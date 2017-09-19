28.09.2017 07:00
WISeKey QuoVadis Provides Advanced Solutions for Secure Corporate Email

WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey QuoVadis Provides Advanced Solutions for Secure Corporate Email

WISeKey QuoVadis Provides Advanced Solutions for Secure Corporate Email

WISeKey QuoVadis has partnered with several email gateway companies including German encryption specialists Zertificon Solutions

Geneva, Zug, Switzerland - September 28, 2017 - Wisekey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN), a provider of Cybersecurity and IoT solutions, today announced that WISeKey QuoVadis, its managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) brand, has partnered with several email gateway companies to provide advanced solutions to secure corporate emails. 

Over the years, WISeKey QuoVadis' PKI solutions have helped some of the world's largest enterprises and government entities secure email and online communication through the use of automated digital certificates.  

Recently WISeKey QuoVadis entered into a partnership with German encryption specialists Zertificon Solutions whereby WISeKey QuoVadis' email certificates are automatically administered via Zertificon's Z1 SecureMail Gateway.  This approach removes the difficulties of certificate management while allowing effective encryption by reducing user error.

WISeKey QuoVadis-enabled secure email gateways automatically issue, renew and, if necessary, withdraw email certificates for employees. WISeKey QuoVadis' managed PKI solutions can also secure messages from external partners who do not possess their own PKI, thus allowing full end-to-end message encryption.  WISeKey QuoVadis' managed PKI solutions, combined with secure email gateway applications, provide high levels of automation for certificate-based email encryption.

Roman Brunner, Managing Director of WISeKey QuoVadis, noted, "The incidence of enterprise-wide email hacks is rising, and we are experiencing an increased demand from corporations for secure email solutions.   Email is central to business communications and a breach not only disrupts normal business operations, but can damage a corporation's credibility and brand.  We are offering our customers trusted certificates for a reliable price and without an extended PKI integration."

WISeKey QuoVadis has partnerships with several other secure email gateway companies, such as Secure Messaging Service from PrivaSphere, SEPPmail, and totemomail from Totemo.  These email gateways, which function like a virtual mail office, are designed to secure all email traffic centrally and in accordance with each client's company-wide guidelines: emails for employees and systems are automatically encrypted and decrypted, signed and the signatures of incoming emails checked.

About WISeKey:
WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.


To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact:  Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com


Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WISeKey International Holding SA via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

WISeKey International Holding SA
General-Guisan-Strasse 6 Zug Switzerland

ISIN: CH0314029270;


