Western Union and the Western Union Foundation Provide Humanitarian Relief to Yemen

The
Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) and the Western
Union Foundation today announced a coordinated response involving
the companys employees, its agents and global non-governmental
organizations (NGOs) to provide humanitarian relief to millions of
people in Yemen.
The Western Union Foundation has committed USD$ 100,000 to the Disaster
Emergency Committee (DEC) to support their work to provide urgently
needed food, prevent the risk of cholera and help those who are already
affected.
The Foundation will also provide a dollar-for-dollar match of qualifying
contributions from Western Union agents to qualified NGOs providing
disaster relief support to those impacted by the crisis. Western Union
employee donations to the Foundation will be eligible for a 2:1 match.
Agent and employee donations will be matched, up to an aggregate total
of USD$ 25,000. In total, contributions from the Foundation through this
comprehensive effort could reach up to USD$ 125,000 in total aid.
"We are committed to helping the communities we serve, including
enhancing our support in Yemen, to combat the fragile situation facing
the country during this devastating crisis, said Elizabeth Roscoe,
executive director, Western Union Foundation.
From now until July 13, 2017, Western Union will reimburse* fees** paid
by NGOs for money transfers to Yemen made from participating Western
Union agent locations worldwide, wu.com and the companys mobile
applications.
Due to the unstable situation in Yemen, some Western Union agent
locations there may not be immediately operational or possess sufficient
funds.
* Western Union NGO customers sending money to Yemen will need to pay
standard fees at the time of the transaction(s).
Within 30 days
of the transaction(s), Western Union will manually reimburse NGOs that
sent money to Yemen between June 13, 2017 and July 13, 2017.
For
questions about the reimbursement process or for information on how to
become a Western Union NGO customer, please email NGOSolutions@westernunion.com.
**
Western Union makes money on the exchange of currencies.
About The Western Union Foundation
The Western Union Foundation is dedicated to creating a better world,
where the ability to realize dreams through economic opportunity is not
just a privilege for the few but a right for all. Through its signature
program, Education for Better, and with the support of The Western Union
Company, its employees, Agents, and business partners, The Western Union
Foundation works to realize this vision by supporting education and
disaster relief efforts as pathways toward a better future. Our combined
social ventures efforts make life better for individuals, families and
communities around the world. The Western Union Foundation has paid more
than $111 million in charitable giving since inception in 2001. These
funds have been pledged in more than 138 countries and territories. The
Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is
tax-exempt under §501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, contributions
to which are tax-deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more,
visit www.westernunionfoundation.org,
or Follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a leader in global payment
services. Together with its Vigo, Orlandi Valuta, Pago Facil and Western
Union Business Solutions branded payment services, Western Union
provides consumers and businesses with fast, reliable and convenient
ways to send and receive money around the world, to send payments and to
purchase money orders. As of March 31, 2017, the Western Union, Vigo and
Orlandi Valuta branded services were offered through a combined network
of over 550,000 agent locations in 200 countries and territories and
over 150,000 ATMs and kiosks, and included the capability to send money
to billions of accounts. In 2016, The Western Union Company completed
268 million consumer-to-consumer transactions worldwide, moving $80
billion of principal between consumers, and 523 million business
payments. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005082/en/