14.09.2017 18:01
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé acquires majority interest in Blue Bottle Coffee

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Nestlé S.A. / Nestlé acquires majority interest in Blue Bottle

Coffee. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The

Anzeige
Gold kaufen
Sie möchten in physisches Gold investieren? Nutzen Sie die günstigen Konditionen im finanzen.net Goldshop.
zum Shop

issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This press release is also available in Français (pdf):

http://www.nestle.com/asset-library/Documents/Media/press-release/2017-September/blue-bottle-coffee-fr.pdf

and Deutsch (pdf):

http://www.nestle.com/asset-library/Documents/Media/press-release/2017-September/blue-bottle-coffee-de.pdf

.......................................

Vevey, 14 September 2017

Nestlé acquires majority interest in Blue Bottle Coffee

Nestlé today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in

Blue Bottle Coffee, a high-end speciality coffee roaster and retailer

based in Oakland, California.

Over the last 15 years, Blue Bottle Coffee has achieved iconic status

amongst discerning coffee drinkers. It offers one of the highest quality

coffees available, with an uncompromising attention to taste, freshness

and sustainability.

The company operates coffee shops in major US cities and in Japan, with

a unique minimalist style that also incorporates elements of the

surrounding neighbourhood. The total number of Blue Bottle Coffee shops

is expected to reach 55 by the end of 2017, up from 29 at the end of

last year. Blue Bottle Coffee has also launched super premium

ready-to-drink and roast and ground products, sold online and in the

retail market.

Blue Bottle Coffee will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity,

while having full access to Nestlé's well-recognised capabilities

in coffee and its strong global consumer reach. The current management

and employees will retain a minority stake and continue to run the

business with the same entrepreneurial spirit that has made the brand so

successful. That includes Bryan Meehan remaining as CEO and founder

James Freeman as Chief Product Officer.

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider: "This move underlines Nestlé's

focus on investing in high-growth categories and acting on consumer

trends. Blue Bottle Coffee's passion for quality coffee and

mission-based outlook make for a highly successful brand. Their path to

scale is clearly defined and benefits from increasing consumer

appreciation for delicious and sustainable coffee."

With the acquisition of Blue Bottle Coffee, Nestlé is entering the

fast-growing, super premium coffee shop segment with an iconic brand for

discerning coffee drinkers. Blue Bottle Coffee allows Nestlé to

strengthen its position in the US coffee market, the largest in the

world, as well as internationally, building on success in Japan. It also

offers opportunities to grow in super premium ready-to-drink and roast

and ground coffee, largely through online subscription.

Blue Bottle Coffee CEO Bryan Meehan: "My goal as CEO has been to secure

a sustainable future for Blue Bottle Coffee that would enable it to

flourish for many years to come. I'm excited to work with Nestlé to

take a long-term approach to becoming a global leader in speciality

coffee. We felt a real kinship with the team and knew it was the right

move for us."

Nestlé is the world's largest coffee producer, with brands

including Nescafé and Nespresso. Nescafé is the world's

leading coffee brand available in over 180 countries, with nearly 5,500

cups consumed every second. Nespresso has more than 600 boutiques and

about 465,000 daily visits to its e-commerce platforms.

Contacts

Media: Robin Tickle Tel.: +41 21 924 22 00

Investors: Steffen Kindler Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Nestlé S.A. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Nestlé S.A.

Avenue Nestlé 55 Vevey Switzerland

WKN: 887208;ISIN: CH0038863350;

http://www.nestle.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2017 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Kaffee

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • ?
18:01 Uhr
Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé acquires majority interest in Blue Bottle Coffee (Dow Jones)
18:00 Uhr
Nestlé breaks into US hipster coffee market with Blue Bottle deal (Financial Times)
04.09.17
Bargeldloses Zahlen in China: Kaffee per App bezahlen (Tagesschau)
25.08.17
Coffee traders ready for further tightness in robusta (Financial Times)
11.08.17
Vier Gründer aus Bayern haben mit einem neuen Getränk dm überzeugt (Business Insider)
01.08.17
Greggs sales rise on coffee, breakfast and salad growth (Financial Times)
06.07.17
The Future of Coffee is On Your Smartphone (The Wall Street Journal)
06.07.17
Koffein fürs Portfolio - Wie investiert man eigentlich in Kaffee? (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Newssuche

