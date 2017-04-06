Vivendi: New Board of Directors Appointed at Telecom Italia to Accelerate the Long Term Development of the Current Strategy

Regulatory News:
Vivendi (Paris:VIV) welcomes the composition of Telecom Italias new
Board of Directors, which was approved by the companys Annual
Shareholders Meeting on May 4, 2017. The new team, which brings
together a wide variety of recognized skills, will be a valuable asset
in the development of the Italian companys strategy and in meeting its
challenges in the months and years to come.
Telecom Italias new Board of Directors has 15 members, ten of whom are
independent within the meaning of Italian law and the Corporate
Governance Code for listed companies. Three members (Arnaud de
Puyfontaine, Hervé Philippe, Frédéric Crépin) represent Vivendi, Telecom
Italias largest shareholder. Two members (Giuseppe Recchi and Flavio
Cattaneo) ensure the continuity of management.
The Board of Directors held today was exclusively dedicated to the
renewal of the delegation of powers needed to ensure the proper
functioning of the company. The same persons are empowered with the same
powers pending merger control clearance by the European Commission.
Vivendi reaffirms its long term commitment to Telecom Italia and its
desire to create significant value for the telecoms operators
customers, employees and shareholders.
