Xilam Launches Oggy App Worldwide

Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL), one of the world's leading kids entertainment companies, has launched an Oggy app worldwide. The game plunges fans into a wild race between Oggy and his rival cockroaches.

Designed in-house by Xilam Animation and developed by mobile publishing company Playsoft, Oggys official App brings to users smartphones and tablets an exciting interactive chase game. Both visuals and sound effects come from the very same animation studio in Paris that makes the television cartoon series.

The kitchen is in an uproar! Those wicked cockroaches - Joey, Deedee and Marky - have attempted to empty Oggys refrigerator! Your mission? Go after them in this completely crazy runner game! Do your utmost to stop them while theyre on the run, as you carefully avoid whatever obstacles they leave in your way! Jump, roll, fly and use your swatter to squash those cheeky cockroaches!

Marc du Pontavice, Founder and President at Xilam Animation, said:

"We are thrilled to announce that Oggys App already passed 1.5 M downloads and is now growing fast in other countries, from India to Italy.

The free game features in-app purchases offering exciting bonus levels such as increases in speed and hover-boards. Additional app highlights include:

3 different worlds to explore.

Rediscover the world of the series with cartoon-style graphics!

Unlock three super-crazy super powers.

Wilder-than-ever obstacles and projectiles to avoid.

Coins galore to collect, and to increase Oggys skills!

The chance to challenge friends on Facebook!

Until now, the app has only been available in France, where it has seen great success. In France, the app already has more than 9,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.

Distributed in more than 160 countries around the world and watched in 600 million homes via linear TV and SVOD platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Oggy & the Cockroaches also has a cult following on Facebook with more than 3.5M fans and 1.2M subscribers on YouTube.

Available now on iOS and Android, «OGGY » published by « Xilam Animation »:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/oggy/id660741373

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xilam.oggy

Oggy App Trailer on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_le6MC_HZE

ENDS

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europes leading animation companies, producing and distributing original childrens and family entertainment content in both 2D and 3D formats across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and 3 feature films including strong brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with the Ronks! and its first pre-school series, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 160 countries on all the major TV networks, these series are also breaking audience records on all the major digital platforms, including YouTube with over 2.2 billion views in 2016, ranking Xilam as one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.

Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris / Ticker: XIL / ISIN code: FR0004034072.

Xilam is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170831006152/en/