Zix Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2017 Financial Results

Zix
Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security,
today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September
30, 2017.
Third Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same
year-ago quarter)
-
Revenue increased 8% to a record $16.6 million
-
Annual contract value increased 10% to a record $66.1 million
-
New first year orders increased 11% to $2.1 million
-
GAAP net income increased 8% to $1.9 million
-
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 5% to $0.03
-
Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 5% to $0.07
-
Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $4.6 million
-
Cash flow from operations increased to a company record $6.7 million
-
The company ended the quarter with $32.8 million in cash and no debt
Management Commentary
"Following successful launches in the prior quarter, ZixProtect and
ZixArchive continued to perform well ahead of our internal plan, said Dave
Wagner, Zixs Chief Executive Officer. "Our early traction with
these solutions has validated the timely rollout of our bundled product
suite, when many customers are increasingly seeking more value from
fewer vendors. During the quarter, several partner-based accounts fell
behind their deployment schedules, and therefore their contributions
could not be included in our third quarter revenue results. We also
experienced weakness in our customer renewals which was largely driven
by customer M&A activity. Our strategic decision to enter into the
advanced threat protection and email archiving markets while also
strengthening our hosted solution better positions us to mitigate these
pressures and drive greater long-term value for our customers.
Zixs Chief Financial Officer Dave
Rockvam added: "New first year orders during the third quarter
increased 11.4% and experienced a solid boost due to the recent
introductions of ZixProtect and ZixArchive. We also experienced solid
year-over-year revenue growth and achieved record revenue for the 14th
quarter in a row. Additionally, we achieved our non-GAAP fully diluted
earnings per share guidance of $0.07. Complementing these healthy
results was our return to achieving a 28% adjusted EBITDA margin, which
we forecasted in the prior quarter and which is consistent with our
long-term model. Looking ahead, we expect similar strong bottom-line
results but expect a slight impact to our previously forecasted topline.
Wagner continued: "We are driven by innovation and our commitment to our
customers to provide the very best email security solution possible,
which is why we acquired Entelligence Messaging Server (EMS) during the
third quarter. The EMS technology will be integrated into our ZixEncrypt
roadmap to enhance our end-to-end encryption capabilities, as well as
give us more delivery and deployment options and FIPS validated
cryptography, which will give us an added edge when marketing to new
customers and upselling existing ones. When combined with the portfolio
expansion from our Greenview Data acquisition earlier in the year, we
believe our enhanced product suite positions us as not only the gold
standard in email encryption but in the broader email security market as
well.
Third Quarter 2017 Operational Highlights
-
Acquired
Entelligence Messaging Server business to strengthen Zixs
industry-leading email encryption solutions
-
Entered into a strategic
partnership with Digital Guardian, a next-generation data
protection platform, to bring together best-in-class email encryption
with enterprise data loss prevention
Third Quarter 2017 Corporate Financial Summary and Other
Operational Metrics
$ in Millions, except per share data
Revenue
GAAP Gross Profit
GAAP Net Income
GAAP Net Income Per Share Diluted
EBITDA (2)
EBITDA Margin
Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit (3)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (3)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Per Share Diluted (3)
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
New First Year Orders
Total Orders
Backlog (4)
Fiscal Nine Months 2017 Corporate Financial Summary and Other
Operational Metrics
$ in Millions, except per share data
Revenue
GAAP Gross Profit
GAAP Net Income
GAAP Net Income Per Share Diluted
EBITDA (2)
EBITDA Margin
Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit (3)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (3)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Per Share Diluted (3)
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
New First Year Orders
Total Orders
(1) Changes are based on actual numbers versus numbers shown
in the columns, which may reflect rounding
(2) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization
(3) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP adjusted results is
included in this press release and available on our investor relations
Web page at http://investor.zixcorp.com
(4) Service contract commitments that represent future
revenue to be recognized as the services are provided
Financial Outlook
For the fourth quarter 2017, the company forecasts revenue to range
between $16.6 million and $16.8 million, representing an increase of 7%
to 8% year-over-year. The company forecasts fully diluted GAAP earnings
per share to be in a range of $0.02 and $0.03 and fully diluted non-GAAP
adjusted earnings per share to be $0.08 for the fourth quarter 2017.
For fiscal year 2017, the company is revising its revenue guidance range
to between $65.5 million to $65.7 million, representing an increase of
9% compared to fiscal year 2016. The company forecasts fully diluted
GAAP earnings per share to be between $0.10 and $0.12 and reiterates its
fully diluted non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share guidance of $0.28 for
fiscal year 2017.
Conference Call Information
Management will discuss these financial results and outlook on a
conference call today (October 24, 2017) at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).
A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor
section of Zixs website here.
Alternatively, participants can access the conference call by dialing
1-855-853-6940 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-720-634-2906 (international) at
least 15 minutes before the call and entering access code 93297452. If
you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please
contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.
An audio replay of the conference will be available for seven days, by
dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-404-537-3406
(international) and entering the access code 93297452. An archive of the
webcast will also be available on the Zix investor relations Web site.
About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the
nations most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and
government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions
for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat
protection, archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security.
Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its
customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is
publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For
more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.
