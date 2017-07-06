Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé acquires majority interest in Blue Bottle Coffee

Nestlé S.A. / Nestlé acquires majority interest in Blue Bottle
Vevey, 14 September 2017
Nestlé acquires majority interest in Blue Bottle Coffee
Nestlé today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in
Blue Bottle Coffee, a high-end speciality coffee roaster and retailer
based in Oakland, California.
Over the last 15 years, Blue Bottle Coffee has achieved iconic status
amongst discerning coffee drinkers. It offers one of the highest quality
coffees available, with an uncompromising attention to taste, freshness
and sustainability.
The company operates coffee shops in major US cities and in Japan, with
a unique minimalist style that also incorporates elements of the
surrounding neighbourhood. The total number of Blue Bottle Coffee shops
is expected to reach 55 by the end of 2017, up from 29 at the end of
last year. Blue Bottle Coffee has also launched super premium
ready-to-drink and roast and ground products, sold online and in the
retail market.
Blue Bottle Coffee will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity,
while having full access to Nestlé's well-recognised capabilities
in coffee and its strong global consumer reach. The current management
and employees will retain a minority stake and continue to run the
business with the same entrepreneurial spirit that has made the brand so
successful. That includes Bryan Meehan remaining as CEO and founder
James Freeman as Chief Product Officer.
Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider: "This move underlines Nestlé's
focus on investing in high-growth categories and acting on consumer
trends. Blue Bottle Coffee's passion for quality coffee and
mission-based outlook make for a highly successful brand. Their path to
scale is clearly defined and benefits from increasing consumer
appreciation for delicious and sustainable coffee."
With the acquisition of Blue Bottle Coffee, Nestlé is entering the
fast-growing, super premium coffee shop segment with an iconic brand for
discerning coffee drinkers. Blue Bottle Coffee allows Nestlé to
strengthen its position in the US coffee market, the largest in the
world, as well as internationally, building on success in Japan. It also
offers opportunities to grow in super premium ready-to-drink and roast
and ground coffee, largely through online subscription.
Blue Bottle Coffee CEO Bryan Meehan: "My goal as CEO has been to secure
a sustainable future for Blue Bottle Coffee that would enable it to
flourish for many years to come. I'm excited to work with Nestlé to
take a long-term approach to becoming a global leader in speciality
coffee. We felt a real kinship with the team and knew it was the right
move for us."
Nestlé is the world's largest coffee producer, with brands
including Nescafé and Nespresso. Nescafé is the world's
leading coffee brand available in over 180 countries, with nearly 5,500
cups consumed every second. Nespresso has more than 600 boutiques and
about 465,000 daily visits to its e-commerce platforms.
