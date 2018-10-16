|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Abbott Laboratories
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
80,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
70,59 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+13,33%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
70,64 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,25%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
80,00 USD
|18:24 Uhr
|Abbott Laboratories Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.2018
|Abbott Laboratories Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|15.12.2017
|Abbott Laboratories Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|19.10.2017
|Abbott Laboratories Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|19.10.2017
|Abbott Laboratories Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18:24 Uhr
|Abbott Laboratories Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.2018
|Abbott Laboratories Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|15.12.2017
|Abbott Laboratories Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|19.10.2017
|Abbott Laboratories Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|19.10.2017
|Abbott Laboratories Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.2015
|Abbott Laboratories Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.2015
|Abbott Laboratories Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.2015
|Abbott Laboratories Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.2013
|Abbott Laboratories halten
|Deutsche Bank Securities
|29.11.2012
|Abbott Laboratories neutral
|Sarasin Research
|25.10.2011
|Abbott Laboratories sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|05.10.2011
|Abbott Laboratories sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|22.11.2006
|Advanced Medical Optics sell
|Citigroup
|11.09.2006
|Abbott Laboratories reduce
|UBS
|06.10.2005
|Update Abbott Laboratories: Reduce
|UBS
|16:51 Uhr
|Nemetschek SE Hold
|16:06 Uhr
|Linde Halten
|16:06 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|15:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Sector Perform
|15:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Sector Perform
|15:06 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
|14:56 Uhr
|Merck Hold
|14:41 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Hold
|14:26 Uhr
|Henkel vz Underweight
|14:26 Uhr
|Beiersdorf overweight
|13:11 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|13:06 Uhr
|Continental Underperform
|13:01 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Halten
|13:01 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|13:01 Uhr
|BMW Outperform
|12:56 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|12:46 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Reduce
|12:36 Uhr
|Linde buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Halten
|12:06 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
|11:46 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|11:26 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|11:21 Uhr
|Siltronic buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Hold
|10:36 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Nemetschek SE Hold
|10:31 Uhr
|BASF buy
|09:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|09:36 Uhr
|XING SE buy
|09:26 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|08:51 Uhr
|Lufthansa Verkaufen
|08:11 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Reduce
|08:06 Uhr
|BMW market-perform
|15.10.18
|Siltronic buy
|15.10.18
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|15.10.18
|Deutsche Post buy
|15.10.18
|RWE kaufen
|15.10.18
|MorphoSys Underperform
|15.10.18
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net