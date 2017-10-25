25.10.2017 07:00
WISeKey IoT Blockchain Technology to be Deployed in Selected SmartCities in China WISeKey IoT Technology Already Operational in Nanjing SmartCity

WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey IoT Blockchain Technology to be Deployed in Selected SmartCities in China Wisekey IoT Technology Already Operational in Nanjing SmartCity

WISeKey IoT Blockchain Technology to be Deployed in Selected SmartCities in China

WISeKey IoT Technology Already Operational in Nanjing SmartCity

Geneva, October 25, 2017 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey"- SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity company today announced its progress on the WISeKey China Blockchain Centre of Excellence which aims to deploy a Trusted Blockchain as a Service platform in the country with special focus to IoT, Smart Cars and Smart Cities projects.

WISeKey began deploying IoT Blockchain projects in China after a delegation from the Beijing INTO Global Business Communications, a company that connects Chinese tech investors with global innovative companies, and also senior executives from CITIC Fund, Ventureslab, Sinodata, Insightcredit, Chinese Youth Angel Association, Weshare Finance, and Joy Capital visited its headquarters in Switzerland in December 2016, having as a goal the establishment of a joint Swiss China Blockchain Centre of Excellence.

Since then, WISeKey has been cooperating with experts in industry, government, and academia to address businesses' most relevant Blockchain developments with practical, standards-based solutions using available Blockchain technologies.

The China Blockchain Centre of Excellence, has developed a Blockchain Platform that facilitates the swift adoption and on-boarding of Blockchain-based solutions and services. The Centre aims to deploy a Trusted Blockchain as a Service platform in the country with special focus on IoT, Smart Cars and Smart Cities projects. WISeKey and its China partners are performing research, rapid pilot prototyping, co-creation of use cases and IP creation on Blockchain technology and platforms. 

China's ban on initial coin offerings (ICO) is considered in the country as a necessary move to stop illegal fundraising and pyramid schemes, but there is common understanding that this should not stop government and private organizations from studying and implementing blockchain technology especially in industrial applications such as Smart Cars, Smart Cities and 4th Industrial Application related projects.    At the same time, China is moving ahead with its plan of becoming the first country in the world to offer its own digital cryptocurrency based on Blockchain technology, following successful trials. WISeKey and its China partners aim to take advantage of substantial opportunities arising from these projects.

WISeKey China agreements announced this year include:
Partnership with Chinese Feitian:

WISeKey Locks Digital Identity Solution in China:

In addition to China, WISeKey is working with governments entities and organizations around the world to enhance their existing cooperation on identity management, vehicle and land registration, lifecycle management, and to develop their own cryptocurrencies using Blockchain technology. These cryptocurrencies can enable financial transactions that offer multiple advantages, including faster processing, improved security, and reduced transaction costs. Blockchain-enabled cryptocurrency has the potential to usher in a new era of individual and corporate commerce.

WISeKey has partnered with Microsoft and IBM for BaaS solutions, as well as with other companies Lykke, Stratumn, BigchainDB. Using its partner ecosystem, WISeKey is well positioned to address different kinds of Blockchain requirements for global corporations.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



WISeKey International Holding SA
General-Guisan-Strasse 6 Zug Switzerland

ISIN: CH0314029270;


