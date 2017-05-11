11.05.2017 18:41
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Vivendi Makes an Indicative Offer to Acquire Groupe Bollorés Stake in Havas to Build a Leading World-Class Content, Media and Communications Group

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, ITALY, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION OF SUCH A RELEASE IS UNLAWFUL OR WOULD SUBJECT Vivendi TO ANY LEGAL OBLIGATIONS. YOU MAY NOT FORWARD OR OTHERWISE TRANSMIT A COPY OF THIS INVITATION OR THE RELATED PRESS RELEASE AND PRESENTATION TO ANY OTHER PERSON.

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announces that it submitted today an indicative offer to Groupe Bolloré to purchase the approximately 60% stake it owns in Havas at a price1 of 9.25 euros per share, financed by Vivendis available cash. The price offered provides an instant premium of 8.8% over the closing price for Havas shares on May 10, 2017. Factoring in the detachment of the 0.18 per share dividend declared by Havas, the share offer price represents a premium of 11.2% over the Havas share price on May 10, 2017 (ex-dividend), 11.5% over the weighted average share price over the past month (ex-dividend) and 20.6% over the weighted average share price for the last twelve months (ex-dividend).

This transaction displays a price consistent with industry multiples and is expected to have an accretive effect on Vivendi. It takes into account recent comments made by Havas management during its Q1 2017 earnings release presentation.

After having consolidated its foundations, Vivendi is now entering a new phase in its development and this transaction will give the Group a new dimension to compete against powerful global players.

This strategic transaction will allow Vivendi to accelerate its building of a leading world-class content, media and communications group and will ensure the newly created group a unique positioning in an environment in which content, distribution and communications are converging.

The proposed acquisition will enable Vivendi to strengthen all of its businesses at a time of profound transformation. In this environment which offers attractive development prospects, in-depth consumer knowledge and strong data analytics capabilities represent a significant competitive advantage.

This transaction will enable Havas to leverage Vivendis skills in talent management, content creation and distribution. In return, Vivendi will gain access to Havass expertise in consumer science, data analytics and new creative formats.

Through joining Vivendi, Havas will have access to financial resources for both its organic and external growth worldwide.

The teams from both companies, who share the same passion for creativity and innovation, will work together to develop value-creating joint projects while maintaining execution agility and their own identities. This transaction should not have any negative employment impact. On the contrary, it would generate attractive opportunities for all the groups employees.

Vivendis Supervisory Board, which met today, approved the indicative offer. Vivendis objective is to reach a binding agreement with Groupe Bolloré on the acquisition of its stake in Havas as soon as possible.

The closing of this transaction remains subject, among others, to the completion of satisfactory due diligence, the execution of a share purchase agreement between Vivendi and Groupe Bolloré, the consultation with the employee representative bodies and the approval of the relevant competition authorities.

If the acquisition is completed, in accordance with applicable law, Vivendi will launch a simplified public tender offer on the remaining Havas shares at the same price, without seeking a delisting of Havas shares.

An analyst conference call will take place this May 11, 2017 at 6.45pm Paris time, 5.45pm London time. Speakers will be Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Vivendi, and Hervé Philippe, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Vivendi.

Media are invited on a listen-only basis. The conference will be held in English.

Numbers to dial:
France: +33 176 77 25 06
UK: +44 330 336 94 12
Access code: 174 97 22
Slides will be available on http://www.vivendi.com/en/investment-analysts/financial-transactions/

About Vivendi

Vivendi is an integrated content and media group. The company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. Universal Music Group is engaged in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising. It owns more than 50 labels covering all genres. Canal+ Group is engaged in pay-TV in France, as well as in Africa, Poland and Vietnam. Its subsidiary Studiocanal is a leading European player in production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. Gameloft is a worldwide leader in mobile games, with 2 million games downloaded per day. Vivendi Village, groups together Vivendi Ticketing (in the United Kingdom, the United States and France), MyBestPro (expert counseling), Watchever (subscription streaming services), Radionomy (digital radio), the venues LOlympia and Theâtre de Luvre in Paris, and CanalOlympia in Africa, as well as Olympia Production. With 3 billion videos viewed each month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and distribution platforms in the world. www.vivendi.comwww.cultureswithVivendi.com

Important Disclaimers

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer and should not be construed as constituting any form of solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities in any jurisdiction, including in France.

Vivendi does not intend to open the public tender offer described above, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to persons who are in the United States. Accordingly, no copy of this press release or any other document relating to the public tender offer may be published, distributed or released directly or indirectly in the United States in any manner whatsoever.

The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release is prohibited in any country where such dissemination, publication or distribution would constitute a violation of applicable law or regulation or would subject Vivendi to any legal requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the offers to purchase Havas shares by Vivendi as described herein. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee the completion of the offers to purchase or the terms of such offers. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including but not limited to the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the documents Vivendi files with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendis website (www.Vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

