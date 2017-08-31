Xilam Launches Oggy App Worldwide

Regulatory News:
Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL), one of the world's leading kids
entertainment companies, has launched an Oggy app
worldwide. The game plunges fans into a wild race between Oggy and his
rival cockroaches.
Designed in-house by Xilam Animation and developed by mobile publishing
company Playsoft, Oggys official App brings to users
smartphones and tablets an exciting interactive chase game. Both visuals
and sound effects come from the very same animation studio in Paris that
makes the television cartoon series.
The kitchen is in an uproar! Those wicked cockroaches - Joey, Deedee and
Marky - have attempted to empty Oggys refrigerator! Your mission? Go
after them in this completely crazy runner game! Do your utmost to stop
them while theyre on the run, as you carefully avoid whatever obstacles
they leave in your way! Jump, roll, fly and use your swatter to squash
those cheeky cockroaches!
Marc du Pontavice, Founder and President at Xilam Animation, said:
"We are thrilled to announce that Oggys App already passed 1.5 M
downloads and is now growing fast in other countries, from India to
Italy.
The free game features in-app purchases offering exciting bonus levels
such as increases in speed and hover-boards. Additional app highlights
include:
-
3 different worlds to explore.
-
Rediscover the world of the series with cartoon-style graphics!
-
Unlock three super-crazy super powers.
-
Wilder-than-ever obstacles and projectiles to avoid.
-
Coins galore to collect, and to increase Oggys skills!
-
The chance to challenge friends on Facebook!
Until now, the app has only been available in France, where it has seen
great success. In France, the app already has more than 9,000 reviews
with an average rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.
Distributed in more than 160 countries around the world and watched in
600 million homes via linear TV and SVOD platforms such as Netflix and
Amazon Prime Video, Oggy & the Cockroaches also has a
cult following on Facebook with more than 3.5M fans and 1.2M subscribers
on YouTube.
Available now on iOS and Android, «OGGY »
published by « Xilam Animation »:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/oggy/id660741373
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xilam.oggy
Oggy App Trailer on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_le6MC_HZE
ENDS
About Xilam
Xilam is one of Europes leading animation companies, producing and
distributing original childrens and family entertainment content in
both 2D and 3D formats across TV, film and digital media platforms.
Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more
than 2,000 animated episodes and 3 feature films including strong brands
such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with
the Ronks! and its first pre-school series, Paprika.
Broadcast in over 160 countries on all the major TV networks, these
series are also breaking audience records on all the major digital
platforms, including YouTube with over 2.2 billion views in 2016,
ranking Xilam as one of the top global content providers in animation.
Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based
across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and
Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.
Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris / Ticker: XIL / ISIN code:
FR0004034072.
Xilam is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170831006152/en/