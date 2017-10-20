WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey and Deltalis to provide trust and ultra-secure hosting for the WISeCoin CryptoCurrency from a Datacenter located inside a Swiss Alps Bunker . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZUG, GENEVA, Switzerland- October 20, 2017- Wisekey International Holding Ltd (WISeKey) (SIX:WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT solutions company, announced a partnership with the Swiss company Deltalis SA to deploy critical infrastructures from an ultra-secure Datacenter built within a former military bunker located in the Swiss Alps.

Through this partnership, WISeKey is providing trusted, ultra-secure hosting for its recently introduced World Internet Secure Coin, or WISeCoin, a Blockchain platform that enables countries to launch their own cryptocurrencies in an environment that provides interoperability in a similar fashion as current analogue currencies (click here for additional details).

The new WISeCoin platform uses the latest Blockchain technology to empower a seamless cryptocurrency enabled economy. Currently, countries such as China, Russia, Estonia and several African countries are planning to launch their own national cryptocurrencies and storing cryptocurrency on secure locations is a major requirement to ensure the integrity of the system. WISeCoin offers the most reliable security features, such as digital identity, biometry and secure chip. WISeKey's objective is to become an emerging powerhouse in the global cryptocurrency market by supporting the development of economies built on Blockchain technology.

The WISeCoin platform offers the highest security standards, leveraging WISeKey's expertise in running critical, highly secured infrastructures that support the OISTE/WISeKey Trust Model and its worldwide accredited Root Certification Authorities. These security levels aren't only required in the software and hardware used to build the WISeCoin platform, but also at physical facilities on a national level using Tier-7 bunkers interconnected via the WISeKey bunkers in Switzerland (see video) where these systems are hosted and operated, in order to guarantee inviolability.

Deltalis SA is the ideal partner chosen by WISeKey to provide an ultra-secure facility, adequate for these critical-mission infrastructures. Deltalis runs the most secure Datacenter in the market inside a former swiss military granite bunker, built in the Swiss Alps to support the data even from nuclear catastrophes. This bunker has been transformed to provide an ultra-secure environment for data and IT. The Deltalis bunker has all the required accreditations, from IT security certifications as the ISO 27001 to the impressive EM-SHIELD seal, which certifies protection against electromagnetic pulse.

"Reliable cybersecurity and encryption platforms, like the ones run by WISeKey, not only need to be built under the highest quality and standards, but also need to be securely hosted and operated. The capability to locate our infrastructures an an ultra-secure environment inside a bunker in the Swiss Alps, reinforces the trust that our customers put on WISeKey," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

"Deltalis is proud of having been chosen by WISeKey to run its high security services. Our highly secured Datacenter together with the access to connectivity and our services is the perfect match for companies like WISeKey," said Frank Harzeim, CEO of Deltalis.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About Deltalis

Deltalis operates one the most secure DataCenters (DC) globally. Our DC is located within a former military bunker inside a mountain in canton Uri, in close proximity to Zug and the airport Zürich (ca 85 km). As hyper secure DC, Deltalis is the ideal partner for companies that demand a level of security which is beyond normal standards. Risks like Elecromagnetic Pulses (EMP) are increasing threats to data and information that can be damaged or destroyed. Most of all DC operators do not have any response to this and are not protected as Deltalis (certified).

Considering our outstanding security standards and perfect location, we are the perfect partner for Crypto Currency, Bitcoin and as well Blockchain Technologies. We have now launched our Innovation Lab (together with 3M), evaluating alternative Cooling Technologies, as immersion cooling, that is especially interesting for Blockchain Technologies. All these facts and our other values as services, certified green energy, etc. position us to be the most suitable DC for the Crypto Technology.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.