1 Price paid at closing, dividend of 0.18 per share detached.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Vivendi S.A.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:30 Uhr
Musikgeschäft liefert Vivendi weiter Rückenwind (dpa-afx)
17:59 Uhr
Vivendi Makes Offer to Acquire Groupe Bolloré's Stake in Havas (EN, The Wall Street Journal Deutschland)
25.04.17
Vivendi will bei Telecom Italia stärker eingreifen - 2013 Interesse an Universal (dpa-afx)
25.04.17
Vivendi: Medienkonzern bereitet offenbar weitere Übernahmen vor (Handelsblatt)
25.04.17
Exclusive: Vivendi to accelerate expansion in video games and advertising - sources (EN, Reuters)
19.04.17
Telecom Italia und Mediaset: Vivendi soll Anteile in Italien abgeben (Handelsblatt)
19.04.17
Vivendi muss Anteil an Telecom Italia oder Mediaset senken (Reuters)
18.04.17
Italy Regulator Rules Vivendi Can't Keep Big Stakes in Both Mediaset, Telecom Italia (EN, The Wall Street Journal Deutschland)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vivendi NewsRSS Feed
Vivendi zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vivendi S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.05.2017Vivendi Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.05.2017Vivendi buyDeutsche Bank AG
26.04.2017Vivendi Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.04.2017Vivendi buyDeutsche Bank AG
24.04.2017Vivendi overweightMorgan Stanley
10.05.2017Vivendi Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.05.2017Vivendi buyDeutsche Bank AG
26.04.2017Vivendi Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.04.2017Vivendi buyDeutsche Bank AG
24.04.2017Vivendi overweightMorgan Stanley
27.03.2017Vivendi NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.02.2017Vivendi NeutralUBS AG
13.01.2017Vivendi NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.2016Vivendi NeutralUBS AG
11.11.2016Vivendi HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
28.02.2017Vivendi UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
24.02.2017Vivendi UnderweightBarclays Capital
19.01.2017Vivendi SellCitigroup Corp.
04.07.2016Vivendi UnderweightBarclays Capital
04.02.2016Vivendi UnderperformBNP PARIBAS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vivendi S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Vivendi

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Vivendi News

19.04.17Vivendi muss Anteil an Telecom Italia oder Mediaset senken
25.04.17Vivendi will bei Telecom Italia stärker eingreifen - 2013 Interesse an Universal
25.04.17Vivendi: Medienkonzern bereitet offenbar weitere Übernahmen vor
19.04.17Telecom Italia und Mediaset: Vivendi soll Anteile in Italien abgeben
10.04.17Vivendi CEO tops company’s list to lead Telecom Italia board
18.04.17Italy Regulator Rules Vivendi Can't Keep Big Stakes in Both Mediaset. Telecom Italia
25.04.17Exclusive: Vivendi to accelerate expansion in video games and advertising - sources
Weitere Vivendi News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im Mai
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Trendfortsetzung möglich
DZ BANK  BNP Paribas: Q1-Ergebnis besser als erwartet, funktionierendes Geschäftsmodell
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: DAX® 6.000?
DekaBank: Euro: Das Wahljahr 2017
Ölpreise legen nach US-Lagerdaten kräftig zu
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
Scalable Capital: Infoabend Termine Mai 2017
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Vivendi-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vivendi Peer Group News

18:26 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Aussagen zum Werbegeschäft drücken ProSieben tief ins Minus
17:21 UhrStar Wars 8-bit game parody impresses 'Last Jedi' director - CNET
17:06 UhrRTL sieht TV-Werbemarkt etwas positiver als ProSiebenSat.1
15:02 UhrROUNDUP 3: Maues TV-Geschäft bei ProSiebenSat.1 - Digitalgeschäft weiter stark
14:33 Uhr3 Reasons to Buy Disney on the Dip
14:24 UhrWalt Disney: Der nächste Kracher
13:08 UhrDisney: Lion King Still Rules the Jungle
12:44 UhrROUNDUP: American-Idol-Ende belastet RTL - Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis sinken
12:31 UhrProSiebenSat.1 dämpft Erwartungen im TV-Werbegeschäft
11:14 UhrProSiebenSat.1-Aktie fällt: Ausblick auf Fernsehwerbung belastet

News von

Warum ein Programm besser mit Geld umgeht als Sie
Trump und Macron machen den Euro stark
Warum unser Gehirn mit exponentiellen Trends überfordert ist
Seine größten Kritiker reden den Euro plötzlich stark
Bayern-Präsident kritisiert seine Haftstrafe

News von

Die fünf zuverlässigsten Dividendenzahler aus dem MDax
Diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte haben Überflieger-Qualitäten
Gold: Risiko, Steuern, Rendite und Co. - Was Anleger über das Edelmetall wissen müssen
Nordex-Aktie bricht nach Quartalszahlen ein - Was Anleger wissen müssen
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit

News von

Enthüllt: Das ist das Irrsinns-Gehalt von Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ein ehemaliger iPhone-Fabrikarbeiter erzählt, wie Apple das neuste iPhone geheim hält
Amazon erobert gerade heimlich einen überraschenden, neuen Markt
Mit diesen Methoden testen Google, Amazon und Facebook, ob Bewerber wirklich gut sind
Apple hat ein mysteriöses Geheimbüro - es befindet sich mitten in Berlin

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- SolarWorld-Aktie bricht nach Insolvenz ein -- Telekom im Auftaktquartal auf Kurs -- LANXESS mit starkem Jahresstart -- Siemens, UniCredit im Fokus

Kurseinbruch bei Snap: Dieses Zertifikat bietet nun ordentlich Potenzial. Nordex-Aktie fällt trotzdem tief: Nordex auf Weg zu Jahreszielen. CANCOM mit Umsatzplus dank reger Nachfrage. SGL-Aktie gewinnt: SGL Carbon verringert Verlust deutlich. Senvion startet mit hohem Verlust ins Jahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
Bestbezahlte Praktikantenstellen
Welches Unternehmen bietet am meisten?
KW 18: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Länder mit den meisten Aktionären
Hier handeln die Menschen am liebsten
Aktion Frühjahrsputz: Die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Das Geld hinter der Entwicklung
So viel Budget haben die Formel 1-Teams 2017
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In Frankreich hat der Mitte-Links-Politiker die Präsidentschaftswahl gewonnen. Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SolarWorldA1YCMM
GAZPROM903276
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)A2DLMS
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Nordex AGA0D655
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Air Berlin plcAB1000
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99