|
+ 76
|
|
+ 88
|
|
+ 81
|
|
+ 169
|
Other income
|
|
- 580
|
|
- 77
|
|
- 657
|
|
-
|
|
- 657
|
|
- 4
|
|
- 661
|
Other charges
|
|
+ 10
|
|
+ 102
|
|
+ 112
|
|
+ 3
|
|
+ 115
|
|
+ 70
|
|
+ 185
|
Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) (new definition)
|
|
385
|
|
144
|
|
529
|
|
295
|
|
824
|
|
63
|
|
887