GO

Quicklinks

RealtimekurseETCs
Forward CurvesRohstoff-Zertifikate
Basiswissen 

Die beliebtesten Rohstoffe

Goldpreis1.325,131,88
0,14%
Kupferpreis6.468,36-59,52
-0,92%
Ölpreis (WTI)50,110,79
1,60%
Silber17,71-0,06
-0,34%
Super Benzin1,34-0,00
-0,30%
Weizen162,501,00
0,62%

Edelmetalle: Münzen und Barren

  • Gold
  • Silber
1g Goldbarren45,26
+0,1
5g Goldbarren196,27
+0,1
10g Goldbarren380,94
+0,1
1 Uz Goldbarren1.147,84
+0,2
Kr&uuml;gerrand1.157,57
+0,2
Maple Leaf1.157,57
+0,2
American Eagle1.165,67
+0,2
zum Edelmetallshop

Meistgelesene Kaffee News

25.08.17Coffee traders ready for further tightness in robusta
04.09.17Bargeldloses Zahlen in China: Kaffee per App bezahlen

Mehr zum Kaffee

SnapshotNachrichten
HistorischForward-Curve
Chart (groß)ETCs auf Kaffee
ChartvergleichKaffeeaktien
Realtimekurs 

NACHRICHTEN

  • Rohstoffe
  • Alle

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Experte: "Chinesische Schürfer könnten Bitcoin zerstören" -- Munich Re stellt Gewinnziel in Frage -- Tesla, Deutsche Bank, BASF im Fokus

Pirelli will mit Börsengang bis zu 3,3 Milliarden Euro einnehmen. Daimler baut ersten vollelektrischen Lkw ab 2019 in Großserie. iPhone X: Apple erklärt, warum Face ID bei der Keynote versagt hat. Auftrag war erwartet worden - AIXTRON-Aktien steigen nur leicht. Apple macht das iPad Pro teurer. Bank of England hält an lockerer Geldpolitik fest.

MEISTGELESENE ARTIKEL

Bitcoin-Experte: "Zwei oder drei chinesische Schürfer könnten Bitcoin zerstören"
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Experte: "Chinesische Schürfer könnten Bitcoin zerstören" -- Munich Re stellt Gewinnziel in Frage -- Tesla, Deutsche Bank, BASF im Fokus
Nordkorea droht Japan und USA mit Einsatz von Atombombe
Munich Re stellt Gewinnziel in Frage - Aktie schüttelt Verluste ab
Apple-Aktie im Minus: Anleger machen Kasse - Kritik am iPhone X
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im September
Swiss Market Index (SMI): Die Index-Reform
DekaBank: EM-Anlagen bleiben gesucht
HSBC: n-tv Zertifikate: Wie weit steigt der Euro?
UBS: BASF SE: Widerstandszone erreicht
Vontobel: Gold: Höhenflug vorerst beendet?
IAA 2017: Volkswagen, BMW & Co werden elektrisch ...
DZ BANK  DAX: Weiteres Bewegungshoch im kurzfristigen Aufwärtstrend
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 36: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?

Umfrage

Die Türkei hat am Wochenende einen Hinweis veröffentlicht, in dem Türken vor "rassistischen und ausländerfeindlichen Aggressionen" in Deutschland gewarnt werden. Wie sollte Berlin darauf reagieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

News von

Vier verlässliche Dividendenaktien aus dem DAX
Mit ETFs zum Anlageerfolg: Die besten Strategien mit Indexfonds
Dax: Kommt der Crash?
Warum Anleger jetzt auf deutsche Aktien setzen sollten - Vier Top-Papiere
DAX: Die nächste Pause kommt

News von

Kunden sollen bei Netzausfall 100 Euro pro Tag erhalten
VW ist zwei Jahre nach Dieselgate nicht wiederzuerkennen
Deutschland, ein völlig verändertes Land
So viel verrät der Nutella-Preis über die Deutschen
Warum Osteuropa den Euro-Fehler nicht wiederholen will

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:03 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Experte: "Chinesische Schürfer könnten Bitcoin zerstören" -- Munich Re stellt Gewinnziel in Frage -- Tesla, Deutsche Bank, BASF im Fokus
Sonstiges
17:43 Uhr
Bitcoin-Experte: "Zwei oder drei chinesische Schürfer könnten Bitcoin zerstören"
Sonstiges
17:43 Uhr
Ethereum-Gründer warnt vor ICOs: Viele werden scheitern und die Leute werden Geld verlieren
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Air Berlin plcAB1000
EVOTEC AG566480
Nordex AGA0D655
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11