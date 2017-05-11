Regulatory News:
NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, ITALY, OR
ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION OF
SUCH A RELEASE IS UNLAWFUL
OR WOULD SUBJECT Vivendi TO ANY LEGAL
OBLIGATIONS.
YOU MAY NOT FORWARD OR OTHERWISE TRANSMIT A COPY OF
THIS INVITATION OR THE RELATED PRESS RELEASE AND PRESENTATION TO ANY
OTHER PERSON.
Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announces that it submitted today an indicative
offer to Groupe Bolloré to purchase the approximately 60% stake it owns
in Havas at a price1 of 9.25 euros per share, financed by
Vivendis available cash. The price offered provides an instant premium
of 8.8% over the closing price for Havas shares on May 10, 2017.
Factoring in the detachment of the 0.18 per share dividend declared by
Havas, the share offer price represents a premium of 11.2% over the
Havas share price on May 10, 2017 (ex-dividend), 11.5% over the weighted
average share price over the past month (ex-dividend) and 20.6% over the
weighted average share price for the last twelve months (ex-dividend).
This transaction displays a price consistent with industry multiples and
is expected to have an accretive effect on Vivendi. It takes into
account recent comments made by Havas management during its Q1 2017
earnings release presentation.
After having consolidated its foundations, Vivendi is now entering a new
phase in its development and this transaction will give the Group a new
dimension to compete against powerful global players.
This strategic transaction will allow Vivendi to accelerate its building
of a leading world-class content, media and communications group and
will ensure the newly created group a unique positioning in an
environment in which content, distribution and communications are
converging.
The proposed acquisition will enable Vivendi to strengthen all of its
businesses at a time of profound transformation. In this environment
which offers attractive development prospects, in-depth consumer
knowledge and strong data analytics capabilities represent a significant
competitive advantage.
This transaction will enable Havas to leverage Vivendis skills in
talent management, content creation and distribution. In return, Vivendi
will gain access to Havass expertise in consumer science, data
analytics and new creative formats.
Through joining Vivendi, Havas will have access to financial resources
for both its organic and external growth worldwide.
The teams from both companies, who share the same passion for creativity
and innovation, will work together to develop value-creating joint
projects while maintaining execution agility and their own identities.
This transaction should not have any negative employment impact. On the
contrary, it would generate attractive opportunities for all the groups
employees.
Vivendis Supervisory Board, which met today, approved the indicative
offer. Vivendis objective is to reach a binding agreement with Groupe
Bolloré on the acquisition of its stake in Havas as soon as possible.
The closing of this transaction remains subject, among others, to the
completion of satisfactory due diligence, the execution of a share
purchase agreement between Vivendi and Groupe Bolloré, the consultation
with the employee representative bodies and the approval of the relevant
competition authorities.
If the acquisition is completed, in accordance with applicable law,
Vivendi will launch a simplified public tender offer on the remaining
Havas shares at the same price, without seeking a delisting of Havas
shares.
An analyst conference call will take place this May 11, 2017 at
6.45pm Paris time, 5.45pm London time. Speakers will be Arnaud de
Puyfontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Vivendi, and Hervé Philippe,
Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Vivendi.
Media are invited on a listen-only basis. The conference will be held in
English.
Numbers to dial:
France: +33 176 77 25 06
UK: +44 330 336
94 12
Access code: 174 97 22
Slides will be available on http://www.vivendi.com/en/investment-analysts/financial-transactions/
About Vivendi
Vivendi is an integrated content and media group. The company
operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent
discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content.
Universal Music Group is engaged in recorded music, music publishing and
merchandising. It owns more than 50 labels covering all genres. Canal+
Group is engaged in pay-TV in France, as well as in Africa, Poland and
Vietnam. Its subsidiary Studiocanal is a leading European player in
production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. Gameloft is
a worldwide leader in mobile games, with 2 million games downloaded per
day. Vivendi Village, groups together Vivendi Ticketing (in the United
Kingdom, the United States and France), MyBestPro (expert counseling),
Watchever (subscription streaming services), Radionomy (digital radio),
the venues LOlympia and Theâtre de Luvre in Paris, and CanalOlympia
in Africa, as well as Olympia Production. With 3 billion videos viewed
each month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation
and distribution platforms in the world. www.vivendi.com, www.cultureswithVivendi.com
Important Disclaimers
This press release is for information purposes only and does not
constitute an offer and should not be construed as constituting any form
of solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities in any
jurisdiction, including in France.
Vivendi does not intend to open the public tender offer described
above, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to persons who
are in the United States. Accordingly, no copy of this press release or
any other document relating to the public tender offer may be published,
distributed or released directly or indirectly in the United States in
any manner whatsoever.
The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release
is prohibited in any country where such dissemination, publication or
distribution would constitute a violation of applicable law or regulation
or would subject Vivendi to any legal requirements.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements.
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect
to the offers to purchase Havas shares by Vivendi as described herein.
Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based
on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee
the
completion of the offers to purchase or the terms of such offers. Actual
results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a
result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside
our control, including but not limited to the risks related to antitrust
and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may
be required in connection with certain transactions and the risks
described in the documents Vivendi files with the Autorité des Marchés
Financiers (French securities regulator), which are also available in
English on Vivendis website (www.Vivendi.com).
Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed
by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers at www.amf-france.org,
or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on
forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as
of the date of this press release and Vivendi disclaims any intention or
obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor an American Depositary
Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility
currently in existence is "unsponsored and has no ties whatsoever to
Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.
1 Price paid at closing, dividend of 0.18 per
share detached.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006034/en/