Statements in this release that are not purely historical facts or that
necessarily depend upon future events, including statements about
forecasts of sales, revenue or earnings, potential benefits of strategic
relationships, or other statements about anticipations, beliefs,
expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies for the future, may be
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not
to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All
forward-looking statements are based upon information available to Zix
on the date this release was issued. Zix undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or
results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks or
uncertainties related to market acceptance of new Zix solutions and how
privacy and data security laws may affect demand for Zix email data
protection solutions. Zix may not succeed in addressing these and other
risks. Further information regarding factors that could affect Zix
financial and other results can be found in the risk factors section of
Zixs most recent filing on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
|
September 30,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Receivables, net
Prepaid and other current assets
Total current assets
Property and equipment, net
Intangible Assets, Net
Goodwill
Deferred tax assets
Total assets
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
Deferred revenue
Total current liabilities
Long-term liabilities:
Deferred revenue
Deferred rent
Total long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Total stockholders equity
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
ZIX CORPORATION
|
|
Revenue
Cost of revenue
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
Total operating expenses
Operating income
Operating margin
Other income, net
Income before income taxes
|
Net income
Basic income per common share:
Diluted income per common share:
Shares used in per share calculation - basic
Shares used in per share calculation - diluted
ZIX CORPORATION
|
Operating activities:
Net income
|
|
|
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
Financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
ZIX CORPORATION
|
|
|
GAAP cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
Gross profit:
GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
|
Research and development expense
GAAP research and development expense
|
|
|
Selling and marketing expense
GAAP selling and marketing expense
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expense
GAAP general and administrative expense
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
GAAP operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per common share:
|
|
Shares used to compute Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share -
Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation charges (1)
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(1) Stock-based compensation charges are included as follows:
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
(2) Strategic consulting and litigation costs are included as
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
(3) Intangible Amortization is included as follows:
Cost of revenues
|
(4) Corporate separation payment is included as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
Stock-based compensation charges
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used to compute Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share -
ZIX CORPORATION
NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The Company occasionally utilizes financial measures and terms not
calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles
in the United States ("GAAP) in order to provide investors with an
alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that
enables investors to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance as
compared to past performance. We also believe these Non-GAAP measures
provide investors with a more informed baseline for modeling the
Companys future financial performance. Management uses these Non-GAAP
financial measures to make operational and investment decisions, to
evaluate the Company's performance, to forecast and to determine
compensation. Further, management utilizes these performance measures
for purposes of comparison with its business plan and individual
operating budgets and allocation of resources. We believe that our
investors should have access to, and that we are obligated to provide,
the same set of tools that we use in analyzing our results. These
Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared
in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for
or superior to GAAP results. We have provided definitions below for
certain Non-GAAP financial measures, together with an explanation of why
management uses these measures and why management believes that these
Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors. In addition, in our
earnings release we have provided tables to reconcile the Non-GAAP
financial measures utilized to GAAP financial measures.
ADJUSTED NON-GAAP MEASURES
Our Non-GAAP measures adjust GAAP Cost of revenue, Gross profit,
Research and development expense, Selling and marketing expense, General
and administrative expense, Operating income, Net income, Net income per
share - diluted, and EBITDA for non-cash stock-based compensation
expense, and strategic consulting and litigation costs to derive
Non-GAAP adjusted Cost of revenue, adjusted Gross profit, adjusted
Research and development expense, adjusted Selling and marketing
expense, adjusted General and administrative expense, adjusted Operating
income, adjusted Net income, adjusted Net income per share - diluted and
adjusted EBITDA. We provide a reconciliation of these adjusted Non-GAAP
measures to GAAP Gross profit, Operating income, Net income, Net income
per share - diluted and EBITDA.
Our forward-looking adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share information
consistently excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
Additionally, the adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share will consistently
exclude litigation expenses and non-recurring items that impact our
ongoing business. See items (A) through (E) below for further
information on the current quarter's reconciling items.
Items (A) through (F) on the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Financial Measures" table are listed to the right of certain categories
under "Gross profit," "Operating income," "Net income," "Net income per
share - diluted" and "EBITDA" and correspond to the categories explained
in further detail below under (A) through (F).
(A) Non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to stock option
grants, restricted stock, and restricted stock units awarded to and
accounted for in accordance with Share-Based Payment accounting
guidance. See (1) on previous page for breakdown of stock-based
compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective
assumptions and varying award types, the Company believes that the
exclusion of stock-based compensation charges provides for more accurate
comparisons to our peer companies and for a more accurate comparison of
our financial results to previous periods. Additionally, the Company
believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of
non-cash stock-based compensation charges on our operating results.
(B) Strategic consulting and litigation costs. See item (2) on previous
page. The Companys management excludes certain board-directed
consulting costs and litigation expenses when evaluating its ongoing
performance and/or predicting its earnings trends and therefore excludes
these charges on our adjusted operating results.
(C) Intangible amortization costs. See item (3) on previous page. The
Companys management excludes amortization expenses associated with the
acquisition of intangible assets when evaluating its ongoing performance
and/or predicting its earnings trends and therefore excludes these
charges on our adjusted operating results.
(D)
Corporate separation payment relating to employment
termination benefits agreement. See item (4) on previous page. The
Companys management excludes these costs when evaluating its ongoing
performance and/or predicting its earnings trends and therefore excludes
these charges on our adjusted operating results.
(E) The Non-GAAP adjustment to the tax provision represents the non-cash
tax expense included in the GAAP tax provision, including the current
period utilization of deferred tax assets created in previous periods.
The remaining provision for income taxes represents expected cash taxes
to be paid.
(F) EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization. Adjusted EBITDA adds back stock-based compensation charges
and litigation expenses.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171024006493/en/