moneymeets: Wie sich der BU-Grad berechnet

<span style="font-size: 16px;<font face="helvetica> </font> Jeder fünfte Erwerbstätige scheidet aus gesundheitlichen Gründen vorzeitig aus dem Arbeitsleben aus. Berufsunf&auml;higkeitsversicherungen werden daher von Verbrauchersch&uuml;tzern dringend empfohlen. Eine wichtige Frage bei der privaten Absicherung ist dabei: In welchen F&auml;llen zahlt die Versicherung &uuml;berhaupt? Dieses Thema war k&uuml;rzlich Gegenstand einer Klage, die zu einer wichtigen &Auml;nderung f&uuml;r Verbraucher gef&uuml;hrt hat. </span></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr><tr><td style="padding: 0; margin: 0;" align="left" valign="top"><table class="text-block" border="0" width="100%" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" align="center" data-editable="text"><tbody><tr><td class="lh-4" style="padding: 0px 79px 30px; margin: 0px; font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, Times, serif; line-height: 1.45;" align="left" valign="top"><span style="font-weight: 300; color: #282828; line-height: 1.4; font-family: Arial, Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, sans-serif;"></span><span style="font-size: 16px;<font face="helvetica> </font> Im August 2017 ging eine Hauswirtschafterin einer M&uuml;nchener Anwaltskanzlei gegen die Einstufung ihres BU-Grads an. Sie war in ihrer T&auml;tigkeit unter anderem zust&auml;ndig f&uuml;r das Putzen, die Eink&auml;ufe und die Zubereitung des Mittagstisches f&uuml;r die Belegschaft. Bereits 2007 st&uuml;rzte die Frau eine Treppe hinunter und machte unter anderem aufgrund von R&uuml;cken- und Wirbels&auml;ulenbeschwerden Leistungen bei ihrer BU-Versicherung geltend. Die Versicherung allerdings bezweifelte, dass die Frau nur noch die H&auml;lfte ihrer Aufgaben erledigen k&ouml;nne und daher nicht berufsunf&auml;hig sei. Die Frau habe zwar beim Tragen der Eink&auml;ufe Probleme, diese T&auml;tigkeit mache allerdings einen zeitlich eher geringen Aufwand aus. Der Bundesgerichtshof (BGH) hingegen stimmte der Einsch&auml;tzung der Frau zu und gab ihr Recht. Das Einkaufen dürfe nicht als isolierte Handlung betrachtet werden, da sie ohne die Einkäufe die Kantine nicht mehr führen könne und die Tätigkeit daher einen untrennbaren Bestandteil des gesamten Berufes ausmache.