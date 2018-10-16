finanzen.net

Abbott Laboratories Aktie WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
Symbol: ABT

61,00EUR
+1,04EUR
+1,73%
18:24:09
FSE
70,66USD
+1,96USD
+2,85%
18:33:53
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
16.10.2018 18:24
Bewerten
(0)

Abbott Laboratories Overweight (Barclays Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für Abbott Laboratories auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 80 USD belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Abbott Laboratories Overweight

Unternehmen:
Abbott Laboratories		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
80,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
70,59 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+13,33%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
70,64 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,25%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
80,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Abbott Laboratories

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18:24 UhrAbbott Laboratories OverweightBarclays Capital
25.01.2018Abbott Laboratories BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.12.2017Abbott Laboratories OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.10.2017Abbott Laboratories BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.10.2017Abbott Laboratories OutperformRBC Capital Markets
18:24 UhrAbbott Laboratories OverweightBarclays Capital
25.01.2018Abbott Laboratories BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.12.2017Abbott Laboratories OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.10.2017Abbott Laboratories BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.10.2017Abbott Laboratories OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.07.2015Abbott Laboratories Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.03.2015Abbott Laboratories Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.01.2015Abbott Laboratories Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.01.2013Abbott Laboratories haltenDeutsche Bank Securities
29.11.2012Abbott Laboratories neutralSarasin Research
25.10.2011Abbott Laboratories sellCitigroup Corp.
05.10.2011Abbott Laboratories sellCitigroup Corp.
22.11.2006Advanced Medical Optics sellCitigroup
11.09.2006Abbott Laboratories reduceUBS
06.10.2005Update Abbott Laboratories: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Abbott Laboratories nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratories

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.10.18
Why Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Might Surprise This Earnings Season (Zacks)
15.10.18
Ausblick: Abbott Laboratories präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
12.10.18
Abbott (ABT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know (Zacks)
10.10.18
Abbott (ABT) Q3 Earnings Preview: How Are Events Shaping Up? (Zacks)
02.10.18
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Topples On Downgrades As Analysts Question Abbott Rivalry (Investors Business Daily)
24.09.18
Why Abbott (ABT) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again (Zacks)
20.09.18
Abbott Banks on New Approvals and Buyouts, Competition Rife (Zacks)
18.09.18
Here's Why You Should Add Abbott (ABT) to Your Portfolio Now (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Abbott Laboratories News
RSS Feed
Abbott Laboratories zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Abbott Laboratories Aktie

+13,22%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,22%
Ø Kursziel: 80,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
60
65
70
75
80
85
90
95
100
Barclays Capital
80 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,22%
Ø Kursziel: 80,00
alle Abbott Laboratories Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:51 UhrNemetschek SE Hold
16:06 UhrLinde Halten
16:06 UhrBayer buy
15:46 UhrSAP SE Sector Perform
15:46 UhrSAP SE Sector Perform
15:06 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
14:56 UhrMerck Hold
14:41 UhrDrägerwerk Hold
14:26 UhrHenkel vz Underweight
14:26 UhrBeiersdorf overweight
13:11 UhrDaimler Neutral
13:06 UhrContinental Underperform
13:01 UhrBeiersdorf Halten
13:01 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
13:01 UhrBMW Outperform
12:56 Uhrthyssenkrupp buy
12:46 UhrDialog Semiconductor Reduce
12:36 UhrLinde buy
12:36 UhrDrägerwerk Halten
12:06 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
11:46 UhrAllianz buy
11:26 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz buy
11:21 UhrSiltronic buy
10:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
10:36 UhrDrägerwerk Hold
10:36 Uhrthyssenkrupp buy
10:31 UhrNemetschek SE Hold
10:31 UhrBASF buy
09:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
09:36 UhrXING SE buy
09:26 UhrHeidelbergCement buy
08:51 UhrLufthansa Verkaufen
08:11 UhrDrägerwerk Reduce
08:06 UhrBMW market-perform
15.10.18Siltronic buy
15.10.18CompuGroup Medical SE buy
15.10.18Deutsche Post buy
15.10.18RWE kaufen
15.10.18MorphoSys Underperform
15.10.18Deutsche Telekom Equal weight

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:00 Uhr
DAX geht mit kräftigen Aufschlägen aus dem Handel -- Morgan Stanley und Goldman Sachs: Gewinnplus -- Richter stimmt Einigung zwischen Tesla-Chef und Börsenaufsicht zu -- Volkswagen, Merck im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:53 Uhr
Hohe Schäden kosten Versicherer Talanx das Gewinnziel - Aktie unter Druck
Aktie im Fokus
17:53 Uhr
KION-Aktie legt zu: UBS-Kaufempfehlung stoppt Abschwung, auch Coba stuft hoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)843002