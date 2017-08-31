Vivendi: Paddington to Become a Champion for Children in Support of UNICEF

Regulatory News:
Vivendi (Paris:VIV), the global content, media and communications group,
owner of the Paddington brand, today announces a long-term partnership
with UNICEF, the worlds largest childrens organisation. The
partnership will see Paddington, the beloved childrens character
becoming a champion for children, and furthering UNICEFs goal to
promote the rights of children all around the world, and to keep them
happy, healthy and safe. The partnership was borne out of recognition by
both organisations, that the values exemplified by Paddington, of
kindness, tolerance, and perseverance in the face of adversity, or
marmalade-related mishaps, make him the perfect champion for childrens
rights.
The partnerships first activations will happen in the UK, the USA, and
Europe and are planned to coincide with the upcoming release of
Paddington 2, the hugely anticipated sequel to the 2014 film Paddington,
and the 60th anniversary of the first Paddington book, which will be
celebrated around the world in 2018.
In the UK, Paddington will support UNICEF UKs campaign around refugee
children and will be featured prominently in UNICEF UKs OutRight
campaign, in which millions of children around the UK, learn about their
own rights and become empowered to speak out in support of the rights of
all children. This years campaign will feature the story of the small
bear, who has to leave his home in Darkest Peru, and is sent to
London with a label around his neck politely asking whoever finds him to Please
look after this bear. Thank you. Paddington finds a new family,
home and community, with a little help from his friendly nature,
politeness, and ability to stand up for himself when needed, by fixing
people who have forgotten how to behave with a hard stare. His story
will help children in the UK learn, that the right to a home, to be
cared for and to an education applies to all children.
Activation in the other countries will be communicated over the coming
months.
Lily Caprani, Deputy Executive Director, UNICEF UK, said: "We are
living in a time when millions of children around the world are being
forced to leave their homes, and to put their trust in the kindness of
strangers. As such, it seems especially appropriate and welcome to be
working with a partner like Vivendi, and to have a champion like
Paddington, whose own story of leaving Darkest Peru and finding a new
family and home in a strange country, resonates as strongly and freshly
today, as it did when it was first published. With the help of partners
like Vivendi and Paddington, we will be able to make sure that millions
more people hear about childrens rights, and with their support, build
a world in which every child, wherever they are, knows that there will
be people like Mr and Mrs Brown, to keep them happy, healthy and safe.
Simon Gillham (OBE), member of the Vivendi Management Board, stated: "We
are hugely proud that UNICEF has chosen Paddington as a champion for its
campaign to promote the rights of children all around the globe.
Paddington is the perfect example of tolerance, love and openness to
other cultures, from Peru to the rest of the world.
About Vivendi
Vivendi is an integrated content, media and
communications group. The company operates businesses throughout the
media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and
distribution of content. Universal Music Group is the world leader in
music, engaged in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising. It
owns more than 50 labels covering all music genres. Canal+ Group is the
leading pay-TV operator in France, also engaged in Africa, Poland and
Vietnam. Its subsidiary Studiocanal is the leading European player in
production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. Havas Group
is one of the worlds largest global communications group. It is
organized in three main business segments covering all the
communications disciplines: creativity, media expertise and
healthcare/wellness. Gameloft is a worldwide leader in mobile games,
with 2 million games downloaded per day. Vivendi Village brings together
the Paddington brands licensing activities, Vivendi Ticketing (in the
United Kingdom, the United States and France), MyBestPro (expert
counseling), the venues LOlympia and Theâtre de Luvre in Paris, and
CanalOlympia in Africa, as well as Olympia Production. With 300 million
unique users per month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content
aggregation and distribution platforms in the world. www.vivendi.com,
www.cultureswithvivendi.com
About UNICEF
UNICEF is the worlds leading organisation for
children, promoting the rights and wellbeing of every child, in
everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries
and territories to translate that commitment into practical action,
focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded
children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.
About Paddington
For almost 60 years, British-born writer
Michael Bond has been delighting children and families all over the
world with his stories about Paddington, the bear from Darkest Peru
famous for his love of marmalade. Paddington is popular with both
children and adults who feel affectionate and warm towards him and the
charm and humour of the Paddington stories is the key to their enduring
popularity.
Paddingtons adventures have been adapted several times
for television and at the end of 2014 Paddington made his debut onto the
big screen. The movie, produced by Studiocanal, part of the
international content and media group Vivendi, is the best-selling
non-Hollywood family movie ever released. A second Paddington movie,
Paddington 2, is set to launch globally at the end of 2017.
In
2016, Vivendi took full ownership of the Paddington brand worldwide,
with the exception of the classic publishing rights.
©P&Co. Ltd./SC 2017
Licensed on behalf of Studiocanal S.A.S by
Copyrights Group
