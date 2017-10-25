Woodford Reserve Bourbon to Be Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby®

Beginning in 2018, Americas greatest horse race will be referred to as
"the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve. Brown-Forman
Corporation (NYSE:BFA) (NYSE:BFB) announced today that it is entering
into a multi-brand, multi-year partnership with the Kentucky Derby® and
Churchill Downs®.
The Kentucky Derby sponsorship agreement between Churchill Downs and
Brown-Forman is a five-year agreement. The companys Woodford Reserve
Bourbon will be the official presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby.
Woodford Reserve has been the "Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby
since 1999 and sponsor of the Turf Classic Stakes race on Derby Day
since 2000. The new agreement elevates the relationship, cementing
Woodford Reserve and Thoroughbred horse racings long relationship.
"We are thrilled to be making this announcement and look forward to
furthering our relationship with the Kentucky Derby and Churchill
Downs, said Paul Varga, Brown-Forman, Chief Executive Officer.
"The Kentucky Derby is a legendary horse race and one of the premier
sports experiences of any kind and we believe putting together two of
Kentuckys finest Woodford Reserve and the Kentucky Derby is a
natural fit. We couldnt be more excited to be an integral part of the
celebration that is the Kentucky Derby.
The Kentucky Derby, which holds the distinction of being Americas
oldest continuously-held sporting event, has been run without
interruption at Churchill Downs since the tracks first race meet in
1875. The race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds offers a $2
million-guaranteed purse. The 144th running will take place
on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
"Brown-Forman has been an incredible partner of our company for more
than 30 years and it is extremely gratifying to expand our relationship
with this agreement to establish its Woodford Reserve bourbon as the
presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, said Bill Carstanjen, chief
executive officer of CDI. "Our companies share Kentucky as their
birthplace and each has developed brands that have achieved
international success and earned reputations for excellence. The
Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs have recorded significant growth in
recent years and were confident that the expansion of our ongoing
partnership with Brown-Forman is an important step in the continued
growth of the Kentucky Derby as a premier international entertainment
event.
On Derby Day, Woodford Reserve will be an integral part of the unmatched
celebratory experience of the Kentucky Derby. Woodford Reserve will
leverage all of the partnerships associated with the Kentucky Derby,
Churchill Downs, and the Road to the Kentucky Derby, including the NBC
tie-in and signage throughout the track.
Woodford Reserve will be the presenting sponsor of the Road to the
Kentucky Derby, the series of 37 points races that determine the
eligibility of horses to compete in the race.
Additional Brown-Forman brands will take part in the sponsorship,
including Old Forester returning as the "official mint julep of the
Kentucky Derby and a sponsor of Thurby (Thursday of Derby week). Those
details will be announced at a future date.
For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the
experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol
brands, including Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniels & Cola,
Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire, Gentleman
Jack, Jack Daniels Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador,
Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix,
Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane.
Brown-Formans brands are supported by over 4,700 employees and sold in
more than 165 countries worldwide. For more information about the
company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.
Churchill Downs, the worlds most legendary racetrack, has conducted
Thoroughbred racing and presented Americas greatest race, the Kentucky
Derby, continuously since 1875. Located in Louisville, the flagship
racetrack of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) offers
year-round simulcast wagering at the historic track. Churchill Downs
will conduct the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 5, 2018. The
tracks 2017 Fall Meet is scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 26. An eight-time
host to the Breeders Cup World Championships, Churchill Downs will
again be the site of that event on Nov. 2-3, 2018. Information is
available at www.ChurchillDowns.com.
