Vivendi: Published in Accordance with the General Regulations of the AMF

Regulatory News:
Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is carrying out a capital increase reserved for
employees of the Group.
Vivendi intends to more closely associate its employees to the Groups
development and results.
The subscription period will take place from June 6 to June 22, 2017
inclusive.
The settlement-delivery of the shares is expected to occur on July 25,
2017. The principal terms and conditions of this offering are described
below.
ISSUER
VIVENDI (the "Company)
Registered headquarters: 42, avenue de
Friedland
75008 Paris - France
Share capital:
7 080 198 499,00
Registration number in the Paris
Trade and Companies Registry: 343 134 763
Compartment A of NYSE
Euronext Paris (France)
ISIN code for ordinary shares: FR0000127771
VIV
Security admitted to the Deferred Payment Service (Service
de Règlement Différé)
FRAMEWORK OF THE OFFERING
In connection with Article L.225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code and
Articles L.3332-1 et seq. of the French Labor Code, the Combined
Shareholders Meeting of April 25, 2017 delegated, in its 23rd
resolution, its authority to the Management Board for the purpose of
carrying out, on one or more occasions, an issuance of shares reserved
for members of a company savings plan (plan dépargne dentreprise)
of the Company and the French or foreign companies related to it in
accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-180 of the French
Commercial Code and of Article L.3344-1 of the French Labor Code.
In its 24th resolution, the Combined Shareholders Meeting of
April 25, 2017 delegated its authority to the Management Board for the
purpose of carrying out an issuance of shares reserved for employees of
companies of the Vivendi Group related to the Company in accordance with
the provisions of Article L.225-180 of the French Code of Commerce and
Article L. 3344-1 of the French Labor Code and to certain financial
institutions, within the conditions set forth in such resolution.
Share capital increases reserved for employees of the Group are proposed
in the following countries: Germany, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Spain,
France, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, United Kingdom, and in the
form of a « Bonus Right » in the United States of
America, subject to obtaining local approvals in certain of these
countries.
SUBSCRIPTION CONDITIONS
Beneficiaries of the reserved issuance: the
beneficiaries of the reserved issuance provided for in the 23rd
resolution are employees of the Groups companies in Germany, Brazil,
Bulgaria, Canada, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and
the United Kingdom who have become members of the group savings plan (plan
dépargne groupe, or "PEG), irrespective of the nature of their
employment contract, and subject to a seniority condition of at least
three months as of the last day of the subscription period. In addition,
employees of certain U.S. companies of the Group, will be able to
benefit indirectly from shares issued under the 24th
resolution. A financial institution mandated by Vivendi will participate
in the hedging of a leveraged plan with guaranteed capital "OPUS 17.
Type of issuance: this issuance is carried
out without preferential subscription rights.
Maximum Subscription Amount:
The Management Board has decided that the number of new shares to be
issued shall be limited as follows:
-
1,000,000 shares for the share capital within the framework of the
classic plan "Groupe Vivendi Relais 2017 FCPE, section "Relais
Vivendi Epargne and
-
5,500,000 for the share capital increase within the framework of the
leveraged plan "Vivendi Opus 17.
Subscription price:
On June 6, 2017, the Chairman of the Management Board by a resolution of
the Management Board at its meeting held on May 9, 2017 will set the
subscription price which will be equal to 85% of the average of the
opening prices of the Vivendi share on the Euronext Paris market over
the twenty (20) trading days preceding the date of June 6, 2017.
Creation and listing of the shares: the new
Vivendi shares to be created will bear benefit entitlement (jouissance)
as of January 1, 2017 and will therefore be fully assimilated to
existing shares. The admission of the new Vivendi shares to trading on
the Euronext Paris market on the same listing line as the existing
shares should occur as soon as possible following the completion of the
capital increase scheduled to take place on July 25, 2017.
Maximum subscription amount: pursuant to
Article L.3332-10 of the French Labor Code, annual payments made by
beneficiaries of the offering over the course of a year cannot exceed
one-quarter of their gross annual remuneration. This legal maximum
amount takes into account all other payments that may be made by
employees in connection with a savings plan of their Company and/or of
the Group.
Lock-up period: pursuant to Article
L.3332-25 of the French Labor Code, the employees subscribing to the
issuance must hold their FCPE units, until May 31, 2022 inclusive,
except in the event of an early exit.
Reduction of subscription requests:
For each plan, in the event that the total number of Vivendi shares
subscribed is greater than the number of shares offered
(oversubscription), a reduction will be carried out in accordance with
the following principles:
- in order to allow the participation of a maximum of employees, the
Chairman of the Management Board, to who full authority has been granted
to this extent, will determine a guaranteed minimum number of shares per
subscriber (equal to the maximum number of shares offered in the plan
divided by the number of subscribers to such plan);
- a subscription request that is less than or equal to this minimum
number will be met in full;
- a subscription request that is higher than this minimum will be
satisfied up to this minimum amount; the portion of the request that
exceeds the minimum number will be reduced proportionally, up to the
limit of the maximum number of shares offered in the plan.
HEDGING TRANSACTIONS
The implementation of the leveraged plan in the context of the "Opus 17
plan could lead the financial institution structuring the offer (Société
Générale), to undertake hedging transactions, as of the date of
publication of the present press release and over the entire course of
the plan.
INTERNATIONAL LEGEND
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation to purchase Vivendi shares. The offering of Vivendi shares
reserved for employees will only be carried out in those countries where
such an offering has been registered with or notified to the competent
local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the
competent local authorities or in consideration of an exemption from the
requirement to prepare a prospectus or register the offering or notify
authorities of the offering. IN PARTICULAR, THE SHARES HAVE NOT BEEN AND
WILL NOT BE REGISTERED IN THE UNITED STATES UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF
1933, AND WILL ONLY BE OFFERED IN THE UNITED STATES TO ELIGIBLE
EMPLOYEES IN TRANSACTIONS NOT REQUIRING REGISTRATION UNDER SUCH ACT.
More generally, the offering will only be carried out in those countries
where all required filing procedures and/or consultation or information
obligations with respect to organizations representing employees and/or
notifications have been completed and the necessary authorizations have
been obtained. This press release is not destined for, and copies
thereof should not be sent to, countries in which such a prospectus has
not been approved or such an exemption is not available or where all of
the required filing procedures and/or consultation or information
obligations with respect to organizations representing employees and/or
notifications have not been completed or where the necessary
authorizations have not been obtained.
This press release constitutes the information document required
pursuant to Articles 212-4 (paragraph 5) and 212-5 (paragraph 6) of the
AMFs General Regulations and to Article 14 of instruction n°2005-11 of
December 13, 2005, published in the form of a press release in
accordance with Article 221-3 of the AMFs General Regulations.
