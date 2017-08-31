31.08.2017 20:16
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Xilam Launches Oggy App Worldwide

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL), one of the world's leading kids entertainment companies, has launched an Oggy app worldwide. The game plunges fans into a wild race between Oggy and his rival cockroaches.

Designed in-house by Xilam Animation and developed by mobile publishing company Playsoft, Oggys official App brings to users smartphones and tablets an exciting interactive chase game. Both visuals and sound effects come from the very same animation studio in Paris that makes the television cartoon series.

The kitchen is in an uproar! Those wicked cockroaches - Joey, Deedee and Marky - have attempted to empty Oggys refrigerator! Your mission? Go after them in this completely crazy runner game! Do your utmost to stop them while theyre on the run, as you carefully avoid whatever obstacles they leave in your way! Jump, roll, fly and use your swatter to squash those cheeky cockroaches!

Marc du Pontavice, Founder and President at Xilam Animation, said:

"We are thrilled to announce that Oggys App already passed 1.5 M downloads and is now growing fast in other countries, from India to Italy.

The free game features in-app purchases offering exciting bonus levels such as increases in speed and hover-boards. Additional app highlights include:

  • 3 different worlds to explore.
  • Rediscover the world of the series with cartoon-style graphics!
  • Unlock three super-crazy super powers.
  • Wilder-than-ever obstacles and projectiles to avoid.
  • Coins galore to collect, and to increase Oggys skills!
  • The chance to challenge friends on Facebook!

Until now, the app has only been available in France, where it has seen great success. In France, the app already has more than 9,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.

Distributed in more than 160 countries around the world and watched in 600 million homes via linear TV and SVOD platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Oggy & the Cockroaches also has a cult following on Facebook with more than 3.5M fans and 1.2M subscribers on YouTube.

Available now on iOS and Android, «OGGY » published by « Xilam Animation »:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/oggy/id660741373

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xilam.oggy

Oggy App Trailer on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_le6MC_HZE

ENDS

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europes leading animation companies, producing and distributing original childrens and family entertainment content in both 2D and 3D formats across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and 3 feature films including strong brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with the Ronks! and its first pre-school series, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 160 countries on all the major TV networks, these series are also breaking audience records on all the major digital platforms, including YouTube with over 2.2 billion views in 2016, ranking Xilam as one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.

Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris / Ticker: XIL / ISIN code: FR0004034072.

Xilam is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Xilam Animation S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Xilam Animation News
RSS Feed
Xilam Animation zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Xilam Animation S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Xilam Animation News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Xilam Animation News
Anzeige

Inside

Siegeszug der Software
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
DZ BANK  Trading 360 Grad: Hier gratis anmelden und Traden lernen
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Stabilisierungstag
UBS: Continental AG: Weitere Schwäche ist möglich
Vontobel: Der Goldpreis liebäugelt mit einem frischen Neun-Monats-Hoch
Boxen, Fußball oder Serien-Highlights  Die Zukunft im TV heißt Streaming!
HSBC: S&P 500® (Daily) - Die entscheidenden Stresslevel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Xilam Animation-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Xilam Animation Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

In diesen Regionen sind Kfz-Versicherungen am teuersten
Der absurde Brandschutz-Wahn in Deutschland
Die EZB wird erstmal gar nichts beschließen
Börse reagierte gelassen auf Nordkorea-Schock
China schafft in stiller Revolution das Bargeld ab

News von

Neues verdrängt Altes: Mit diesen Aktien investieren Anleger in die Zukunft
Insolvente Air Berlin hofft auf Lufthansa und Easyjet
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
BVB-Aktie: Bundesligist einigt sich mit Barcelona über Dembele-Transfer
DAX: Entspannung vorerst nur temporär

News von

Eine Studie zeigt, welche Folgen es hätte, Reiche noch höher zu besteuern
Konkurrenz für Bitcoin? Burger King hat jetzt eine eigene Krypto-Währung
Studie zeigt: Die Air-Berlin-Pleite hat dramatische Auswirkung auf die Ticketpreise
Ein Experte erklärt, warum der starke Euro gefährlich ist
Mit seinem Solardach könnte Elon Musk etwas gelingen, wobei andere Unternehmen bisher versagt haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester --Wall Street grün -- Darum hat Berkshire Hathaway so viel Bargeld angehäuft -- Singer fordert von neuen STADA-Eignern satte Abfindung -- Apple, Carrefour, EVOTEC im Fokus

LEONI zahlte angeblich zu geringe Lizenzgebühren an IT-Unternehmen. Bundesbank: Jede vierte Bank will Strafzinsen künftig weitergeben. MediGene-Aktien springen zweistellig hoch. Wegen Trump: Finnischer Milliardenfonds wirft US-Aktien raus. Unternehmer Wöhrl prüft Air Berlin-Übernahme vorerst nicht weiter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 34: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Juni 2017)
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Sorglos die Koffer packen
In diesen europäischen Ländern kommt man voll auf seine Kosten
Die ärmsten Länder der EU
Hier ist das BIP schlechter als im Durchschnitt
Vor diesen Berufen macht die Digitalisierung keinen Halt
Diese Jobs sind besonders stark bedroht
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:02 Uhr
DAX schließt fester --Wall Street grün -- Darum hat Berkshire Hathaway so viel Bargeld angehäuft -- Singer fordert von neuen STADA-Eignern satte Abfindung -- Apple, Carrefour, EVOTEC im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:11 Uhr
Wegen Trump: Finnischer Milliardenfonds wirft US-Aktien raus
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu ProSiebenSat.1, Merck KGaA, Heidelberg Cement, RTL und BMW
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
MediGene AGA1X3W0
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11